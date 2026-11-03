Cai keeps Cairo’s shawarma cravings alive

Cooler days call for comfort food, and what better way to curb your nostalgia cravings than with a classic shawarma sandwich? We tried Cai (aka Cairo Caizer), a shawarma spot that keeps things simple, with a menu serving traditional Egyptian shawarma in soft kaiser rolls, with a few timeless fast-food staples thrown in for good measure.

What we ordered, and loved: We went for a combo of beef and chicken shawarma sandwiches, fries, and a drink, followed by the chocolate sundae. The shawarma was straightforward. The chicken comes with a well-seasoned grill, garlic paste (toumeya), and pickled cucumbers, all tucked into soft, fluffy kaiser bread. The beef takes the traditional Egyptian approach, with finely sliced, seasoned beef tossed with fresh parsley and tomatoes, then finished with a balanced helping of tahini.

The sundae is a classic soft-serve topped with hot fudge, and it brings back memories of the McDonald’s version. The fries follow the same nostalgic route: golden, properly salted, and reminiscent of classic fast-food fries. For anyone looking for alternatives to familiar fast-food favorites while observing the boycott, both are worth a try. We ordered delivery, and everything arrived quickly and piping hot. Even the sundae survived the journey with its soft-serve texture intact.

Our verdict: Cai doesn’t overcomplicate a familiar favorite. With classic Egyptian shawarma, nostalgic sides, and several locations across Cairo, it’s an easy option when a comforting, no-fuss meal is called for.

WHERE TO FIND IT- Cai has branches across New Cairo, Madinaty, and Nasr City, as well as Gouna and North Coast. You can also order it on Talabat.