Trevor Noah headlines UTH Festival this November at GEM

Ready for a weekend of big ideas? UTH Festival returns this year at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on Friday, 20 November and Saturday, 21 November, with Trevor Noah headlining the youth festival as its closing speaker. This year’s theme, “Work in Progress,” spans a full agenda of six tracks with a packed program of talks, workshops, track experiences, international and Egyptian speakers, and a short film competition. Early-bird tickets are selling out fast — get yours now on TicketsMarché.