Local labels, imported parts

Egyptian consumers are supporting local brands as an act of patriotism, currency math aside. But when you walk home with a premium home accessory or a fashion statement piece, unbox it, and find a “Made in not-Egypt” tag inside, the reality of what constitutes an Egyptian brand isn’t that simple.

Four tiers of “local”

Most people picture an Egyptian brand as a product sourced, manufactured, and delivered A-to-Z in Om El Donia. In practice, there are four approaches to going “local,” and only one of them means what buyers think it means.

At the top are the A-Z manufacturers, who own their supply chain within Egypt to the final stitch, from suppliers and materials to craftsmanship. In fashion, artisanal luxury brand Ramla and heritage-inspired accessories brand Nebet sit here. In furniture, DECI Furniture and Bespoke are fully locally produced, according to DECI’s Furniture Analysis 2026.

Then there are the assemblers, who put the pieces together in Egypt but rely on imported components. In furniture, local producers may source wood frames from abroad and handle the upholstery and design in Egypt, a setup the “Made in Egypt” label still covers. In January 2026 alone, Egypt imported USD 129.6 mn worth of wood and wood products, according to a Capmas foreign trade bulletin (pdf). Concrete, one of Egypt’s premier fashion retailers, produces entirely in Egypt across three facilities employing some 10k people. It uses Egyptian textiles, but a chunk of its fabric is imported from Italy, putting the brand in both tiers depending on the product line.

Then the curators and retailers — Egyptian-born businesses selling products sourced abroad under an Egyptian identity. The most common are the “Instagram stores” that have surged in popularity, importing ready-made basics or home accessories, with physical presence (where it exists) clustered in areas like New Nozha. Some scaled players run the same model: Mosha Home says on its website that it partners “with the largest leading brands in the field of home furnishing and preparation in the world.”

And a fourth, adjacent category: the branded-in-Egypt operators who design and market in Cairo but manufacture entirely overseas, usually in Turkey or China. These aren’t included in the reporting for this piece but sit alongside the curators as the two categories where “Made in Egypt” is a marketing frame more than a manufacturing claim.

What the numbers say

The trade data suggest that assemblers and curators lead by volume. Egypt’s imports of intermediate commodities, the semi-finished “guts” that assemblers rely on, hit USD 3.15 bn in January 2026, up from USD 2.9 bn a year earlier. That same month, Egypt imported USD 12.2 mn in “footwear and soles” and almost USD 8.6 mn in finished furniture, seats, and mattresses, according to Capmas, with Turkey among the top exporters.

For homegrown brands, particularly in fashion and home, the numbers point to a wall preventing many operators from climbing to A-Z manufacturing. For a country that boasts its textile powerhouse status, the fact that we imported USD 101.5 mn in synthetic yarns in January alone proves as much. A brand may design, assemble, sew, and package in Cairo — but it’s likely relying on buttons, zippers, fabrics, hardware, and other moving parts that arrived in a container. The “Made in Egypt” tag, more often than not, describes the value-add of labor rather than a fully local supply chain.

What A-Z manufacturing means

For Marina Abdel Shahid, founder and creative director of Nebet, achieving the A-Z label took two years of hunting Cairo’s streets for genuine leather and brass. Sourcing was one piece of it; the workshop model was the other. “I don’t manage machines, I manage people,” Abdel Shahid tells EnterpriseAM. “If one person isn’t feeling well, it affects the whole product.”

The consistency crunch is what eventually pushes many local brands toward the assembler or curator models. Scaling as a fully homegrown brand is punishing. “I want Nebet to have more international exposure, but I’m mindful of what that means: an expansion in production, which I currently do not have, but am working toward,” Abdel Shahid tells us. “Having more exposure would be meaningless if I’m not able to keep up with potential demand.”

Reem Hamed, founder of the Egyptian artisanal luxury fashion brand Ramla, eventually pivoted from small workshops to scale. “We’ve started working with trusted factories to ensure the highest level of quality and consistency in every piece. As we position ourselves internationally, it’s important to uphold the highest standards and proudly honor the ‘Made in Egypt’ stamp,” Hamed tells us.

Hamed is among the operators who refuse the imported alternative on principle, even when it would be easier. While crafting her first collection, meant to feature handmade tassels, she was told she’d find plenty in El Moski — to which she replied: “We’re not going to buy a ready-made Chinese product; we have silk.”

For leather, Hamed scavenges. High-quality leather is difficult to source consistently in the local market, so she approaches export factories and tanneries to ask for what’s left over from the Grade A hides earmarked for foreign buyers. “We have limited quantities and limited collections,” she tells us. Sourcing best-in-class leather means price markups, but the alternative is abandoning Ramla’s 100% Egyptian production ethos.

The fabric crunch

It’s not just leather. “Local fabrics have, honestly, so far been disappointing,” Youssef Samy (LinkedIn), general manager of Fashion Square, the parent company behind several Egyptian brands, including La Blanca — founded by Dalia Philip — tells EnterpriseAM. Despite FX fluctuations, regional instability, and devaluations that would naturally deter imports, Samy says quality remains non-negotiable, making imports the better choice.

“I don’t want to sound pessimistic, but we don’t accept most of the fabrics here,” Samy adds. Fashion Square is always on the hunt to replace imported fabrics with local alternatives. “I don't want to blame the whole country, but still, we haven’t found what we want in regard to local fabrics — or maybe we just haven’t searched enough.”

Fashion Square relies on imported raw materials and fabrics, assembling them in its own Egyptian factory, alongside imported ready-made evening wear — soirée garments. “For us to completely produce and assemble here, we’d need the highest-quality local materials, time, and skilled craftspeople — it’s very difficult to find skilled people in our domain specifically, and teaching the craft is also difficult and resource-consuming. We’d rather increase our expenses and prices than risk quality,” Samy says.

The bottleneck is discovery

The biggest problem facing local brand entrepreneurs, as Abdel Shahid, Hamed, and Samy note, is discovery. The factories exist; local designers just can’t find them. Egypt has massive, world-class factories that are effectively out of sight from local designers. “You have to actually go and dig into every single aspect yourself,” Abdel Shahid says.

One suggested fix? A structured directory to bridge designers and manufacturers, perhaps an online platform, as Hamed suggests, which she argues would also open doors for international investors looking to produce in Egypt. Without that infrastructure, “Made in Egypt” stays a marketing label for many brands rather than a manufacturing claim, and A-Z manufacturing continues to happen despite the ecosystem.