A musical tribute to Mohamed Fawzi is coming to 6th of October City this November

This one’s for the old-school crowd. Musical legend Mohamed Fawzi is getting a theatrical tribute at The Theater, Movenpick in 6th of October City, with performances on select dates from Thursday, 5 November to Saturday, 14 November. Titled Fen Alby, the show celebrates the iconic singer and composer’s legacy through a song-and-dance journey of his life and artistic career, featuring some of his timeless classics. The show kicks off at 9pm every night, with tickets available on TicketsMarché.