An Atlético-Bayern clash leads a big night for Barca, PSG, and Man United

Football fans are in for a blockbuster European night as Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League serves up a heavyweight clash between two continental titans firing on all cylinders. On the domestic front, the Egyptian League Cup continues with four Matchday 2 fixtures.

The Champions League’s headline matchups: The headline act takes place at the Metropolitano, where Atlético Madrid host Bayern Munich at 10pm. The Bavarian side arrives boasting a perfect record and ruthless form under Vincent Kompany, spearheaded by freshly minted Ballon d’Or recipient Harry Kane. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s Atlético will look to leverage home-pitch advantage to derail the tournament’s most dominant side. Catch the action live on beIN Sports 5.

Kicking off simultaneously at 10pm: Barcelona welcome Aston Villa, with the Catalans aiming to keep pace at the top of the table against a stubborn English side. At the same time, Manchester United take on Roma at Old Trafford, while reigning champions and current league leaders Paris Saint-Germain face a tricky away test against Villarreal.

Other Champions League fixtures on our radar:

Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart — 7:45pm;

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP — 7:45pm;

Bodo/Glimt vs. Lille — 10pm;

Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan — 10pm;

LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava — 10pm.

NOTE- All matches will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.

On the domestic front: Matchday 2 of the Egyptian League Cup features a four-game slate: Pyramids FC square off against Smouha in the 8pm headliner on ON Sport, airing alongside El Sharqia Enppi vs. Petrol Asyut on ON Sport Max. Kicking off the action earlier at 5pm are two matchups: El Qanah take on Modern Sport on ON Sport Plus, while Abu Qir Fertilizers face Ceramica Cleopatra on ON Sport Max.

ICYMI-

Yesterday’s Capital Cup action delivered contrasting fortunes for Cairo’s twin powerhouses. Zamalek stumbled on the road, falling 1-0 to Wadi Degla — a bitter setback that complicates the White Knights’ path out of Group A. Across town, Al Ahly pulled off a dramatic late escape, edging Al Mokawloon 1-0, courtesy of a stoppage-time header from Achraf Bencharki off a pinpoint cross delivered by Mohamed Hany.