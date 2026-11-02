Scent-illating

Good afternoon, friends, and happy Monday. In our Headlines section, we take a look at Banque du Caire’s first day of trading on the EGX, Cairo’s renewed talks with Brussels over the EU’s carbon border levy, and JPMorgan’s higher inflation forecast for Egypt.

On the Made in Egypt front, we meet the founder behind Almah. Manal Saleh, who co-founded the Egyptian Clothing Bank, turns donated vintage fabric from the 1950s and 1960s into contemporary designs, and she tells us how fabric that didn’t suit the families the bank serves became a fashion label.

We also have the latest Worth It? review, for which our newsroom tested scents from four local brands, priced from EGP 400 to c. EGP 1.2k, and tells you which ones are worth it. Elsewhere in today’s issue, we tune into a horror prequel worth your time, catch up on the sports roundup, and more.

Now, the news…