The most expensive parcel an Egyptian brand ships is the one that comes back

Good afternoon, wonderful people, and happy Hump Day. Three weeks ago we set out to understand the wave of homegrown consumer brands that has reshaped Egyptian retail since 2022 in our Made in Egypt series. Today’s final instalment covers what decides whether any of them scale: logistics. CoD, slow settlement, failed doorstep handovers, and missing returns infrastructure add up to a working-capital and unit-economics problem that even the best of products cannot fix. A handful of last-mile operators are now building the infrastructure the sector has been running without. We dive into it.
Also on the docket today: In Worth It?, we tested three local activewear brands against the lululemon-Vuori-Alo suitcase run. One changed our minds, while the other two came with caveats. Elsewhere, we found ourselves craving some comfort food and decided to reacquaint ourselves with Egyptian shawarma from Cai. That and more.
First up, the news…
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Power Trip’s final issue turns to the people paying the bill. We look at the cost of a backup generator or going solar, how your electricity bill is really calculated and whether the price is right, whether an EV pays off against a petrol car today, and why green energy keeps skipping the consumer.
Here are the stories driving the day, both at home and abroad.Egypt’s non-oil Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) held steady in October at 47.2, but the headline figure masks a dim picture heading into 4Q as new orders fell at their fastest rates in four months and cost pressures picked up, according to S&P Global’s latest PMI report (pdf). The reading — the 10th straight month below the 50.0 break-even mark — was unchanged from September’s and sits below the long-run average of 48.2.
Longer delivery times and stock-building partly propped up the headline. The PMI counts longer supplier delivery times and bigger input stocks as positives, since both typically signal strong demand. In October, both sub-indices “reflected supply disruption and inflation concerns rather than stronger demand,” S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Economist David Owen noted. October saw the most stretched delivery times in five months on maritime disruptions, material shortages, and slower customs procedures, while stocks of purchases picked up for the first time since June as firms sought buffers against anticipated inflation.
The government has asked its foreign suppliers to deliver about 10 LNG cargoes in November, down from 12 in October, and deferred five of the 15 it had contracted into 2027, Asharq Business reports, citing an unnamed government official. The reason is the price: a single cargo now tops USD 100 mn, double September’s level, putting November’s LNG import allocation at about USD 1 bn.
^^We’ll have more on these stories in tomorrow’s edition of EnterpriseAM.
☀️ TOMORROW’S WEATHER- We’re back to warmer weather territory in Cairo tomorrow, with temperatures set to peak at 32°C before dropping to an overnight low of 19°C, according to our favorite weather app.
MAKING HEADLINES ABROAD-
Leading the digital front pages this afternoon is news of aUS strike on Iran’s Qeshm Islandin the Strait of Hormuz ahead of today’s pivotal US midterm elections. Washington described the strikes as limited and defensive, in response to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps firing at a US aircraft. US officials said the strikes do not signal a return to major US combat operations, and this wasn’t the first time the US targeted the island during the war. A peace agreement still seems out of reach, however, despite diplomatic efforts to avoid major conflict after the midterm elections.
ICYMI- As Americans head to the polls today, US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party may be paying a political price for continuing the war, with the president’s approval ratings continuing to slide. Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers of Congress, but polling points to a possible Democratic takeover of the House. The Justice Department this morning deployed around 1k election monitors across the country’s 50 states, its largest monitoring move in history.
CoD still dominates online sales in Egypt, and it structures how the country’s homegrown brands operate. Payment cycles run 5-7 days on average. Failed deliveries cost the shipping fee, the customer acquisition spend, and all too often, the customer themselves. Returns are the piece of the fulfillment stack nobody’s really built. These pressures compound with the rising customer acquisition costs those same brands absorb on Meta and other platforms, with a handful of last-mile service providers now building what the sector has been missing.
Settlement cycles
The payment cycle is the defining working capital pressure for the Egyptian Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) model. Mark Khouzam, head of supply chain at cosmetics brand Dermacy Labs, tells EnterpriseAM that the typical cycle runs “around 5-7 days on average,” with the caveat that “this varies from one service provider to another, and sometimes from one month to another depending on the volumes.” That lag matters because money locked with delivery partners is money not available to place the next order, particularly for brands importing raw materials on their own schedules.
The logistics operators frame the settlement question differently. At ShipBlu, the model is contract-flexible. “We’ve built our platform to be able to onboard clients on very different cycles depending on their needs,” Ahmad Kawass, COO of ShipBlu, tells us. “So we have merchants with two-day cycles, five-day cycles, weekly, biweekly. And the objective is really to accommodate on a case-by-case basis.” Mylerz operates on a 72-hour standard for domestic shipments, with faster cadences available to key accounts, “either three transfers a week or a transfer every day,” the company’s chief commercial officer Alhussein Hassan says.
The sector-wide read is that no single settlement window applies. What matters to a merchant depends on their volume, their risk profile, and their working-capital tolerance. Faster settlement is a commercial lever the operators use to gain and retain business.
How the money moves
Behind the settlement window sits mechanical infrastructure most brands never see. “The courier hands [banknotes] in at the hub the same day, it is reconciled against confirmed deliveries, and the money is in the merchant’s account within 72 hours of delivery, with a full shipment-level statement to their finance team,” Hassan tells us. Daily hub reconciliation and shipment-level statements are what make any settlement window shorter than a week possible.
The parallel move on the merchant side is prepaid conversion. ShipBlu’s Blupay product sends customers instant Fawry payment links after a failed doorstep attempt, moving real volume off the CoD rails. “For the last month, our platform has generated more than 12 mn EGP in payments online for our merchants that didn’t happen before,” Kawass says. That results in a category-scale reduction in CoD dependency.
Doorstep-tampering
CoD’s less-discussed downside is what happens at the doorstep before the money changes hands. Customers demanding to inspect or “try” products before paying is a known issue for fashion and packaged-goods categories. Hassan’s data on this is unambiguous: cosmetics and fashion run lower delivery success rates than consumables such as coffee, cigarettes, and food. The category-level differential is meaningful enough that some brands have built entire operational protocols around prevention.
Take Dermacy Labs as a case in point. “Product safety and hygiene are non-negotiable. We have built our process around prevention rather than reaction,” Khouzam tells us. The prevention model is specific:
Checkout messaging and delivery-partner communication making clear products cannot be opened or tested at the doorstep prior to payment;
Full cellophane sealing on every product.
“[This is] a practice typically reserved for high-end perfume brands,” he says. On rejected products, the policy is absolute: “We treat that item as non-sellable and do not return it to inventory under any circumstances.” That write-off is the true cost of running a hygiene-sensitive product line on CoD.
The load-bearing cost
All three sources we spoke to converge on one point: the shipping fee is the least of what a failed delivery costs. From the brand side, Khouzam names the real economics. “Not only because of the delivery charge that goes out for no return to the seller, but more importantly for the investment made to acquire this particular customer and the effort spent on educating the shopper about the product benefits and brand differentiation that goes to waste. That is the real pain.”
Hassan’s commercial-side framing arrives at the same point differently. “A failed parcel costs the merchant the return leg, the inventory, the sale, and often the customer, so a few [EGPs] per parcel never beats a few points of success. Price only decides when success rates look equivalent.” Mylerz runs 91% delivery success across all shipments and 99% on prepaid, against what Hassan calls a market average of about 80%. Success rates are how the sector’s competitive positioning actually works.
Kawass frames the same problem operationally. “Even a 5% cost improvement makes a lot of difference on the merchant's P&L. Just imagine you're a small business; you have a lot of clients from a specific city. You can save so much money if you don’t have to send the shipment for a client that lives in Aswan directly from your source location.” ShipBlu’s transition-of-shipments capability consolidates multiple orders from different merchants going to the same customer into a single delivery run, one of several unit-economics investments the operator is making to close the fulfillment cost gap.
Reverse logistics
Returns are where the fulfillment stack has been weakest. Most of the businesses handled returns as an operational exception rather than a product line, which has cost brands and customers alike. “Reverse logistics is a big issue. Especially the way it’s happening right now, it's just failing,” Kawass says. ShipBlu is launching a reverse-logistics capability this quarter that gives merchants “full stop control over their reverse logistics,” including scheduling, tracking, and integration with existing systems.
Two things matter about this. First, the return economics on Egyptian DTC have been punitive: a failed delivery followed by a return that costs the brand a second logistics run, plus product loss or restocking cost. Second, without a real returns product, brands have been discouraging returns rather than accommodating them, a customer-experience penalty the wave’s more scaled operators are increasingly unwilling to accept. If ShipBlu’s launch, and equivalent moves from other operators, shifts the sector’s returns economics, the effect on brand-side unit economics is meaningful.
Density-first
For geography beyond Cairo, the sector’s answer is either density-first, obtaining high-density zones before expanding, or partnering with a specialist. “Not everyone can do it because it requires a lot of investment. But of course you don’t have to be perfect in all this because you can partner up with people. If a business is only doing 10k orders and doesn’t have inventory across the country, they should be partnering with people like Khazenly,” Kawass tells us.
Hassan’s pricing rate card is the concrete expression of the geographic cost gradient. Cairo and Giza start at EGP 75-85 for the first 2 kg. Upper Egypt and the Red Sea run EGP 90-110. Sinai, including Sharm El Sheikh, runs EGP 120. Delivery windows follow the same gradient: 24-48 hours inside Cairo and Alexandria, and 48 hours first attempt for everywhere else.
What to watch
Success rate at the hub level and merchant retention, measured as active merchants, is what to watch, Hassan says. “A merchant whose success rate is holding and whose weekly volume is not eroding is healthy; a quiet drop in shipments is the first warning, long before anyone complains about price.” Kawass watches CoD-to-prepaid conversion as the leading indicator that the sector’s economics are shifting. Both are looking at the durability of the merchant relationship from different angles.
Khouzam’s brand-side framing captures the whole logic. “The right partner is the one that strikes a balance between offering reasonable pricing, achieving strong delivery performance, and providing a tight cash payment cycle.”
What’s next
Kawass is direct about what he sees coming. “There’s going to be a lot of consolidation in the market. It’s a challenging business. Costs are going up. There is a limit to how much you can pass on to the merchant. There is a limit to how much you can pass on to the customer. So more and more we’re going to see companies burning [through capital], running out of [runway].” That consolidation, if it comes, resets which businesses the wave’s brands can partner with and on what terms.
For years, good activewear was close to impossible to find in Egypt. The imported brands on the market, mainly Nike, Adidas, and Reebok, were overpriced and thin on selection, so lululemon, Vuori, and Alo Yoga topped our shopping list every time we traveled. We tested three local brands to see whether that’s changed: women’s training sets, men’s workout gear, and pilates-ready athleisure, priced from EGP 450 to EGP 2.7k. One changed our minds; the other two came with caveats. Here goes.
Unfold
Unfoldlaunched in April 2025 with fire-engine-red and jade-green legging-and-crop-top sets, alongside black and white staples. We came in skeptical. The colors, style, and price drew us in, and so did the social media content: footage of how the products are made, which stands out from the interchangeable pilates aesthetic all over Instagram. Ordering on the website is straightforward, with CoD or InstaPay.
We ordered a classic red crop top and black leggings. We were rightly advised to size up on the leggings, while the top ran true to size. The order arrived within two business days, faster than promised, in a kraft cardboard box with our name handwritten in Sharpie. We didn’t need to test the returns policy, but the website allows exchanges and refunds within 14 days for items that are new, unworn, and unwashed.
The quality is what had us. The sports bras and tops are as good as anything we’ve bought abroad, and the leggings hold their own against foreign counterparts that cost USD 100 or more.
Did Unfold accomplish something new? Yes. It’s the first local brand we’ve tried that makes women’s activewear on par with the imported premium labels, at a fraction of the price.
Is it worth it? Yes. It offers great value for money.
Best for: If you’ve been stocking up on lululemon and Alo Yoga on trips abroad.
Price: EGP 740 to EGP 1.7k for sports bras and crop tops; EGP 1.6k to EGP 2.5k for leggings.
Where to buy: Online through the website.
Magma
Magmahas been around since 2018 and has been backed byAverroes Venturessince 2022. The company runs its own R&D department, which develops breathable, fast-drying fabrics that have become its trademark.
This time we were shopping for menswear. The website carries more than 20 styles of slim- and regular-fit workout shirts, in black and gray as well as red, blue, and highlighter yellow. Ordering is fast, with credit card and CoD options. The order arrived on time, within four business days, in no-frills packaging. Exchanging a T-shirt that was too big was done with no hassle. Orders can be exchanged or refunded within 14 days, except sale items, as long as products are unused and in their original packaging.
We tried the AeroFit Performance Tee in black, the regular-fit T-shirt in yellow, and the Active Vibe shorts in gray. There are only three styles of shorts, and they’re fairly similar, but what they lack in variety they make up for in quality, fit, and comfort. The sweat-proof, quick-drying fabric is the big draw, and the fit is comfortable without being baggy. We haven’t tried the womenswear. Some of the proportions looked off on the website, and the range isn’t as fashion-forward as the newer women’s athletic and athleisure brands on the market.
Did Magma accomplish something new? Yes. In-house fabric R&D is rare among local sportswear brands, and it shows in the performance.
Is it worth it? Yes. We’re repeat customers, and it’s a strong pick for quality men’s athletic wear at a good price.
Best for: Men looking for performance workout gear on a budget.
Price: EGP 450 to EGP 600 for shorts, with some sale items as low as EGP 250.
Where to buy: Online through the Magma website.
Humanity Code
Humanity Codeis for the matcha crowd: monochrome sets in the vein of Alo Yoga, marketed heavily on TikTok and Instagram. We like pilates, so we went in curious. We visited the store at U Venues instead of ordering online, because this felt like a product that needs to be tried on. On the website, many items were only available in XXS, XS, and S, with larger sizes sold out. That was a red flag that the sizing runs small. The boutique is attractive, with color-coded displays moving from beiges, browns, and cinnamons to burgundy, then to butter yellows and pinks.
The store visit confirmed our suspicions. Finding something we could wear wasn’t easy, and the fit was off no matter the style or size. We eventually settled on the Airbrushed Performance Long Sleeve Top in brown. It’s functional and well-made, and it’s as buttery-soft as advertised, but we wish it were a little longer.
Did Humanity Code accomplish something new? Somewhat. It has read a social media trend well and merchandises beautifully, but the cuts don’t yet match the brand.
Is it worth it? Maybe, if you’re squarely in its target market. For us, no. Prices are in line with similar local brands, but the cuts and fits lag behind others we’ve tried.
Best for: The Gen Z girlie who has embraced pilates as a way of life and dresses in monochrome Alo Yoga sets all day, every day, while “grabbing matchas” with friends.
Price: EGP 1.5k for crop tops to EGP 2.7k for high-waisted leggings.
Where to buy: In-store at U Venues, or online through the website.
Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell.
The treasury will take up to half of the EGP 36.37 bn (c. USD 658 mn) raised in Banque du Caire’s (BdC) IPO and put it toward easing public debt pressures, a senior government official tells EnterpriseAM. That’s as much as c. EGP 18.2 bn (c. USD 329 mn). The proceeds from the offering will first go to Banque Misr, the owner of BdC, and then the Finance Ministry will handle the settlement, according to the official;
The Finance Ministry will launch Egypt’s first tax-backed sukuk this month as a pilot issuance. Subscriptions will be submitted through commercial banks, and trading on the EGX is expected in the second half of 2027, Mae Adel, the finance minister’s deputy for public debt management, tells EnterpriseAM. The ministry settled on a trial issue to “gauge investor appetite” rather than a full launch;
Petrojet willbuild the pipelinecarrying Cypriot gas to Damietta: State-owned contractor Petrojet was awarded a USD 170 mn contract for an onshore gas pipeline connecting to the Damietta LNG export terminal. The line is part of the export route for Cyprus’ offshore Cronos field, which Eni — the project operator — says will restart the Damietta LNG plant and restore structural LNG exports from Egypt;
Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan areback at the tableon export routes outside the Gulf: Officials from Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan met on Sunday to discuss new outlets for Iraqi crude and petroleum products on the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, as well as joint storage, refining, and petrochemical projects.
Football fans are in for a blockbuster European night as Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League serves up a heavyweight clash between two continental titans firing on all cylinders. On the domestic front, the Egyptian League Cup continues with four Matchday 2 fixtures.
The Champions League’s headline matchups: The headline act takes place at the Metropolitano, where Atlético Madrid host Bayern Munich at 10pm. The Bavarian side arrives boasting a perfect record and ruthless form under Vincent Kompany, spearheaded by freshly minted Ballon d’Or recipient Harry Kane. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s Atlético will look to leverage home-pitch advantage to derail the tournament’s most dominant side. Catch the action live on beIN Sports 5.
Kicking off simultaneously at 10pm: Barcelona welcome Aston Villa, with the Catalans aiming to keep pace at the top of the table against a stubborn English side. At the same time, Manchester United take on Roma at Old Trafford, while reigning champions and current league leaders Paris Saint-Germain face a tricky away test against Villarreal.
Other Champions League fixtures on our radar:
Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart — 7:45pm;
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP — 7:45pm;
Bodo/Glimt vs. Lille — 10pm;
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan — 10pm;
LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava — 10pm.
NOTE- All matches will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.
On the domestic front: Matchday 2 of the Egyptian League Cup features a four-game slate: Pyramids FC square off against Smouha in the 8pm headliner on ON Sport, airing alongside El Sharqia Enppi vs. Petrol Asyut on ON Sport Max. Kicking off the action earlier at 5pm are two matchups: El Qanah take on Modern Sport on ON Sport Plus, while Abu Qir Fertilizers face Ceramica Cleopatra on ON Sport Max.
ICYMI-
Yesterday’s Capital Cup action delivered contrasting fortunes for Cairo’s twin powerhouses. Zamalek stumbled on the road, falling 1-0 to Wadi Degla — a bitter setback that complicates the White Knights’ path out of Group A. Across town, Al Ahly pulled off a dramatic late escape, edging Al Mokawloon 1-0, courtesy of a stoppage-time header from Achraf Bencharki off a pinpoint cross delivered by Mohamed Hany.
Cooler days call for comfort food, and what better way to curb your nostalgia cravings than with a classic shawarma sandwich? We tried Cai (aka Cairo Caizer), a shawarma spot that keeps things simple, with a menu serving traditional Egyptian shawarma in soft kaiser rolls, with a few timeless fast-food staples thrown in for good measure.
What we ordered, and loved: We went for a combo of beef and chicken shawarma sandwiches, fries, and a drink, followed by the chocolate sundae. The shawarma was straightforward. The chicken comes with a well-seasoned grill, garlic paste (toumeya), and pickled cucumbers, all tucked into soft, fluffy kaiser bread. The beef takes the traditional Egyptian approach, with finely sliced, seasoned beef tossed with fresh parsley and tomatoes, then finished with a balanced helping of tahini.
The sundae is a classic soft-serve topped with hot fudge, and it brings back memories of the McDonald’s version. The fries follow the same nostalgic route: golden, properly salted, and reminiscent of classic fast-food fries. For anyone looking for alternatives to familiar fast-food favorites while observing the boycott, both are worth a try. We ordered delivery, and everything arrived quickly and piping hot. Even the sundae survived the journey with its soft-serve texture intact.
Our verdict: Cai doesn’t overcomplicate a familiar favorite. With classic Egyptian shawarma, nostalgic sides, and several locations across Cairo, it’s an easy option when a comforting, no-fuss meal is called for.
WHERE TO FIND IT- Cai has branches across New Cairo, Madinaty, and Nasr City, as well as Gouna and North Coast. You can also order it on Talabat.
The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) marks its first anniversary with a new immersive light experience, Eternal Sun, which opened on Sunday, 1 November. The special 35-minute spectacle combines light and music to transform the Grand Hall after hours into a living canvas of 5k years of ancient Egyptian heritage, using projection mapping and dynamic lighting. The experience runs every evening except Wednesdays and Saturdays, with English-language shows at 7:30pm and Arabic shows at 9pm. Tickets are available through the GEM’s website.