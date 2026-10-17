EnterprisePM relaunches with Made in Egypt

Good afternoon, friends, it’s an exciting day at EnterpriseHQ as we introduce you to the new EnterprisePM. For years, we’ve landed in your inbox in time for the commute home with a catch-up on the day’s news, some lifestyle features worth digging into, and personal recommendations for your eyes, ears, and bellies. All of that stays, but we’re committing to going deeper and being more intentional.
Over the past few months, we’ve been working in the background to refine EnterprisePM’s offering to serve our readership’s professional or intellectual life. We know time is limited, so our choices are deliberate. In After Hours, our bi-weekly voice-driven culture-and-lifestyle franchise, we explore the people, places, scenes, and the businesses behind them — cutting across food, music, art, fashion, and hospitality. In our weekly Plug In column, we unpack a topic that is in the conversation this week online and the implications it may have on our community. Our weekly Enterprise Explains breaks down a mechanism, policy, or concept that may ease your life at home or at work. Once a week, Enterprise Guide presents a reported, actionable how-to for professionals.
Also on a celebratory note — Made in Egypt launches in today’s issue, the first installment of a three-week special series on the wave of homegrown consumer brands that have reshaped Egyptian retail since 2022. Today’s anchor piece asks how the devaluation built a consumer brand industry and whether the industry will survive an EGP recovery. We’ve spent months reporting on the founders, factories, and infrastructure behind the shift.
From today through November 3, expect daily pieces spanning product reviews, founder spotlights, and deep-dive investigations into platform risk, fulfillment, aggregators, mall tenant strategy, regional expansion, and the manufacturing supply chain. Our reporting draws on interviews with 20+ first-hand voices across the founders, factories, and infrastructure behind our homegrown brands.
A huge thank-you to our EnterprisePM editors Ziyad Elhelbawy and Amani Hussain, and the wider team: Nagla Badr, Nayra Ismail, and Nadine Samy. This relaunch is a testament to their hard work and dedication. And to our readers who open us every weekday afternoon, we hope you enjoy what we’ve been building as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.
- Zainab
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Here are the stories driving the day both at home and abroad. The government is preparing to wrap up the eighth and final review of our USD 8 bn IMF program on the back of progress on its IPO program and tax collection, three government sources told EnterpriseAM. An IMF mission is expected in Egypt in the second half of November, with both sides aiming to close the review before the program ends in mid-December, the sources added.
What’s at stake? Closing the review unlocks the program’s final disbursement of roughly USD 2.3 bn: some USD 1.5 bn under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and around USD 800 mn under the climate-focused Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). It would also give Egypt a clean exit from the program, a vote of confidence from the Fund that the government is counting on to court foreign investors. But it isn’t done yet. Several hurdles still need clearing before the mission lands. We break them down in tomorrow’s EnterpriseAM.
IN OTHER NEWS- The House is debating whether to authorize the Armed Forces to defend Saudi Arabia if Riyadh asks. MPs are meeting in an emergency plenary session chaired by House Speaker Hisham Badawi. The session follows a National Defense Council meeting, chaired by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, that pledged full support for Saudi’s security and concluded that Egypt will keep pushing diplomatically to de-escalate following a month of Houthi attacks on Saudi airports. No statement had come out of the House session as at the time of publication.
We’ll have more on both stories in tomorrow’s issue of EnterpriseAM.
☀️ TOMORROW’S WEATHER- Chilly weather is slowly but surely setting in across Cairo, with tomorrow’s temperatures reaching a hazy high of 28°C before dipping to a clear overnight low of 18°C, according to our favorite weather app.
MAKING HEADLINES ABROAD-
Protests in France continue to make global headlines after police arrested around 1.8k people after riots swept major cities on Saturday, with protesters setting fire to Limoges’ historic town hall and breaking into and defacing Marseille’s city hall. The unrest followed demonstrations involving around 550k people protesting rising fuel prices, the cost of living, and deteriorating public services.
Violence spread across Paris, Marseille, Lille, and Lyon, with rioters torching cars and buildings, looting shops, and clashing with riot police. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 150 police officers were injured in the unrest, but despite the scale of the damage, authorities said most of Saturday’s demonstrations had been peaceful before violence broke out in several cities.
IN OTHER NEWS- A smiling Pope Leo XIV was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, four days after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. Leo is scheduled to lead prayers with pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square today, marking his first public engagement since the operation to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. His surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, said the pope could fully recover within 10 days and that there was “no clinical reason” to cancel his planned trip to South America next month.
There was a time when shopping was, above all else, an exercise in taste. Egyptians didn’t think twice about picking up a pair of jeans from Zara or even a swimming suit from Beymen. Then the EGP devaluation hit, and international retailers, instead of absorbing it, passed it through to the end users. And a demographic that grew up treating global basics as, well, basics woke up to find them reclassified as luxury.
The price vacuum almost handed customers to a wave of local brands whose founders learned production on the job and built businesses from scratch — some of them years before the EGP moved. Century-old manufacturers met the same shock from the other end: a carpet house that says it now sells on service, not price, and a textile mill that imports almost everything it uses.
IN CONTEXT- The EGP was first devalued in March 2022, after the Russia-Ukraine war set off an FCY squeeze — that was arguably already underway — and again that October as the central bank opened IMF talks. The March 2024 move broke the peg: a single-day devaluation of roughly 38%, announced alongside a 600 bps rate hike and the CBE’s decision to let the market set the rate, and accompanied by a larger IMF loan package. Each time, the official rate lagged the parallel market, USD ran short for importers, and the government held the line longer than the market thought sustainable.
USD/EGP now trades around 53.5, up from about 15.7 at the start of 2022. The EGP has lost more than two-thirds of its USD value.
Local brands still paid for the EGP’s fall through imported yarn, dyes, fabric, and spare parts. The difference was in how much of that cost they could absorb and how much they passed on to customers.
Meet the founders
Malak Hany bounced through agency internships in Zamalek before joining the workshop of a Cairo fashion designer who hired her for social media and ended up teaching her garment production. She launched The Front Row Studios in November 2023 with EGP 250k in savings. She kept her Maison Pyramide salary running while the brand reinvested its revenue.
Reem Hamed trained in Italy and launchedRamlain 2017 with a graduation gift from her grandfather and twelve pairs of shoes sold to friends. Part of her family is in textiles, and the family factory still does her embroidery. She kept her interior-design career running for years.
Amr Kawashti studied mechatronics and robotics engineering at the German University in Cairo. He co-founded In Your Shoe in 2018, selling socks online, bootstrapped on roughly USD 2k. The brand’s focus now is GCC expansion.
Amina Khalil trained formally in fashion design in London, interned abroad, and came home in 2009, years before any of this was a trend. She built Amina K after landing a placement order from Beymen. It now has about 15 staff.
Farah El Ashiry made evening gowns before she launchedFufain August 2014. She paid for its first collection, a 42-piece beach line, with income from that work, and the first batch sold right away.
An ecosystem that didn’t exist
The industry had to be built before it could be joined. Khalil, the longest-running of the four, says that when she started Amina K some 16 years ago, suppliers and factories “were not accommodating to a small brand with small quantities,” she says. Her orders were small but recurring, and some suppliers warmed. Production was another matter: no one would run her quantities, so she built her own workshop, one worker and one machine at a time.
Now, she says, there is “a healthier industry of suppliers and workshops and factories that are accommodating to smaller brands. This is why a lot of brands are able to come up now.” Stylists, photographers, and visual merchandisers have followed, in specialist roles that barely existed when she started.
Part of that came from a weaker EGP. Export-oriented factories like denim mills and basic workshops — suddenly less interested in shipping abroad as the EGP weakened — discovered a domestic market willing to place the small orders they used to turn away, Khalil says. El Ashiry, Fufa’s founder, puts it down to demand. More small brands pushed bigger workshops to adapt to smaller quantities, she tells us, “but the cost of production definitely is much higher.”
A century-old mill makes the same point from the supply side. Hesni Textiles, founded in 1898, works with “a growing number of newer local labels” alongside established brands, says Nayla Tahan, who founded its retail arm Nillens.
Meanwhile, Hamed made full domestic sourcing the entire point. “Nothing is imported,” she says of Ramla, “which is another challenge.” Its tagline is “Born in Egypt.” When materials ran short after the devaluation and people told her to produce abroad, she says Ramla looked into it and decided it was “against my values.”
Local hides a lot of imports
Almost everything Hesni Textiles uses in manufacturing is imported, from yarn and dyes to chemicals, machinery, spare parts, and laboratory equipment. The business is “very exposed to the USD,” says Nayla Tahan, who founded its retail arm Nillens. “Any movement in the exchange rate has a direct impact on our costs.” Exports, which began a few years ago, still make up a smaller part of the business, she says.
CarpetsKahhal Loomssells as “100% local material, 100% hand-made” still carry USD costs. The factories that supply its yarn buy dyes abroad because Egypt doesn’t produce them, CEO Mohamed El Kahhal tells us, and their spinning machines run on imported spare parts. He calls that the suppliers’ problem. “Obviously, these things raise the cost for us, too.”
Even local mills price off the USD, El Ashiry says. She expected lower prices when she worked with a local fabric manufacturer, but one of the inks in the fabric was imported, which “changed the entire pricing model,” she says. Delivery took longer too, because the ink wasn’t always available.
Even Amina K’s local share has imports inside it. Khalil estimates 60% to 70% of her materials are local but says she buys from Egyptian suppliers who, she thinks, import cloth from India and China, and that the thread and dye behind local linen and cotton come from abroad. Zippers, trims, and buttons are not all made locally either.
In Your Shoe sources about 70% of its materials locally and 30% abroad and has pushed the local share up on purpose because “it improves flexibility, reduces currency exposure, and shortens lead times,” Kawashti says. Front Row Studios imports fabric for its marquee pieces from Turkey and France, and once from India. That fabric is “very expensive,” Hany says.
“Materials, by definition, are global; no single market holds the world’s supply of raw inputs,” Heba Makhlouf, CFO of Creative Investments Holding, which invests across fashion, food, hospitality, and lifestyle.
The shock that opened the gap
Ramla posted no positive earnings for at least two years because it chose to hold prices down, Hamed says. “I didn’t want to change the prices dramatically. I still wanted the customer to buy into my product.” She says she couldn’t hold that line for long as losses piled up and chose new products over raising prices on existing ones, adding a bag line.
In Your Shoe has raised prices more slowly than its costs, Kawashti says. “Pricing has increased, but nowhere near the pace of input costs,” he says. “Our philosophy has always been to absorb as much as we reasonably can without compromising quality,” he added without saying by how much.
Meanwhile, Amina K took the other route: it repriced, and its customer changed. Linen that cost EGP 60 a meter can now run EGP 400 to 500, Khalil says, and wages rose as new brands bid for skilled workers. A hire she could once afford at EGP 6k a month, for example, now wants EGP 15k. She raised prices gradually and says some clients stayed through the increases. “If my customer cannot afford it, then I need to change my customer.”
Fufa has also had to rework its pricing “a lot,” El Ashiry says, and planning is the hard part. “We never know how [to] adapt for what’s next,” she added, without specifying how much prices moved.
Manufacturers have less room. “We try to adjust our prices accordingly, but it’s not always possible to do so immediately, especially in the local market,” Tahan says.
Selling on service vs price
Kahhal Looms, a family carpet business operating in Egypt since 1871, says its customers don’t move with the currency. “We are not a product that if you change 50 piasters, or 50 cents, you’ll find a massive jump happened,” CEO Mohamed El Kahhal says. “It’s not a very price-sensitive market.” He puts that down to the clientele: Egypt’s A-class, who might buy a handmade carpet twice in a lifetime and shop on service and craft rather than price.
That doesn’t mean Kahhal’s costs stayed still. Labor is “a huge part of our cost structure,” and electricity and transport have climbed. The company used to reprice once a year. Now, it’s every six months, with limited forward visibility. “It’s not just devaluation against the USD,” Kahhal says. “It’s more inflation than currency.” The two are hard to separate in practice.
The sharper shift is on the buyer side. Hend Kahhal, who runs the business with Mohamed, says that 10 years ago a client could furnish a whole house from the top collection. Now buyers mix and match, decisions take longer, and the company offers freehome trials. Carpets come last in a house, Mohamed adds, “when the buyer has exhausted all that he has.”
Kahhal Looms’ USD revenue is now about 10% of the business, down from 60% a decade ago. The decline, Mohamed says, has more to do with India’s state-backed push into handmade carpets since the 1980s than with Egypt’s currency moves — the London and Hamburg partners that once bought from Kahhal have become design companies that outsource to India. The company now positions itself on brand rather than product to avoid being compared on price with Indian manufacturers.
Salaries and family money funded it
Every founder started on savings, family money, or earlier earnings. Two kept a day job running alongside.
Malak Hany launched Front Row Studios while working at Maison Pyramide and lived on that salary while the brand reinvested its revenue. It covered its costs in about six months, she says, and doubled her EGP 250k within a year. Her father lent her EGP 30k for packaging that ended up costing EGP 45k, on condition that she paid it back.
Reem Hamed’s grandfather gave each grandchild a small gift on graduation, and she put hers into Ramla. She kept her interior-design job for years; she says the brand has run on its own money for about two years.
Khalil started with EGP 50k from her father and put gain back in. She says Amina K has run fully on its own revenue for about four years. El Ashiry put profit from her evening-gown business into Fufa’s first collection.
Investors have come knocking on several of these founders’ doors, but most have turned them down. Hany says she has at least a decade before she’d consider it: “I don’t want to have to perform a certain way and have someone to answer back to.” Khalil says investors “all want a certain growth that I don’t want.” Hamed turned investors down in her first years and took an equity-free Fashion Trust Arabia grant in 2024; what she wants now, she says, is operational help, not capital. Kawashti says he has talked to investors. “Capital only makes sense if it accelerates a strategy that already works.”
Family businesses want to remain just that. Kahhal Looms is entirely family-owned: “to bring in investors, other things will change.” And Hesni Textiles has grown through reinvested profit, family capital and bank financing, Tahan says.
“This is not a category built for venture-style timelines,” says Heba Makhlouf of Creative Investments Holding. “Brands compound; they don’t spike.” Her fund is structured as a long-term platform instead of a fixed-life vehicle. VCs, meanwhile, are playing a different game. And for most VCs, fashion barely registers: It falls outside Plug and Play’s tech- and software-focused investment mandate, while Flat6Labs has made just one bet on the sector — Reform, back in 2014.
What happens when the EGP recovers
Even the founder most committed to local sourcing isn’t sure it’s sustainable. “If we want to grow and expand, you need also to be having the mindset of being developed and up to date with what’s available,” Hamed says. “I’m not sure if we can sustain on having always things from Egypt, but I hope so.”
And a stronger EGP could still tempt some shoppers back to imported brands, Kawashti says, though he doesn't expect a broader shift away from local brands. “Price opened the door, but the product is what keeps customers coming back.” Khalil points to convenience and identity: Buyers who try a local brand tend to come back for the ease of it, she says, and because they want something that isn't what everyone else wears.
For manufacturers, the bigger concern is predictability. “What matters most is stability and predictability, rather than the EGP moving in either direction,” Tahan says. Makhlouf agrees that a predictable exchange rate “matters enormously,” but argues that cost isn't what ultimately makes a brand competitive. “Cost comes second to creativity, authenticity, storytelling and a genuine connection with the target customer,” she says.
What no one put a number on is how much of a brand’s total bill is priced in USDs, or at what exchange rate the math stops working. Khalil and Kawashti gave materials splits, Hesni says nearly everything it uses is imported, but nobody offered a cost breakdown.
Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell:
More companies could soon be allowed toset up and manage investment funds in Egypt. The Financial Regulatory Authority is working with the EGX on amending Article 29 of the Capital Market Law so that limited liability companies and simple limited partnerships can get licensed to form funds. Right now, that license is reserved for joint-stock companies and partnerships limited by shares;
Egyptian contractors arelining up for work on Jordan’s power grid, while Cairo and Amman get ready to quadruple the capacity of the electricity link between them. There’s no shortage of openings in Jordan’s grid upgrades, and first on the list is a new 400/132 kV substation in Aqaba worth an estimated USD 45 mn, which Jordan’s state grid operator Nepco has put out to tender with bids due on 10 November;
Pickalbatrosclosed USD 250 mn in sustainability-linked financingfrom the International Finance Corporation and Attijariwafa Bank to fund its Morocco expansion, with adviser Zilla Capital calling it the largest IFC-backed hospitality financing in Morocco’s history and the largest credit facility in Pickalbatros’s history;
Egypt’s fiscal turnaround has earned it an upgrade from Moody’s, which raised its local and foreign currency ratings to B3 from Caa1 on Friday. It kept the outlook positive, which leaves the door open to another notch if debt and interest costs keep falling faster than it expects. It credits several years of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms for the upgrade;
Former Finance Minister Mohamed Maaitwill step down from his seat on the IMF Executive Boardin November, bringing his two-year stint representing the Arab Group and the Maldives to a close. This comes following the election of his successor, Emirati economist Ali Alhosani, who will become the first UAE national to hold the role.
Footie action takes a backseat at home today as a full slate of European and African fixtures steal the spotlight on the pitches.
Starting us strong in Premier League action tonight is Leeds and Manchester United going head-to-head at Elland Road. United sit 14th on six points, while Leeds remain unbeaten at home this season. Kick-off is at 4pm on beIN Sports 1. Nottingham Forest also host Arsenal tonight, with kick-off set for 6:30pm on beIN Sports 1.
Also in the Premier League tonight:
Bournemouth vs. Sunderland — 4pm, beIN Sports 3;
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace — 4pm, beIN Sports 2.
Over in La Liga, Real Madrid hosts Sevilla at the Bernabéu, with Madrid without the suspended Vinícius Júnior ahead of next weekend’s Clásico at Camp Nou. Kick-off is at 10pm on beIN Sports 1.
Also on our radar in major European leagues:
Málaga vs. Real Sociedad — La Liga, 7:30pm, beIN Sports 2;
Paris FC vs. Rennes — Ligue 1, 6:15pm, beIN Sports 3;
Lorient vs. Monaco — Ligue 1, 6:15pm, beIN Sports Extra 2;
Lyon vs. Nice — Ligue 1, 9:45pm, beIN Sports 2;
Milan vs. Atalanta — Serie A, 7pm, Starzplay;
Juventus vs. Lazio — Serie A, 9:45pm, Starzplay.
Major African fixtures also on our radar tonight:
Enugu Rangers vs. MC Alger — CAF Champions League, 4pm;
Wiliete vs. Mamelodi Sundowns — CAF Champions League, 6pm;
El-Kanemi Warriors vs. Raja Casablanca — CAF Confederation Cup, 6pm;
Panthers vs. USM Alger — CAF Confederation Cup, 6pm.
ICYMI-
In African competitions, Zamalek scored a 1-0 away victory at APR FC in the CAF Champions League on Friday, thanks to a 90th-minute Nasser Mansi strike. On Saturday, Al Ahly beat Uganda’s Kitara 2-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup round of 32.
Across the pond, Manchester City edged Ipswich Town 3-2 behind an Erling Haaland brace. Liverpool beat nine-man Brentford 2-1, and Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 on a Pedro Neto brace.
AND- In La Liga, Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-2 on Saturday, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring. In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg 3-1, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring and setting up a goal right off the bench.
There’s more to writing than just writing, and in David Perell’s show How I Write, the writer and podcaster dives deep into the craft, exploring the nuances of writing, how to approach a blank page, and what you may not know about putting pen to paper.
What to expect: Through a series of interviews with globally acclaimed writers, such as Andy Weir of The Martian fame, Robert Greene of The 48 Laws of Power, Babel author R.F. Kuang, and many more, Perell and his guests tackle everything from corporate storytelling and book marketing to breaking down writing masterclasses in digestible chunks of audio. The show goes beyond surface-level advice to bring forth actionable insights and advice, distilled and deconstructed.
In a recent episode titledThe Unwritten Laws of Great Writing, Perell sits down with Robert Greene — the author behind some of the world’s most widely read non-fiction — to discuss his upcoming book, The Law of the Sublime, written in the aftermath of a stroke that left his entire right side paralyzed. Greene walks through his writing process for the book — including dictation, how he worked around his physical limitations, and how he approached a project that marked a departure from his earlier work. He also shares techniques for letting your voice come through on the page, using emotion to craft something that lands, and staying motivated through difficult stretches.
What we liked: Perell is fast-paced and direct — he speaks with conviction, doesn’t mince words, and gives his guests room to think without unnecessary interruptions. The podcast earns points for its curation too; despite being writing-focused, the subtopics are varied enough that each episode delivers something new. Production quality is high, and the conversations are personal, sometimes emotional, and consistently substantive.
The verdict: How I Write is useful well beyond its subject matter. Strip away the writing context, and you’re still left with practical thinking on craft, influence, and self-discipline that applies across fields. Episodes run between 48 and 90 minutes — and thanks to Perell, they move faster than that.
In the mood for a night of Arabic pop classics? Moustafa Amar is taking over CJC 610’s Ma Yatloboh El Mostameoun this Friday, 23 October, for a sing-along session of crowd favorites and beloved hits. Doors open at 8pm, with tickets available on TicketsMarché.