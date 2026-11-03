No pain, no gain

For years, good activewear was close to impossible to find in Egypt. The imported brands on the market, mainly Nike, Adidas, and Reebok, were overpriced and thin on selection, so lululemon, Vuori, and Alo Yoga topped our shopping list every time we traveled. We tested three local brands to see whether that’s changed: women’s training sets, men’s workout gear, and pilates-ready athleisure, priced from EGP 450 to EGP 2.7k. One changed our minds; the other two came with caveats. Here goes.

Unfold

Unfold launched in April 2025 with fire-engine-red and jade-green legging-and-crop-top sets, alongside black and white staples. We came in skeptical. The colors, style, and price drew us in, and so did the social media content: footage of how the products are made, which stands out from the interchangeable pilates aesthetic all over Instagram. Ordering on the website is straightforward, with CoD or InstaPay.

We ordered a classic red crop top and black leggings. We were rightly advised to size up on the leggings, while the top ran true to size. The order arrived within two business days, faster than promised, in a kraft cardboard box with our name handwritten in Sharpie. We didn’t need to test the returns policy, but the website allows exchanges and refunds within 14 days for items that are new, unworn, and unwashed.

The quality is what had us. The sports bras and tops are as good as anything we’ve bought abroad, and the leggings hold their own against foreign counterparts that cost USD 100 or more.

Did Unfold accomplish something new? Yes. It’s the first local brand we’ve tried that makes women’s activewear on par with the imported premium labels, at a fraction of the price.

Is it worth it? Yes. It offers great value for money.

Best for: If you’ve been stocking up on lululemon and Alo Yoga on trips abroad.

Price: EGP 740 to EGP 1.7k for sports bras and crop tops; EGP 1.6k to EGP 2.5k for leggings.

Where to buy: Online through the website.

Magma

Magma has been around since 2018 and has been backed by Averroes Ventures since 2022. The company runs its own R&D department, which develops breathable, fast-drying fabrics that have become its trademark.

This time we were shopping for menswear. The website carries more than 20 styles of slim- and regular-fit workout shirts, in black and gray as well as red, blue, and highlighter yellow. Ordering is fast, with credit card and CoD options. The order arrived on time, within four business days, in no-frills packaging. Exchanging a T-shirt that was too big was done with no hassle. Orders can be exchanged or refunded within 14 days, except sale items, as long as products are unused and in their original packaging.

We tried the AeroFit Performance Tee in black, the regular-fit T-shirt in yellow, and the Active Vibe shorts in gray. There are only three styles of shorts, and they’re fairly similar, but what they lack in variety they make up for in quality, fit, and comfort. The sweat-proof, quick-drying fabric is the big draw, and the fit is comfortable without being baggy. We haven’t tried the womenswear. Some of the proportions looked off on the website, and the range isn’t as fashion-forward as the newer women’s athletic and athleisure brands on the market.

Did Magma accomplish something new? Yes. In-house fabric R&D is rare among local sportswear brands, and it shows in the performance.

Is it worth it? Yes. We’re repeat customers, and it’s a strong pick for quality men’s athletic wear at a good price.

Best for: Men looking for performance workout gear on a budget.

Price: EGP 450 to EGP 600 for shorts, with some sale items as low as EGP 250.

Where to buy: Online through the Magma website.

Humanity Code

Humanity Code is for the matcha crowd: monochrome sets in the vein of Alo Yoga, marketed heavily on TikTok and Instagram. We like pilates, so we went in curious. We visited the store at U Venues instead of ordering online, because this felt like a product that needs to be tried on. On the website, many items were only available in XXS, XS, and S, with larger sizes sold out. That was a red flag that the sizing runs small. The boutique is attractive, with color-coded displays moving from beiges, browns, and cinnamons to burgundy, then to butter yellows and pinks.

The store visit confirmed our suspicions. Finding something we could wear wasn’t easy, and the fit was off no matter the style or size. We eventually settled on the Airbrushed Performance Long Sleeve Top in brown. It’s functional and well-made, and it’s as buttery-soft as advertised, but we wish it were a little longer.

Did Humanity Code accomplish something new? Somewhat. It has read a social media trend well and merchandises beautifully, but the cuts don’t yet match the brand.

Is it worth it? Maybe, if you’re squarely in its target market. For us, no. Prices are in line with similar local brands, but the cuts and fits lag behind others we’ve tried.

Best for: The Gen Z girlie who has embraced pilates as a way of life and dresses in monochrome Alo Yoga sets all day, every day, while “grabbing matchas” with friends.

Price: EGP 1.5k for crop tops to EGP 2.7k for high-waisted leggings.

Where to buy: In-store at U Venues, or online through the website.