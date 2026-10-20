Trevor Noah headlines UTH Festival this November at GEM

Ready for a weekend of big ideas? UTH Festival returns this year at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on Friday, 20 November and Saturday, 21 November, with Trevor Noah headlining the youth festival as its closing speaker. This year’s theme, “Work in Progress,” spans a full agenda of six tracks with a packed program of talks, workshops, track experiences, international and Egyptian speakers, and a short film competition. Early-bird tickets are selling out fast — get yours now on TicketsMarché.
More from Enterprise
Banque du Caire opens its IPO books at EGP 4.82-5.30 a share, with room to grow to 45%
The state-owned lender could raise up to EGP 36.4 bn,…
FRA and EGX eye law change to let LLCs and partnerships set up investment funds
Regulators want to keep Egyptian money from setting up funds…
Egyptian-UK fintech Zeal raises USD 10 mn to back expansion plans
The London-based, Egyptian-founded fintech is preparing to activate its loyalty…