Plenty of action in Europe’s top leagues tonight

Footie action takes a backseat at home today as a full slate of European and African fixtures steal the spotlight on the pitches.

Starting us strong in Premier League action tonight is Leeds and Manchester United going head-to-head at Elland Road. United sit 14th on six points, while Leeds remain unbeaten at home this season. Kick-off is at 4pm on beIN Sports 1. Nottingham Forest also host Arsenal tonight, with kick-off set for 6:30pm on beIN Sports 1.

Also in the Premier League tonight:

Bournemouth vs. Sunderland — 4pm, beIN Sports 3;

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace — 4pm, beIN Sports 2.

Over in La Liga, Real Madrid hosts Sevilla at the Bernabéu, with Madrid without the suspended Vinícius Júnior ahead of next weekend’s Clásico at Camp Nou. Kick-off is at 10pm on beIN Sports 1.

Also on our radar in major European leagues:

Málaga vs. Real Sociedad — La Liga, 7:30pm, beIN Sports 2;

Paris FC vs. Rennes — Ligue 1, 6:15pm, beIN Sports 3;

Lorient vs. Monaco — Ligue 1, 6:15pm, beIN Sports Extra 2;

Lyon vs. Nice — Ligue 1, 9:45pm, beIN Sports 2;

Milan vs. Atalanta — Serie A, 7pm, Starzplay;

Juventus vs. Lazio — Serie A, 9:45pm, Starzplay.

Major African fixtures also on our radar tonight:

Enugu Rangers vs. MC Alger — CAF Champions League, 4pm;

Wiliete vs. Mamelodi Sundowns — CAF Champions League, 6pm;

El-Kanemi Warriors vs. Raja Casablanca — CAF Confederation Cup, 6pm;

Panthers vs. USM Alger — CAF Confederation Cup, 6pm.

ICYMI-

In African competitions, Zamalek scored a 1-0 away victory at APR FC in the CAF Champions League on Friday, thanks to a 90th-minute Nasser Mansi strike. On Saturday, Al Ahly beat Uganda’s Kitara 2-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup round of 32.

Across the pond, Manchester City edged Ipswich Town 3-2 behind an Erling Haaland brace. Liverpool beat nine-man Brentford 2-1, and Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 on a Pedro Neto brace.

AND- In La Liga, Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-2 on Saturday, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring. In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg 3-1, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring and setting up a goal right off the bench.