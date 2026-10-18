How I Write: A podcast about writing and a masterclass in craft, discipline, and influence for anyone who makes things

There’s more to writing than just writing, and in David Perell’s show How I Write, the writer and podcaster dives deep into the craft, exploring the nuances of writing, how to approach a blank page, and what you may not know about putting pen to paper.

What to expect: Through a series of interviews with globally acclaimed writers, such as Andy Weir of The Martian fame, Robert Greene of The 48 Laws of Power, Babel author R.F. Kuang, and many more, Perell and his guests tackle everything from corporate storytelling and book marketing to breaking down writing masterclasses in digestible chunks of audio. The show goes beyond surface-level advice to bring forth actionable insights and advice, distilled and deconstructed.

In a recent episode titled The Unwritten Laws of Great Writing, Perell sits down with Robert Greene — the author behind some of the world’s most widely read non-fiction — to discuss his upcoming book, The Law of the Sublime, written in the aftermath of a stroke that left his entire right side paralyzed. Greene walks through his writing process for the book — including dictation, how he worked around his physical limitations, and how he approached a project that marked a departure from his earlier work. He also shares techniques for letting your voice come through on the page, using emotion to craft something that lands, and staying motivated through difficult stretches.

What we liked: Perell is fast-paced and direct — he speaks with conviction, doesn’t mince words, and gives his guests room to think without unnecessary interruptions. The podcast earns points for its curation too; despite being writing-focused, the subtopics are varied enough that each episode delivers something new. Production quality is high, and the conversations are personal, sometimes emotional, and consistently substantive.

The verdict: How I Write is useful well beyond its subject matter. Strip away the writing context, and you’re still left with practical thinking on craft, influence, and self-discipline that applies across fields. Episodes run between 48 and 90 minutes — and thanks to Perell, they move faster than that.

WHERE TO LISTEN- You can tune in on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Anghami.