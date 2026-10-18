EnterprisePM relaunches with Made in Egypt

Good afternoon, friends, it’s an exciting day at EnterpriseHQ as we introduce you to the new EnterprisePM. For years, we’ve landed in your inbox in time for the commute home with a catch-up on the day’s news, some lifestyle features worth digging into, and personal recommendations for your eyes, ears, and bellies. All of that stays, but we’re committing to going deeper and being more intentional.

Over the past few months, we’ve been working in the background to refine EnterprisePM’s offering to serve our readership’s professional or intellectual life. We know time is limited, so our choices are deliberate. In After Hours, our bi-weekly voice-driven culture-and-lifestyle franchise, we explore the people, places, scenes, and the businesses behind them — cutting across food, music, art, fashion, and hospitality. In our weekly Plug In column, we unpack a topic that is in the conversation this week online and the implications it may have on our community. Our weekly Enterprise Explains breaks down a mechanism, policy, or concept that may ease your life at home or at work. Once a week, Enterprise Guide presents a reported, actionable how-to for professionals.

Also on a celebratory note — Made in Egypt launches in today’s issue, the first installment of a three-week special series on the wave of homegrown consumer brands that have reshaped Egyptian retail since 2022. Today’s anchor piece asks how the devaluation built a consumer brand industry and whether the industry will survive an EGP recovery. We’ve spent months reporting on the founders, factories, and infrastructure behind the shift.

From today through November 3, expect daily pieces spanning product reviews, founder spotlights, and deep-dive investigations into platform risk, fulfillment, aggregators, mall tenant strategy, regional expansion, and the manufacturing supply chain. Our reporting draws on interviews with 20+ first-hand voices across the founders, factories, and infrastructure behind our homegrown brands.

A huge thank-you to our EnterprisePM editors Ziyad Elhelbawy and Amani Hussain, and the wider team: Nagla Badr, Nayra Ismail, and Nadine Samy. This relaunch is a testament to their hard work and dedication. And to our readers who open us every weekday afternoon, we hope you enjoy what we’ve been building as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.

- Zainab