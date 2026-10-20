Lots of local and international action on the pitches tonight

Soccer fans are in for a night of pure entertainment, headlined by a thrilling Champions League blockbuster and action involving the reigning Egyptian Premier League champions.

The marquee European matchup: Paris Saint-Germain take on Barcelona in a high-octane Champions League Matchday 3 showdown. The defending champions aim to hold their ground against an undefeated Barca in a poignant reunion as the Catalan club face their former manager Luis Enrique. Kickoff is at 10pm on beIN Sports 1.

At the same time, Liverpool host Spain’s Villarreal at Anfield, looking to preserve their flawless start in the competition. The Reds enter the clash with a perfect six points from two straight victories, placing them fifth in the 36-team standings. Villarreal sit in 14th place with three points after a triumph and a loss. Catch the action live on beIN Sports 2.

MEANWHILE- Manchester City welcome Greece’s AEK Athens to the Etihad Stadium, eager to bounce back following a surprise setback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round. The Citizens hold a clear home-field advantage against a Greek side determined to make its mark on the big stage.

Other Champions League fixtures on our radar:

Fenerbahçe vs. Slavia Prague — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 3;

Zira FK vs. Borussia Dortmund — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 2;

Napoli vs. Bodø/Glimt — 10pm, beIN Sports 4;

Atlético Madrid vs. VfB Stuttgart — 10pm, beIN Sports 5;

Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava — 10pm, beIN Sports 6;

Porto vs. PSV Eindhoven — 10pm, beIN Sports 9.

Domestic action: Zamalek travel to Alexandria to face Petrol Asyut at Borg El Arab Stadium tonight. The reigning champions — currently third with 13 points — are looking to close the gap at the top and bounce back after a frustrating draw against rivals Al Ahly in their last derby. Kickoff starts at 5pm on ON Sport.

Happening at the same time, ZED FC take on Modern Sport, before the day’s fixtures wrap up with a pair of 8pm kickoffs featuring Wadi Degla vs. Al Bank Al Ahly and Tala’ea El Gaish vs. Pyramids FC. All matches will be broadcast live on ON Sport channels.

ICYMI-

Maddison returns as Marmoush shines: Omar Marmoush scored his first goal in the Tottenham shirt yesterday, bringing his side to a 3-1 victory over Coventry City in Matchday 7 of the Premier League. The victory snapped a dismal six-match defeat skid for Spurs that had pinned them to the bottom of the table, lifting them to 16th place. James Maddison opened the scoring in his first start in nearly 18 months, while Ben Davies sealed the result with a stoppage-time header. However, Marmoush’s stellar night ended on a worrying note when he limped off injured in the closing minutes.

Over in Turkey: Mohamed Salah continued his brilliant run with Trabzonspor, netting the decisive goal in a 2-0 victory against Beşiktaş yesterday to close out Matchday 8. Ozan Tufan put Trabzonspor ahead before Salah doubled the lead in the 71st minute, taking his tally to eight goals and breaking clear at the top of the Süper Lig scoring charts.

**The EnterpriseAM Fantasy Football League is live. Join the Classic League and lock in your picks — click on this link or use the code hm029y to join.