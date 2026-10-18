Moustafa Amar heads to CJC 610 this Friday

In the mood for a night of Arabic pop classics? Moustafa Amar is taking over CJC 610’s Ma Yatloboh El Mostameoun this Friday, 23 October, for a sing-along session of crowd favorites and beloved hits. Doors open at 8pm, with tickets available on TicketsMarché.
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