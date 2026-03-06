Tuesday, 10 March 2026
Overnight hike
Good morning, friends. Despite Brent prices cooling, the Madbouly government increased fuel prices by up to 17%, citing the "exceptional situation resulting from the geopolitical developments.”
Investment Watch
M&A Watch
Privatization Watch
Gabal El Zeit deal nears finish line with USD 416 mn valuation
Final signatures are expected later this month
Egypt moves iconic state hotels under Sovereign Fund of Egypt
Egypt moves iconic state hotels under Sovereign Fund of Egypt
Newsmakers
Sokna CEO Ahmed Gaballah on why hospitals and others are now seeking out the startup rather than the other way around
Over seven years, we estimate we’ve helped around 1 mn people inside and outside Egypt
Chambers and Partners is out with its 2026 list of Egypt’s top arbitration litigators
Youssef + Partners’ Karim Youssef was awarded the top title of Star Individual
Regulation
Legislation Watch
Parliament moves to shield healthcare and research from nuclear fee hikes
Parliament moves to shield healthcare and research from nuclear fee hikes
Regulation Watch
El Sisi shuffles central bank board, appointing three new subject-matter experts
Sherif Kamel, Ali Faramawy retain seats for another year
Cabinet Watch
Garghoub is now a Special Economic Zone — here is what that means for investors
Garghoub is now a Special Economic Zone — here is what that means for investors
Ittihadiya
El Sisi, Trump meet up on the sidelines of Davos
El Sisi, Trump meet up on the sidelines of Davos
Startup Watch
Bahrain’s Beban eyes Egypt launch with equity crowdfunding model
Mohamed Aboulnaga’s Foras AI raises stake as Beban seeks FRA approval
Meet our founders of the week: Knot Technologies’ Ahmed Abdalla and Hussein ElBendak
Meet our founders of the week: Knot Technologies' Ahmed Abdalla and Hussein ElBendak
Meet Tribe founder Roba El Gindy
Meet Tribe founder Roba El Gindy
Banking
Egypt prepares to offer a 40% stake in Banque du Caire as early as April
Egypt prepares to offer a 40% stake in Banque du Caire as early as April
Finance
US-Iran war and AI threats add pressure to global credit
US-Iran war and AI threats add pressure to global credit
Capital Markets
Risk-off mode triggers a strategic pivot for EGX portfolio managers
Risk-off mode triggers a strategic pivot for EGX portfolio managers
Fintech
CBE greenlights full rollout of soft POS, turning smartphones into payment terminals
CBE greenlights full rollout of soft POS, turning smartphones into payment terminals
Climate
Oriental Weavers counts carbon to clear new green trade hurdles
Plus: Valmore Holding sees revenues rise 24% y-o-y in 2025
Automotive
Car market flips from deep discounts to empty showrooms and overpricing in wake of Iran war
For some models in short supply, EGP 100k markdowns have…
Commodities
Hormuz Strait closure leaves gap in global fertilizer market — and also cuts off the gas we need to fill it
Egypt already producing 7-8 mn tons of nitrogenous fertilizers each…
Tech
Silicon Valley split as Anthropic sues Trump admin over Claude ban
Silicon Valley split as Anthropic sues Trump admin over Claude ban
Energy
A nasty mix of factors is putting pressure on the price of energy — and that’s bad for Egypt’s budget
Gulf producers only have 25 days before they run out…
Infrastructure
Egypt inks USD 296.5 mn locomotive overhaul deal with Canada’s APD
Egypt inks USD 296.5 mn locomotive overhaul deal with Canada's APD
Manufacturing
The second phase of industrial financing program is here with bigger caps + new KPIs
The second phase of industrial financing program is here with bigger caps + new KPIs
Mining
Crowded trades reverse as metals plunge and USD gains
Crowded trades reverse as metals plunge and USD gains
Good afternoon, friends.
It’s another restless day in the press — both at home and abroad — as the regional war escalates. In today’s issue, we take a look at how the war is being depicted in Western media, recommend your next timely listen, and more.
Good morning, friends, and congratulations on making it to the weekend
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we’ve listed the ways you can celebrate (and avoid the last-minute panic) in this week’s Enterprise Guide.