Meet Almah’s Manal Saleh

Egypt’s fragrance market ranges from the corner shops on every street that mix scents to order to online brands that have built a loyal following, especially among Gen Z. For this edition of Made in Egypt’s Worth It?, our newsroom tested scents from four local brands, priced from EGP 400 to c. EGP 1.2k. Here’s our honest take on each.

Nspired

Nspired is probably the best-known among the up-and-coming local fragrance brands. It makes Egyptian-made scents modelled on releases from houses like Lancôme and Dior. We tried three: Bella Vita, inspired by Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle; Greek Icon, inspired by Paco Rabanne’s Olympéa; and Black Sugar, inspired by YSL’s Black Opium.

The brand captures the essence of the originals closely enough to make strong local alternatives. The scents come close to a match, though they lose out on longevity and projection. They still last a reasonable six hours on clothes. Bottles come in 50ml and 100ml at fair prices, and online orders can be exchanged or returned after you’ve tried the scent. Our only complaint is that the first spray can be a little overpowering before it settles.

Did Nspired accomplish something new? Yes. Dupes aren’t new, but close matches at these prices, backed by a returns policy, are a step above the corner-shop version.

Is it worth it? Yes. The quality is right for the price.

Best for: Anyone who wants a designer scent profile without the designer price.

Price: EGP 485 to EGP 795.

Where to buy: Online via the website or visit one of the branches listed on the brand’s Instagram.

Nuit

Nuit has built quite the following on social media. Founder Salma El Khamisy (LinkedIn) has given a masterclass in how storytelling shapes the relationship between a brand and its customers, introducing her scents through a series of short videos.

We’ve been customers since launch and have tried several of its products, like Head Turner, Born in Milano, and Rum. Some Nuit scents share notes with international fragrances, but what sets the brand apart is a handful of products that are original. It also uses quality ingredients that leave no marks on clothes.

Longevity is moderate, at three hours at most on clothes, though a bottle left to macerate longer before use can last beyond that. The downsides: after a while, some of our bottles started leaking, which is a serious flaw given that prices keep rising. We’d also prefer a choice of bottle sizes rather than 30ml only.

Did Nuit accomplish something new? Yes. Original scents in a market dominated by dupes, sold through a founder-led storytelling playbook that other local brands would do well to study.

Is it worth it? Yes, especially Rum for autumn and winter and Head Turner for spring and summer. Both offer good longevity and moderate projection by local standards.

Best for: Anyone who wants something original rather than a copy of a designer scent.

Price: EGP 855.

Where to buy: Online through the Nuit website.

Breathe

Breathe builds its scents on high-concentration Swiss fragrance oils, which it says ensure purity and staying power. We tried Cut a Dash, inspired by YSL’s Libre, and Head Over Heels, which is loosely reminiscent of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540.

The quality of the oils shows in the longevity and projection, both of which last a long time. The formulas are balanced enough not to stain clothes. The brand also sells complementary products like a scented body gel, which moisturizes the skin and helps the fragrance last through the day. On the downside, most of its signature releases lean toward heavy oriental and oud scents, which may not suit fans of florals or light summer fragrances. Sizes are also either very small (testers and 10ml) or large (80ml), with nothing in between.

Did Breathe accomplish something new? Somewhat. Its staying power and the body gel set it apart, though the range still leans on inspired-by scents.

Is it worth it? Yes.

Best for: Anyone who wants a scent that lasts all day, and fans of oriental and oud fragrances.

Price: c. EGP 1.2k for 80ml.

Where to buy: Online through the Breathe website.

Siwa

Siwa specializes in warm, sweet blends, offering its own creations alongside scents inspired by international fragrances. We tried Layering Vanilla, inspired by Kayali’s Vanilla 28.

The blend is well made and very close to the original, dominated by vanilla, brown sugar, tonka, and amber, and it lasts relatively long. The brand also earns points for offering three bottle sizes (30ml, 50ml, and 100ml), so buyers can try a scent at a smaller size and lower cost before committing to the full bottle. The catch: the first spray gives off a sharp, noticeable alcohol smell, which could be a problem for anyone with allergies.

Did Siwa accomplish something new? Somewhat. The scent itself is a dupe, but the three-size range lowers the cost of trying before you commit.

Is it worth it? Maybe, if you’re luckier than we were and get a batch where the alcohol doesn’t overpower the oil.

Best for: Fans of warm, sweet vanilla scents who aren’t sensitive to alcohol.

Price: EGP 450 to EGP 1k.

Where to buy: Online at the Siwa website.