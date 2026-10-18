Rosatom and Teletech agrees to assemble battery-storage systems locally, with up to 500 MWh a year of capacity

Russia’s Rosatom and homegrown tech outfit Telecom and Technology Co. (Teletech) have agreed to localize battery-storage assembly in Egypt, with planned facilities carrying potential production capacity of up to 500 MWh a year, according to a Rosatom statement. The agreement between Rosatom’s Fuel Division and Teletech also covers personnel training and the gradual expansion of production capacity.

The locally assembled lithium-ion storage systems will target several corners of the economy, including electricity, telecoms, data centers, oil and gas, and other industrial applications. The companies disclosed no investment ticket, site, startup timeline, ownership split, or local-content target for the project.

IN CONTEXT- Egypt’s battery-localization pipeline is getting busier. BME signed a contract with China’s CATL last month for an EGP 2 bn-plus battery-systems plant that will start at 1 GWh of annual capacity before scaling to 5 GWh, while Amea Power signed EPC contracts in June for 1.5 GWh of standalone storage projects alongside a planned factory capable of producing up to 3 GWh of battery-storage systems annually.

Farmed fish head to Europe

Egypt has secured formal EU authorization for exports of farmed finfish, finfish products, and crustaceans under a new European Commission regulation published on Wednesday. The approval extends Egypt’s EU market access beyond wild-caught fishery products to aquaculture. The authorization takes effect on 4 November.

REMEMBER- The formal green light came later than expected. We reported in May that EU approval was already opening the door to an estimated 160k-200k tons of European demand, with around 70 Egyptian farms coded and ready for export. Lakes and Fish Resources Protection and Development Agency head Salah Moselhi told us at the time that formal approval was expected in July, with first shipments to follow shortly afterward.

Dangote’s Egyptian receipts

The EGX is in talks with Nigeria’s Dangote Group about issuing Egyptian Depository Receipts (EDRs) backed by shares in the group’s subsidiaries, EGX Chairman Omar Radwan said during a visit to the bourse by group chairman Aliko Dangote, according to an EGX statement. The talks are exploratory, and the only concrete outcome so far is an agreement to hold a series of technical meetings on implementation. No timeline, issue size, or specific subsidiary have been named.

The pitch: Radwan said the EDRs would give local investors direct exposure to large West African industrial assets “without bearing the risks or complications of cross-border money transfers.” Though, he did not say who would carry the currency risk on NGN-denominated underlying shares, or how Nigerian capital controls might affect them. Dangote said the group is targeting USD 50 bn in investments through 2030 and wants Egypt to get a share of that, though he didn’t name any specific projects or amounts.

Data reporting timeline tightened

The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has mandated all non-bank finance companies to enter their activity data on its data platform every month, between the 1st and 15th, covering the previous month, under circular 7 of 2026, according to a FRA statement. Firms must also check their figures for errors, completeness, and consistency with the FRA’s own records before submitting. The circular sets no penalty of its own for missing the window.

Firms have until 29 October to fix past filings. The FRA has exceptionally reopened the platform from Monday 12 to Thursday 29 October so firms can complete outstanding data and review and correct everything they have entered since 1 January 2026 — a reach-back that goes well beyond the previous month. That window is separate from the monthly duty.

BACKGROUND- The circular builds on FRA Decision 2684 of 2026, in force since 24 September, which requires consumer finance companies to link their systems to the FRA’s database. The data to be shared includes client details at the point financing is approved, real-time purchase and service transactions, the classification of financed goods and services, the classification of clients by repayment record, and the company’s solvency indicators. The aim is full integration of companies’ databases to build better indicators and share them with the market, the FRA says.