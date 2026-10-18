Ali Alhosani to succeed Mohamed Maait on IMF Executive Board in November

Former Finance Minister Mohamed Maait is set to step down from his IMF Executive Board seat in November, bringing his two-year stint representing the Arab Group and the Maldives to a close following the election of his successor, Emirati economist Ali Alhosani, who will become the first UAE national to hold the role. Alhosani has served as alternate executive director at the IMF since 2021, having previously worked as an adviser to an executive director at the World Bank Group and a portfolio manager at the International Finance Corporation. His earlier career includes roles at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

REMEMBER- Maait took over the Arab Group and Maldives seat in October 2024, succeeding Mahmoud Mohieldin, who had served two consecutive two-year terms.