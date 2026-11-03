Grand Egyptian Museum celebrates its first birthday with immersive light show Eternal Sun

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) marks its first anniversary with a new immersive light experience, Eternal Sun, which opened on Sunday, 1 November. The special 35-minute spectacle combines light and music to transform the Grand Hall after hours into a living canvas of 5k years of ancient Egyptian heritage, using projection mapping and dynamic lighting. The experience runs every evening except Wednesdays and Saturdays, with English-language shows at 7:30pm and Arabic shows at 9pm. Tickets are available through the GEM’s website.
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