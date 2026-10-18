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Plenty of action in Europe’s top leagues tonight

Major European football steals the spotlight tonight on the pitches as we keep our eyes on CAF championships
by The Enterprise CompanyEgypt Edition
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Footie action takes a backseat at home today as a full slate of European and African fixtures steal the spotlight on the pitches.

Starting us strong in Premier League action tonight is Leeds and Manchester United going head-to-head at Elland Road. United sit 14th on six points, while Leeds remain unbeaten at home this season. Kick-off is at 4pm on beIN Sports 1. Nottingham Forest also host Arsenal tonight, with kick-off set for 6:30pm on beIN Sports 1.

Also in the Premier League tonight:

  • Bournemouth vs. Sunderland — 4pm, beIN Sports 3;
  • Brighton vs. Crystal Palace — 4pm, beIN Sports 2.

Over in La Liga, Real Madrid hosts Sevilla at the Bernabéu, with Madrid without the suspended Vinícius Júnior ahead of next weekend’s Clásico at Camp Nou. Kick-off is at 10pm on beIN Sports 1.

Also on our radar in major European leagues:

  • Málaga vs. Real Sociedad — La Liga, 7:30pm, beIN Sports 2;
  • Paris FC vs. Rennes — Ligue 1, 6:15pm, beIN Sports 3;
  • Lorient vs. Monaco — Ligue 1, 6:15pm, beIN Sports Extra 2;
  • Lyon vs. Nice — Ligue 1, 9:45pm, beIN Sports 2;
  • Milan vs. Atalanta — Serie A, 7pm, Starzplay;
  • Juventus vs. Lazio — Serie A, 9:45pm, Starzplay.

Major African fixtures also on our radar tonight:

  • Enugu Rangers vs. MC Alger — CAF Champions League, 4pm;
  • Wiliete vs. Mamelodi Sundowns — CAF Champions League, 6pm;
  • El-Kanemi Warriors vs. Raja Casablanca — CAF Confederation Cup, 6pm;
  • Panthers vs. USM Alger — CAF Confederation Cup, 6pm.

ICYMI-

In African competitions, Zamalek scored a 1-0 away victory at APR FC in the CAF Champions League on Friday, thanks to a 90th-minute Nasser Mansi strike. On Saturday, Al Ahly beat Uganda’s Kitara 2-1 in the CAF Confederation Cup round of 32.

Across the pond, Manchester City edged Ipswich Town 3-2 behind an Erling Haaland brace. Liverpool beat nine-man Brentford 2-1, and Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 on a Pedro Neto brace.

AND- In La Liga, Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-2 on Saturday, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring. In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg 3-1, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring and setting up a goal right off the bench.

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