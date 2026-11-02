The headlines from this morning

Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell.

The government borrowed about EGP 4.3 tn from the domestic market in the first four months of FY 2026/27 , funding the year almost entirely at home. The monthly split runs EGP 967 bn in July, 969 bn in August, 1.3 tn in September, and 1.08 tn in October. Almost all of it is refinancing rather than new money;

, funding the year almost entirely at home. The monthly split runs EGP 967 bn in July, 969 bn in August, 1.3 tn in September, and 1.08 tn in October. Almost all of it is refinancing rather than new money; Qualified Egyptian and foreign companies that commit to pay a land plot’s full price in USD wired from abroad get priority on any plot offered on installments and skip the price bidding , under a new “priority reservation” mechanism the Housing Ministry announced for November’s land offerings. The entry ticket: register on NUCA’s foreign-investment portal and wire at least USD 100k from abroad by SWIFT, plus USD 5.5k;

, under a new “priority reservation” mechanism the Housing Ministry announced for November’s land offerings. The entry ticket: register on NUCA’s foreign-investment portal and wire at least USD 100k from abroad by SWIFT, plus USD 5.5k; Orascom Construction expects to complete its merger with Euronext-listed OCI in December . OCI shareholders approved the move on 30 October, after securing Orascom Construction shareholders’ approval in January. Orascom Construction’s board will meet on Thursday to approve a capital increase and allot 97.2 mn new shares to OCI, subject to the agreement’s remaining conditions;

OCI shareholders approved the move on 30 October, after securing Orascom Construction shareholders’ approval in January. Orascom Construction’s board will meet on Thursday to approve a capital increase and allot 97.2 mn new shares to OCI, subject to the agreement’s remaining conditions; Russia’s Rosatom is in talks to supply Egypt with floating nuclear plants, Reuters reports, after CEO Alexei Likhachev named us alongside Togo, Namibia, and Tanzania as countries in active discussions. Rosatom is offering 100 MW units under a power purchase agreement model, with servicing and refueling done in Russia. Each unit can run for up to 60 years. No further details were given on capacity, unit count, or terms for Egypt.