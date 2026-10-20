Mad Shrimp in Heliopolis isn’t afraid to experiment

With hundreds of beef and chicken burger spots to order from, shrimp burgers offer a novel and rare (but fully cooked) option, and Mad Shrimp is worth a try. As the name suggests, this delivery option is perfect after a long day at work and offers a twist on a hot, tasty shrimp sandwich.

What to expect: You’ll find shrimp smash burgers across a range of flavors and toppings, from creamy tartar and sweet-and-sour sauce all the way to coconut, pineapple, and mango variations. Alongside the burgers, you’ll find “shrimp and chips” and other meals, as well as fried and grilled shrimp pasta in a variety of sauces. Standard fast-food appetizers, such as onion rings, jalapeño bites, fries, and cheese sticks, round out the menu.

What we liked: We’ve been repeat customers over the past few months and have tried pretty much everything. Here’s what stood out. The classic Crispy Mad Smash is your safest wager, offering a well-seasoned, crispy patty on a bed of tartar sauce, topped with cheddar cheese. The bread is fresh, and so are the toppings. Another heavy hitter is the Mad Mango, which might not sound too appetizing at first but proves to be one of the best entries on the menu, with its tangy — but not too spicy — mango sauce and fried onions. The Blue Beast, with its blue cheese sauce, is also worth a sample.

On the pasta side, we tried the Dipping Red Napolitana and the Dipping Blue Ocean — with the latter scoring the top mark. The portions are generous, and the fried shrimp complement the blue cheese white sauce quite nicely.

The verdict: If you’re craving something new and not afraid to experiment, you don’t want to miss out on what Mad Shrimp is dishing out. Both the sandwiches and pastas are filling, the packaging ensures no mess is made, and delivery arrives faster than you can spell out crustacean.

WHERE TO FIND IT- Mad Shrimp is located on Merghany Street, Heliopolis. You can order through Talabat.