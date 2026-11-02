Zamalek, Al Ahly, and a Newcastle-Everton rematch headline tonight

Back to domestic action tonight in the Egypt Capital Cup: Wadi Degla and Zamalek go head-to-head in Round 2 of the group stage at 5pm, broadcast live on ON Sport Max. A few hours later at 8pm, Al Ahly and Al Mokawloon take the field on ON Sport.

Over in the English Premier League, Matchday 9 wraps up with Newcastle vs. Everton at 10pm on beIN Sports 2. The two sides met just four days ago, when Everton secured a 3-1 W in the Carabao Cup, so expect a rematch with an edge.

Other major European league fixtures we’ll be keeping an eye on:

Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina — Serie A, 7:30pm, Starzplay;

Lorient vs. Brest — Ligue 1, 9:45pm, beIN Sports 5 (the Breton derby, moved from Saturday);

Atalanta vs. Parma — Serie A, 9:45pm, Starzplay;

Deportivo vs. Osasuna — La Liga, 10pm, beIN Sports 4.

ICYMI-

Arsenal ended a long Anfield wait. The Gunners beat Liverpool 1-0 yesterday for their first league victory at the ground since 2012. Kai Havertz scored in the 16th minute, tapping in a Declan Rice cross after Alisson’s error. Liverpool controlled long stretches, and Florian Wirtz hit the bar with a freekick, but they couldn’t find an equalizer. Arsenal are now three points clear on 24; Liverpool are on 15, nine back.

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory over Racing Santander. The result was settled before half-time. Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty in the 11th minute, Jude Bellingham made it two in the 21st, and Yan Diomande hit a long-range third in the 36th. It was Madrid’s fourth straight league victory — a week after beating Barcelona in El Clásico — leaving them three points behind the leaders.

Trabzonspor beat Gaziantep 2-0. Stefan Savić scored in first-half stoppage time from a corner, and Ernest Muçi added a second from distance in the 61st minute. Mo Salah played the full 90 minutes without a goal or assist.

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