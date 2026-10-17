Potential law change may allow more companies to set up investment funds

Good morning, nice people. Before getting into the news of the day, we have an announcement of our own. After months of preparation, we’re relaunching our EnterprisePM and The Weekend Edition with sleeker, leaner packaging and new weekly features in both editions. To celebrate the relaunch, we’re rolling out a special series Made in Egypt that will take a closer look at the founders, factories, and infrastructure behind our homegrown local businesses. Make sure to check out today’s afternoon edition for more details on what’s in store, and I hope you all enjoy what we’ve been working on as much as we enjoy writing for you every day. If you don’t receive either edition, subscribe here.

Now to the news, and we’re starting with politics this morning, after President Abdel Fattah El Sisi used his speech (watch, runtime: 32:47) at the Egyptian Military Academy’s graduation ceremony yesterday to make two big announcements.

The first concerns Saudi Arabia. Egypt will carry out “any measure” to “defend” the kingdom if asked, the President said, calling on the House of Representatives to hold an emergency session to authorize any potential move. The House, chaired by Counselor Hisham Badawi, is meeting today in response, Al Ahram reports.

The second concerns the next presidential election. The President said 2030 will mark the end of his presidency, calling it “completely settled,” and added that the constitution “won’t be touched.” He also proposed a 30-month program to prepare PhD holders for top state posts, including the presidency. A committee headed by the House Speaker would set selection criteria that show no favoritism to anyone and draft a law governing how candidates are elected. “We won’t bar anyone,” El Sisi said, but the group would give Egyptians a pool to choose their leaders from.

Back to business, where the morning brings a nod from Moody’s: the agency moved us up a notch to B3 on Friday and kept its outlook positive, leaving the door open to another upgrade if our debt and interest bills keep shrinking. The details are right below.

Regulators also want to make it easier to start a fund at home. The FRA and the EGX are working on a Capital Market Law change that would let LLCs and simple limited partnerships get licensed to set up funds, two government officials tell us. That would let the companies who have been setting up their funds in neighboring markets do it here instead. A capital markets analyst tells us it’s a step in the right direction, but setting up a fund still takes months, and the money sitting on the sidelines is losing value to inflation in the meantime. Our big story has the rest.

The timing works, with investors lining up for the EGX’s IPOs. MNT-Halan closed its books last week with some EGP 126 bn in orders, about 16x what was on offer by our math, ahead of its debut on Tuesday. Banque du Caire may now go bigger, too: Banque Misr could sell up to 45% of the bank, up from 30%, after the roadshows pulled in demand from investors around the world.

Egyptian contractors are lining up for work in Jordan, starting with an estimated USD 45 mn grid substation in Aqaba that’s out to tender, with bids due on 10 November. Cairo and Amman are also studying a fourfold boost to the power link between them, from 500 MW to 2 GW, and the contractors have Syria, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia on their list, too.

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A notch up from Moody’s

Egypt’s fiscal turnaround has earned it an upgrade from Moody’s, which raised its local and foreign currency ratings to B3 from Caa1 on Friday, according to a report cited by a Cabinet statement. It kept the outlook positive, which leaves the door open to another notch if debt and interest costs keep falling faster than it expects. It credits several years of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms for the upgrade, and says the move to a flexible exchange rate and tighter monetary policy helped the economy absorb higher oil prices and a rough regional backdrop. It also expects the government to keep its finances in check after the IMF program ends in December.

The numbers behind it: By Moody’s count, Egypt ran a primary surplus of 4.6% of GDP in FY 2025/26. Stripping out one-off revenues, the surplus was 4.1%, up from 3.5% a year earlier and just 1.6% in FY 2022/23. Better tax collection helped, pushing tax revenues up to 13% of GDP, while non-interest spending fell to 10.6%.

That’s starting to show in the debt pile. Debt fell to 81.8% of GDP at the end of June from 95.2% in June 2023, and Moody’s sees it slipping below 70% by the end of the decade. The interest bill is the catch, though: it still eats up about 59% of government revenues. That’s down from 63% a year earlier, but it’s heavier than at most similarly rated countries, and Moody’s expects it to ease to around 50% over the same period.

Meanwhile, the external side is giving the agency more comfort. Net international reserves climbed to USD 57.35 bn in September. Remittances from Egyptians abroad jumped almost 30% to USD 47.3 bn in FY 2025/26, and tourism revenues rose 10.3% to USD 18.4 bn.

REMEMBER- The upgrade narrows the gap with the other two agencies. S&P affirmed our B rating and Fitch kept us at B earlier this month, both with stable outlooks and both still a notch above Moody’s new B3. That makes Moody’s the only one of the three with a positive outlook on us. S&P and Fitch also named the interest bill as the main constraint on public finances.

What could earn another notch: Moody’s says it would consider a further upgrade if debt and interest costs fall faster than its baseline and growth and revenue collection pick up. Local borrowing costs coming down more quickly as inflation eases would also help, it adds.

Our scrap case to Brussels

Egypt has made its pitch to keep EU scrap flowing: The government has filed its formal response to the European Commission’s plan to drop us from the list of countries allowed to import EU metal scrap. Hassan El Marakby, vice chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Industries’ Chamber of Metallurgical Industries and chairman of El Marakby Steel, tells EnterpriseAM that the Environment Ministry’s Waste Management Regulatory Authority sent the file on Thursday, a day before the Commission’s 16 October consultation deadline. The chamber and the mills supplied the technical data behind it, El Marakby says, covering how much scrap the industry uses, the environmental standards it follows, and how it treats its emissions.

The industry’s argument is simple: its big mills already meet European standards, and the real problem lies with the informal sector. That matters because the Commission’s draft list, published on 18 September, found that Egypt hadn’t shown it manages waste in an environmentally sound way. Under the EU’s revamped waste shipment rules, that means no more EU scrap once they apply in May 2027. India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Morocco and Bangladesh were among the 16 countries left off the metal scrap list.

More than six Egyptian mills are already up to standard, Mohamed Hanafi, the chamber’s executive director, tells us. He names Ezz Steel, Suez Steel, Beshay Steel, and El Marakby Steel among those that meet the technical and environmental requirements for dealing with European markets. The work to get there started more than a year ago, he adds. Mills that comply with the EU’s carbon border tax (CBAM) will be best placed to keep importing EU scrap under the new rules, he says. The catch, by our read, is that the list works country by country, so plant-level readiness only counts if Egypt makes it back on.

The big mills use modern electric arc furnaces, which melt scrap with electricity rather than making steel from iron ore, El Marakby says. They’re also hooked up to the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency’s real-time emissions monitoring network under strict oversight. “The problem isn’t with them. It’s with the informal sector and unlicensed plants, like induction furnace workshops, which could hurt the national industry as a whole because they don’t comply with environmental requirements,” he explains. Induction furnaces are smaller, cheaper melting units with far less control over what goes in and what comes out.

El Marakby also sees protectionism at play: he calls the EU move a strategic decision to keep scrap at home for European mills as they cut emissions, and a way around free-trade rules, one that blunts Egyptian steel’s competitive edge. That edge, he argues, comes from low emissions. Egypt has run on electric arc furnaces for about 40 years, which El Marakby says puts our steel at around 600 kg of CO2 per ton. That’s less than a third of the 1.92-ton global average worldsteel reported for 2024.

And we need the scrap. Egypt uses about five mn tons of scrap a year, El Marakby says, and local supply covers only 1.5-1.8 mn tons of that. He says the rest comes from abroad: around 1.9-2 mn tons from the EU and about 1 mn tons from the UK and other markets. EU shipments are running well above that pace this year, though, at 2.12 mn tons in 1H 2026 alone, per Eurostat data. “We can’t rely entirely on local scrap, because how much is generated depends on the strength of the industrial sector,” El Marakby says. With around 2.8 mn tons of new steelmaking capacity on the way, he expects the need for imports to grow.

Being dropped from the list wouldn’t cut off supply, El Marakby says: EU scrap would just reach us through other routes at a higher cost. Hanafi told us last month that freight from the US or China runs USD 35-40 a ton, against USD 20-25 from Europe.

WHAT’S NEXT- The Commission has until 21 November to adopt the first list. After that, the European Parliament and the Council get two months to object, which can be extended by two more. The rules apply from 21 May 2027, and countries left off can reapply. El Marakby says much of the solution will come through politics and diplomacy, with the industry working closely with the Foreign Ministry and Egyptian embassies, especially in Brussels.

A potentially fatter float

BdC’s float could come in half again as big: Banque Misr could sell as much as 45% of Banque du Caire (BdC) in its IPO, up from the 30% set out in last week’s ITF notice, a government official tells EnterpriseAM. The investment banks running the offering recommended going bigger after the roadshows pulled in demand from investors around the world, the official says. At the EGP 80-80.5 bn fair value reported in September, a 45% stake would be worth roughly EGP 36 bn (c. USD 690 mn), against about EGP 24 bn for 30%, by our math. That’s before any discount at pricing.

A bigger float would also bring the deal closer to what the state originally had in mind. The government was looking to raise more than EGP 30 bn from the sale when the new valuation surfaced in September, and by our math, a 30% stake at fair value falls short of that.

Nothing has been signed off yet, though. The official tells us 30% is still the working figure, and the call on going bigger rests with Banque Misr, BdC’s state-owned parent and the only seller in the offering, together with the Central Bank of Egypt. A decision is expected in the coming days, and whatever size they settle on, the bank still needs the Financial Regulatory Authority to approve its public subscription notice and the EGX to sign off before it can set a subscription date with its advisors.

REMEMBER- The offering is fully secondary. The 4.575 bn shares in the current 30% plan are existing shares held by Banque Misr, so the proceeds go to the parent rather than to BdC. Going to 45% would mean selling about 6.86 bn shares, by our math. The ITF has subscriptions wrapping up in late October and trading starting in November. The EBRD and IFC were reportedly eyeing a combined 10% stake in August, but the ITF doesn’t name them.

ADVISORS- CI Capital is lead global coordinator and joint bookrunner, and our friends at EFG Hermes are the joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner.

Back to automatic, with no hike

The government will keep fuel prices unchanged through end-December 2026, the Petroleum Ministry said on Thursday, in the first quarterly review since the Cabinet resumed the automatic pricing committee. Pump prices hold at EGP 24 per liter for 95-octane, EGP 22.25 for 92-octane, EGP 20.75 for 80-octane, and EGP 20.50 for diesel. Automotive natural gas and cooking gas cylinders are unchanged too.

Former Egas head Medhat Youssef calls the hold “bold.” The mechanism ties quarterly price moves to three inputs (global Brent crude, the USD/EGP rate, and the actual cost of production and imports), and any change is capped at 10% in either direction. This time, Youssef tells EnterpriseAM, the government confirmed the mechanism’s return without applying its determinants: on current indicators, a cost-based increase would have topped 50%, far past the ceiling. He puts the real cost of a liter of gasoline at around EGP 35 today, against the EGP 24 pump price. For Youssef, the longer-term way out of the import-cost squeeze lies in successive major natural gas discoveries, supported by more foreign investment and brought rapidly into production.

Why it matters: The government absorbed the gap to keep a lid on inflation, but the pressure hits the import bill. Youssef estimates petroleum-product imports could nearly double to about USD 30 bn under current prices and exchange rates, and warns the bill faces mounting strain. Egypt isn’t the only one feeling it: the UAE raised gasoline and diesel for the third straight month and Jordan lifted prices by 50 fils a liter. Brent rose from around USD 91 a barrel in August to average USD 114 in September, peaked above USD 126 in early October, and has since eased to about USD 110.

REMEMBER- The government announced the return of quarterly automatic fuel pricing in July, following a temporary shift to a cost-recovery model. Under that system, it raised pump prices up to 17.1% in March, which exceeded the mechanism’s usual ceiling, and hiked industrial gas tariffs by USD 2 per mmBtu in May. By August, officials were still weighing whether to reinstate the capped mechanism or freeze pump prices and recover the gap from heavy industry instead. The committee also denied hike rumors on 4 October, saying it hadn’t met, before meeting on the 15th and holding.

PSA-

#1- Air Cairo has extended its suspension of all flights to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport from Cairo, Assiut, and Sohag through Tuesday, 20 October, until normal operations resume at the airport, the airline said in a statement. It says it’s coordinating with Saudi civil aviation authorities on temporary operational measures at the airport. If you are booked on a Riyadh flight: Contact Air Cairo or your travel agent about your booking.

ALSO- The airline will start flying to Damascus on 15 November, restoring direct Cairo-Damascus flights suspended since 2011, Asharq reports, citing an unnamed official. It will run seven weekly flights from Cairo and three from Hurghada.

#2- The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is raising ticket prices across all visitor categories starting 1 November, Ahram Online reports. Entry fees for Egyptians will rise 10%, putting adults at EGP 220 and students, children, and seniors at EGP 110. Tickets for international visitors will jump 16.6%, putting foreign adults at EGP 1.83k, and students, children, and foreign residents at EGP 920.

#3- WEATHER- Cairo is cooling down, with a high of 29°C, and a low of 18°C — three degrees off the warm spell earlier this week, according to our favorite weather app. Morning fog on the roads and a slight chance of light rain, with a breeze picking up through the day.

It’s noticeably cooler in Alexandria too, with a high of 26°C and a low of 19°C — five degrees down from where it sat midweek.

The big story abroad

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order suspending most of the Russia sanctions in a bipartisan law he approved last month. The move is part of Trump’s broader shift toward Moscow as he seeks to end the war in Ukraine and contain fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections.

Lots of money, lots of chips: Anthropic is lining up a USD 60 bn debt package to help fund its purchase of about 1.5 GW of Google-developed custom semiconductors known as tensor processing units. Anthropic has offered Blackstone yields above 10% on the firm’s USD 9 bn share of the junior debt.

SoftBank is in early talks to buy Allied Universal, one of the world’s largest private security firms, in a deal that could value it at up to USD 18 bn excluding debt. It would be SoftBank’s latest AI and robotics bet, after last year’s USD 5.4 bn deal for ABB’s industrial robotics-centered business.