Untangling the threads behind a homegrown brand

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and happy Hump Day. In today’s installment of our Made in Egypt series, we break down the four levels of local manufacturing, from brands that make everything domestically to those that assemble imported parts. We also look at what’s holding homegrown brands back: patchy supply chains, a shortage of quality local raw materials, and trouble getting into the specialized factories they need.

Also on deck today: A Heliopolis spot nails the shrimp burger, a rundown of tonight’s local and international matches for the football fans among you, and Trevor Noah headlining the UTH Festival at the GEM this November.

Up first, the news…