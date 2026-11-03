Posted inMark Your Calendar

Grand Egyptian Museum celebrates its first birthday with immersive light show Eternal Sun

by The Enterprise CompanyEgypt Edition
Read Full Issue

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) marks its first anniversary with a new immersive light experience, Eternal Sun, which opened on Sunday, 1 November. The special 35-minute spectacle combines light and music to transform the Grand Hall after hours into a living canvas of 5k years of ancient Egyptian heritage, using projection mapping and dynamic lighting. The experience runs every evening except Wednesdays and Saturdays, with English-language shows at 7:30pm and Arabic shows at 9pm. Tickets are available through the GEM’s website.

Tags: