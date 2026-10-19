Local labels, imported parts

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and happy Hump Day. In today’s installment of our Made in Egypt series, we break down the four levels of local manufacturing, from brands that make everything domestically to those that assemble imported parts. We also look at what’s holding homegrown brands back: patchy supply chains, a shortage of quality local raw materials, and trouble getting into the specialized factories they need.
Also on deck today: A Heliopolis spot nails the shrimp burger, a rundown of tonight’s local and international matches for the football fans among you, and Trevor Noah headlining the UTH Festival at the GEM this November.
Up first, the news…
Get Enterprise daily
The roundup of news and trends that move your markets and shape corporate agendas delivered straight to your inbox.
Here are the stories driving the day both at home and abroad. MNT-Halan’s shares closed up 6.9% at EGP 26.20 apiece on their first day of trading today, valuing the fintech’s Egyptian arm at some EGP 41.9 bn and shrugging off a market rattled by regional tensions. MNT Tech Holding for Financial Investments (HALN.CA) gave back most of an intraday rally that took it as high as EGP 28.80, with some 46.2 mn shares worth EGP 1.26 bn changing hands across roughly 21.7k trades. The broader EGX30 closed up 1.94%.
Foreign demand alone could have filled the book, Founder and CEO Mounir Nakhla told EnterpriseAM on the sidelines of today’s bell-ringing ceremony. “In terms of demand, we could have covered it all through international investors, but we chose to allocate to our local partners as well,” Nakhla said, adding that demand came from institutions, hedge funds, long-only funds, and family offices.
REFRESHER- Parent company MNT Investments BV sold 320 mn existing shares, equivalent to a 20% stake, in its Egyptian arm at EGP 24.50 apiece. The fully secondary sale raised EGP 7.84 bn (c. USD 150 mn), making it the EGX’s largest IPO in USD terms since eFinance’s 2021 listing — a title Banque du Caire’s much larger offering is poised to take within weeks. The retail tranche was 43.6x oversubscribed, while the institutional book was covered 11.2x. A stabilization fund worth EGP 1.18 bn will maintain a buy order at the EGP 24.50 offer price for the first 30 days of trading.
Now what? The parent plans to inject roughly half that sum into its Egyptian arm through a closed capital increase at the offer price. “We’ve got EGP 4 bn going into Egypt to strengthen the balance sheet and promote growth,” Nakhla told us. “We’re bullish on the card and the investments,” he added.
IN CONTEXT- The debut came two sessions after the benchmark EGX30 slid 2.6% to its lowest close since 1 July, with international investors the sole net sellers, as parliament weighed authorizing the armed forces to support Saudi Arabia against intensifying Houthi attacks. The index clawed back just 0.4% on Monday.
☀️ TOMORROW’S WEATHER- It’s a crisp fall day in Cairo tomorrow, with highs reaching a cloudy 28°C before dropping to an overnight low of 19°C, according to our favorite weather app.
MAKING HEADLINES ABROAD-
Still getting plenty of ink on today’s global news fronts is theunrest in France, which has since spread intoneighboring European countries. French authorities have imposed partial overnight curfews in Paris and several other cities after the government acknowledged that police had “lost control” in some areas. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu called for targeted measures to restore public order, ruling out blanket curfews across entire cities. Read more:CNN,Reuters,The Guardian, andAssociated Press.
OVER IN CANADA- Early results from Alberta’s first-ever vote on separation show a decisive preference for staying in Canada, with roughly three-quarters of counted ballots opposing a move toward independence. The nonbinding referendum would only have paved the way for a future vote on leaving the country, rather than triggering separation directly. Read more:Reuters,The Guardian,Associated Press,BBC, andCNN.
ON THE TECH FRONT- The US has banned Chinese AI firm DeepSeek and technology built using its models from civilian government systems, citing security concerns without specifying the risks. The order, announced Monday but effective since late July, excludes agencies under the Defense Department and comes amid Washington’s broader scrutiny of Chinese AI developers. Read more:BBC,Associated Press, andCNBC.
Egyptian consumers are supporting local brands as an act of patriotism, currency math aside. But when you walk home with a premium home accessory or a fashion statement piece, unbox it, and find a “Made in not-Egypt” tag inside, the reality of what constitutes an Egyptian brand isn’t that simple.
Four tiers of “local”
Most people picture an Egyptian brand as a product sourced, manufactured, and delivered A-to-Z in Om El Donia. In practice, there are four approaches to going “local,” and only one of them means what buyers think it means.
At the top are the A-Z manufacturers, who own their supply chain within Egypt to the final stitch, from suppliers and materials to craftsmanship. In fashion, artisanal luxury brand Ramla and heritage-inspired accessories brand Nebet sit here. In furniture, DECI Furniture and Bespoke are fully locally produced, according to DECI’s Furniture Analysis 2026.
Then there are the assemblers, who put the pieces together in Egypt but rely on imported components. In furniture, local producers may source wood frames from abroad and handle the upholstery and design in Egypt, a setup the “Made in Egypt” label still covers. In January 2026 alone, Egypt imported USD 129.6 mn worth of wood and wood products, according to a Capmas foreign trade bulletin (pdf). Concrete, one of Egypt’s premier fashion retailers, produces entirely in Egypt across three facilities employing some 10k people. It uses Egyptian textiles, but a chunk of its fabric is imported from Italy, putting the brand in both tiers depending on the product line.
Then the curators and retailers — Egyptian-born businesses selling products sourced abroad under an Egyptian identity. The most common are the “Instagram stores” that have surged in popularity, importing ready-made basics or home accessories, with physical presence (where it exists) clustered in areas like New Nozha. Some scaled players run the same model: Mosha Home says on its website that it partners “with the largest leading brands in the field of home furnishing and preparation in the world.”
And a fourth, adjacent category: the branded-in-Egypt operators who design and market in Cairo but manufacture entirely overseas, usually in Turkey or China. These aren’t included in the reporting for this piece but sit alongside the curators as the two categories where “Made in Egypt” is a marketing frame more than a manufacturing claim.
What the numbers say
The trade data suggest that assemblers and curators lead by volume. Egypt’s imports of intermediate commodities, the semi-finished “guts” that assemblers rely on, hit USD 3.15 bn in January 2026, up from USD 2.9 bn a year earlier. That same month, Egypt imported USD 12.2 mn in “footwear and soles” and almost USD 8.6 mn in finished furniture, seats, and mattresses, according to Capmas, with Turkey among the top exporters.
For homegrown brands, particularly in fashion and home, the numbers point to a wall preventing many operators from climbing to A-Z manufacturing. For a country that boasts its textile powerhouse status, the fact that we imported USD 101.5 mn in synthetic yarns in January alone proves as much. A brand may design, assemble, sew, and package in Cairo — but it’s likely relying on buttons, zippers, fabrics, hardware, and other moving parts that arrived in a container. The “Made in Egypt” tag, more often than not, describes the value-add of labor rather than a fully local supply chain.
What A-Z manufacturing means
ForMarina Abdel Shahid, founder and creative director ofNebet, achieving the A-Z label took two years of hunting Cairo’s streets for genuine leather and brass. Sourcing was one piece of it; the workshop model was the other. “I don’t manage machines, I manage people,” Abdel Shahid tells EnterpriseAM. “If one person isn’t feeling well, it affects the whole product.”
The consistency crunch is what eventually pushes many local brands toward the assembler or curator models. Scaling as a fully homegrown brand is punishing. “I want Nebet to have more international exposure, but I’m mindful of what that means: an expansion in production, which I currently do not have, but am working toward,” Abdel Shahid tells us. “Having more exposure would be meaningless if I’m not able to keep up with potential demand.”
Reem Hamed,founderof the Egyptian artisanal luxury fashion brandRamla, eventually pivoted from small workshops to scale. “We’ve started working with trusted factories to ensure the highest level of quality and consistency in every piece. As we position ourselves internationally, it’s important to uphold the highest standards and proudly honor the ‘Made in Egypt’ stamp,” Hamed tells us.
Hamed is among the operators who refuse the imported alternative on principle, even when it would be easier. While crafting her first collection, meant to feature handmade tassels, she was told she’d find plenty in El Moski — to which she replied: “We’re not going to buy a ready-made Chinese product; we have silk.”
For leather, Hamed scavenges. High-quality leather is difficult to source consistently in the local market, so she approaches export factories and tanneries to ask for what’s left over from the Grade A hides earmarked for foreign buyers. “We have limited quantities and limited collections,” she tells us. Sourcing best-in-class leather means price markups, but the alternative is abandoning Ramla’s 100% Egyptian production ethos.
The fabric crunch
It’s not just leather. “Local fabrics have, honestly, so far been disappointing,” Youssef Samy (LinkedIn), general manager of Fashion Square, the parent company behind several Egyptian brands, including La Blanca — founded by Dalia Philip — tells EnterpriseAM. Despite FX fluctuations, regional instability, and devaluations that would naturally deter imports, Samy says quality remains non-negotiable, making imports the better choice.
“I don’t want to sound pessimistic, but we don’t accept most of the fabrics here,” Samy adds. Fashion Square is always on the hunt to replace imported fabrics with local alternatives. “I don't want to blame the whole country, but still, we haven’t found what we want in regard to local fabrics — or maybe we just haven’t searched enough.”
Fashion Square relies on imported raw materials and fabrics, assembling them in its own Egyptian factory, alongside imported ready-made evening wear — soirée garments. “For us to completely produce and assemble here, we’d need the highest-quality local materials, time, and skilled craftspeople — it’s very difficult to find skilled people in our domain specifically, and teaching the craft is also difficult and resource-consuming. We’d rather increase our expenses and prices than risk quality,” Samy says.
The bottleneck is discovery
The biggest problem facing local brand entrepreneurs, as Abdel Shahid, Hamed, and Samy note, is discovery. The factories exist; local designers just can’t find them. Egypt has massive, world-class factories that are effectively out of sight from local designers. “You have to actually go and dig into every single aspect yourself,” Abdel Shahid says.
One suggested fix? A structured directory to bridge designers and manufacturers, perhaps an online platform, as Hamed suggests, which she argues would also open doors for international investors looking to produce in Egypt. Without that infrastructure, “Made in Egypt” stays a marketing label for many brands rather than a manufacturing claim, and A-Z manufacturing continues to happen despite the ecosystem.
Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell:
Banque du Caire (BdC) haslined up foreign buyers for more than half of its IPO, giving the state-owned lender an early vote of confidence from institutions it courted during its international roadshows. Four cornerstone investors have committed up to USD 256 mn to the offering, with UK hedge fund Helikon, London-based Redwheel, Africa-focused Sustainable Capital, and the UAE’s Waha Investments all backing the IPO;
Egypt, Turkey, and India have proposed letting ships flying their flagscarry food to and from both Ukrainian and Russian ports, and Kyiv is ready to sign on. Russia has refused despite repeated calls from the three intermediaries, keeping Ukraine’s main grain route shut for a third month. Cairo hasn’t commented on the proposal so far.
Soccer fans are in for a night of pure entertainment, headlined by a thrilling Champions League blockbuster and action involving the reigning Egyptian Premier League champions.
The marquee European matchup: Paris Saint-Germain take on Barcelona in a high-octane Champions League Matchday 3 showdown. The defending champions aim to hold their ground against an undefeated Barca in a poignant reunion as the Catalan club face their former manager Luis Enrique. Kickoff is at 10pm on beIN Sports 1.
At the same time, Liverpool host Spain’s Villarreal at Anfield, looking to preserve their flawless start in the competition. The Reds enter the clash with a perfect six points from two straight victories, placing them fifth in the 36-team standings. Villarreal sit in 14th place with three points after a triumph and a loss. Catch the action live on beIN Sports 2.
MEANWHILE- Manchester City welcome Greece’s AEK Athens to the Etihad Stadium, eager to bounce back following a surprise setback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round. The Citizens hold a clear home-field advantage against a Greek side determined to make its mark on the big stage.
Other Champions League fixtures on our radar:
Fenerbahçe vs. Slavia Prague — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 3;
Zira FK vs. Borussia Dortmund — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 2;
Napoli vs. Bodø/Glimt — 10pm, beIN Sports 4;
Atlético Madrid vs. VfB Stuttgart — 10pm, beIN Sports 5;
Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava — 10pm, beIN Sports 6;
Porto vs. PSV Eindhoven — 10pm, beIN Sports 9.
Domestic action: Zamalek travel to Alexandria to face Petrol Asyut at Borg El Arab Stadium tonight. The reigning champions — currently third with 13 points — are looking to close the gap at the top and bounce back after a frustrating draw against rivals Al Ahly in their last derby. Kickoff starts at 5pm on ON Sport.
Happening at the same time, ZED FC take on Modern Sport, before the day’s fixtures wrap up with a pair of 8pm kickoffs featuring Wadi Degla vs. Al Bank Al Ahly and Tala’ea El Gaish vs. Pyramids FC. All matches will be broadcast live on ON Sport channels.
ICYMI-
Maddison returns as Marmoush shines: Omar Marmoush scored his first goal in the Tottenham shirt yesterday, bringing his side to a 3-1 victory over Coventry City in Matchday 7 of the Premier League. The victory snapped a dismal six-match defeat skid for Spurs that had pinned them to the bottom of the table, lifting them to 16th place. James Maddison opened the scoring in his first start in nearly 18 months, while Ben Davies sealed the result with a stoppage-time header. However, Marmoush’s stellar night ended on a worrying note when he limped off injured in the closing minutes.
Over in Turkey: Mohamed Salah continued his brilliant run with Trabzonspor, netting the decisive goal in a 2-0 victory against Beşiktaş yesterday to close out Matchday 8. Ozan Tufan put Trabzonspor ahead before Salah doubled the lead in the 71st minute, taking his tally to eight goals and breaking clear at the top of the Süper Lig scoring charts.
**The EnterpriseAM Fantasy Football League is live. Join the Classic League and lock in your picks — click on this link or use the code hm029y to join.
With hundreds of beef and chicken burger spots to order from, shrimp burgers offer a novel and rare (but fully cooked) option, andMad Shrimpis worth a try. As the name suggests, this delivery option is perfect after a long day at work and offers a twist on a hot, tasty shrimp sandwich.
What to expect: You’ll find shrimp smash burgers across a range of flavors and toppings, from creamy tartar and sweet-and-sour sauce all the way to coconut, pineapple, and mango variations. Alongside the burgers, you’ll find “shrimp and chips” and other meals, as well as fried and grilled shrimp pasta in a variety of sauces. Standard fast-food appetizers, such as onion rings, jalapeño bites, fries, and cheese sticks, round out the menu.
What we liked: We’ve been repeat customers over the past few months and have tried pretty much everything. Here’s what stood out. The classic Crispy Mad Smash is your safest wager, offering a well-seasoned, crispy patty on a bed of tartar sauce, topped with cheddar cheese. The bread is fresh, and so are the toppings. Another heavy hitter is the Mad Mango, which might not sound too appetizing at first but proves to be one of the best entries on the menu, with its tangy — but not too spicy — mango sauce and fried onions. The Blue Beast, with its blue cheese sauce, is also worth a sample.
On the pasta side, we tried the Dipping Red Napolitana and the Dipping Blue Ocean — with the latter scoring the top mark. The portions are generous, and the fried shrimp complement the blue cheese white sauce quite nicely.
The verdict: If you’re craving something new and not afraid to experiment, you don’t want to miss out on what Mad Shrimp is dishing out. Both the sandwiches and pastas are filling, the packaging ensures no mess is made, and delivery arrives faster than you can spell out crustacean.
Ready for a weekend of big ideas? UTH Festival returns this year at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on Friday, 20 November and Saturday, 21 November, with Trevor Noah headlining the youth festival as its closing speaker. This year’s theme, “Work in Progress,” spans a full agenda of six tracks with a packed program of talks, workshops, track experiences, international and Egyptian speakers, and a short film competition. Early-bird tickets are selling out fast — get yours now on TicketsMarché.