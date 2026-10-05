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Monday, 5 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Real Estate
Moves
A Message From Auc Onsi Sawiris School Of Business Executive Education
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Blackboard
Calendar

Egyptian cargo getting two new routes into the Balkans

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Today at a glance

1

The Big Story Today

Egypt expands Balkans trade gateway as Arab-Balkans Corridor launches.
2

Real estate

Red Sea hotel developers get a lifeline as Mostakbal Misr steps in with discounted settlement framework.
3

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Rolling mills and steel producers are coordinating a push to scrap billet anti-dumping duties.
4

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

FinMin is building a platform for expats to buy USD retail bonds and sukuk
5

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Qalaa is paying EGP 1.93 bn to hold on to nearly five times that in debt waivers.
6

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Four-nation summit urges respect for international law on transboundary rivers.
7

Moves

Raya Holding taps Zakaria Nabil as Raya Trade CEO.
8

Also on our Radar

Tanmeyah builds in-house credit scoring to speed up micro and small business lending.
9

PLANET FINANCE

Turkey pays out fund investors in the dark as asset sales await buyers.
10

BLACKBOARD

Lemania Swiss International School pushes its Cairo opening to 2027/28.

Monday, 5 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Real Estate
Moves
A Message From Auc Onsi Sawiris School Of Business Executive Education
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Blackboard
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Rolling mills and steel producers are coordinating a push to scrap Egypt’s billet anti-dumping duties

Good morning, lovely people. It’s Forum Day. The EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum: The AI Edition is kicking off in two hours, bringing together 500+ of the people who run this economy. We have a couple of dozen business leaders joining us on stage to discuss the pertinent questions of our era — what does AI really mean for your business and your people, and what do you do about it? Follow us and stay tuned for coverage on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Also, we launched the latest publication under our umbrella earlier this morning: EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation. Our latest must-read vertical covers what works in this burgeoning sector, who is leading the game, and what is changing and evolving by the week. We’ll help you sort the real threats and prospects from the noise: AI news from MENA and around the world, how it’s reshaping our economies, and how businesses across the region are actually using it. We’ll go deep on the innovation economy too, from chip design to biotech. Edited by Joseph Marks (LinkedIn) — formerly of The Washington Post and Politico — the edition will start off on a twice-a-week cadence and is brought to you with the support of our friends at MNT-Halan. Tap or click here to sign up.

In today’s issue: Egypt is laying down two tracks to the Balkans. The first is the Arab-Balkans Corridor, which has a named operator and a published route from Port Said and Alexandria through Thessaloniki. The other is a government memorandum with Montenegro’s Port of Bar, which has signatures but no carrier commitments and no sailings — and we spoke to a supply chain analyst who is skeptical about the plan.

Close to home, stalled Red Sea developers are getting a path forward. Mostakbal Misr has resolved most investor appeals against the Tourism Development Authority’s land seizures. Atif Abdel Latif, head of the Marsa Alam Investors Association, walks us through the new rules that separate developers who never started from those who proved they were serious.

***

ARE YOU MORE OF A LISTENER? Morning Drive is a 10-minute summary of today’s issue crafted for you to enjoy with your morning coffee, while getting the kids ready for school, or driving through the morning rush. And if you like it, tell your friends to tell their friends. They can find us on Apple, Spotify, or wherever they get their podcasts.

***

We’re honored to welcome Dr. Ahmed Heikal as a guest speaker at the 2026 EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum.

Dr. Heikal founded Qalaa Holdings in 2004, building it into Africa’s largest private equity firm with investments spanning 15 countries and 15 industries, before leading its transformation into a holding company spanning energy, cement, transportation & logistics, agrifoods, and mining. Along the way, he built more than 80 businesses across Egypt and Africa, including the Egyptian Refining Company, Egypt’s largest private-sector-led infrastructure project, and has since exited more than 20 of them. He also founded the Qalaa Holdings Scholarship Foundation in 2007, which has supported more than 70k beneficiaries.

Earlier in his career, Heikal joined EFG Hermes in 1992 and played a key role in transforming the small financial consultancy into the leading investment bank in the Arab world and emerging markets, holding senior roles across asset management, investment banking, brokerage, and private equity before becoming an executive board member and Managing Director.

Registration is now closed. Thank you to everyone who registered. We look forward to welcoming you today.

The future of engineering in the age of AI with Youssef Rizk: What do you risk when you build your business on top of the world’s frontier AI models?

Youssef Rizk, CEO of Windfall and co-founder and CTO of Wondercraft, says, “Look at Google’s graveyard.”

We discuss the present moment in tech and take a pause to ponder the future. Does AI replace people? Or does it add more work?

Listen to the episode on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Anghami | YouTube

Sign up here to our newsletter to get Making It in your inbox.

Billet backlash

Rolling mills and steel producers are meeting on 11 October to coordinate their response to the safeguarding measures against anti-dumping duties on billet imports, before escalating the matter to the presidency, the Cabinet, and relevant ministries, Chamber of Commerce head and El Ashry Steel Chairman Ayman El Ashry tells EnterpriseAM. The meeting follows an initial gathering held this week between 22 rolling mill representatives, appliance manufacturers, and engineering industry representatives aimed at pressuring the Investment and Foreign Trade Ministry to scrap the measures.

BACKGROUND- The ministry first introduced safeguard tariffs on imported steel products in September 2025 as a 200-day measure. In April, the ministry approved extending anti-dumping duties on imported billet and steel sheets for three years, covering cold-rolled, hot-rolled, galvanized, and pre-painted steel. The decision protects integrated steel producers — who make their own billet — from cheaper imports, but downstream rolling mills that buy billet as feedstock say it cuts off affordable supply and raises input costs.

Assessment time: The ministry told the sector it will review the measures’ impact three months after implementation “if they prove damaging,” Federation of Egyptian Industries’ Engineering Industries Chamber head Mohamed El Mohandes tells us. “The duties have led to a shortage of billet supply in the local market and driven up operating costs,” he says. Billet is “a key production input for a large number of industries, most notably engineering industries and electrical appliances,” he says. El Mohandes warns that higher feedstock costs “pressure hundreds of feeder factories and could reflect on the prices of engineering products and affect their competitiveness in both local and export markets.”

The supply problem is structural, as “a large portion of local billet production is directed to self-consumption at integrated mills," El Ashry says, creating a “gap between the licensed and announced production capacity for billet and the quantities actually produced and offered on the market.”

What’s next: Eight new billet production licenses (2.8 mn tons annual capacity) are under bid review but will not move the market quickly since awarded companies need time to start production. El Ashry has previously argued that scrapping the duties could help restart idle factories and cut rebar prices by EGP 7k-10k per ton, according to his estimates. The 11 October meeting will coordinate the sector’s case, backed by studies on market conditions and cost structures already submitted to authorities.

Join the queue

The Finance Ministry is building a platform for Egyptians abroad to buy USD-denominated retail bonds and sukuk, with subscriptions opening in November and December, a government official tells EnterpriseAM. The paper pays out in USD, or its equivalent in foreign currencies, and expat workers and investors can subscribe directly. The aim is to widen the debt toolkit and cut what the state pays to lean on conventional instruments, the source says, without giving the program’s size, yield, or tenor.

Subscription rules and mechanics are still being worked out, and the ministry will open bank accounts to receive transfers — the same arrangement used for the expat car import scheme, which should take the friction out of moving money in, the source says.

REMEMBER- The ministry’s last run at retail bonds lost momentum fast. The Citizen Bond, an 18-month tax-exempt instrument sold domestically and in local currency, raised EGP 5.7 bn in its first tranche, then EGP 2 bn in its second, a drop of roughly 65% that the ministry put down to timing and competing instruments. A third tranche was slated for early June at a 17.75% fixed return, but it never came.

IN CONTEXT- The state already has a queue of expat vehicles waiting to launch. The Memphis Fund, announced in August and due next year, targets up to USD 100 mn within a year of rollout, invests exclusively in Egyptian sovereign debt, and accepts subscriptions and redemptions only on capital transferred from outside the country. That sits alongside the Egyptians Abroad Investment Company, a USD 1 bn direct investment vehicle announced in early 2024, still not operating, and the sector subfunds EGX floated in August 2025. All of it is chasing the same pool: remittances, which hit a record USD 47.3 bn in FY 2025/26, up 29.6% from around USD 36.5 bn in FY 2024/25.

Buying its way out

Half of Qalaa’s EGP 3.87 bn rights issue buys roughly EGP 9.5 bn in debt forgiveness. The feasibility study (pdf) the Financial Regulatory Authority ordered published ahead of the shareholder vote earmarks EGP 1.93 bn to clear arrears owed to Arab International Bank (AIB) and other Egyptian lenders, which brings both settlements current through December 2026. The waivers are worth 4.9x the cash paid, by the company’s math, and come mostly from late-payment penalties. These aren’t obligations payable today — the AIB portion represents USD 44 mn of principal plus interest running to 2033. The final figure won’t be fixed until settlement and will fluctuate based on the EGP exchange rate and the agreed price on the Taqa Arabia shares pledged to the banks.

The working capital math is where it gets interesting: Getting current on the Egyptian bank settlement would let Qalaa move c. EGP 8.99 bn of the EGP 9.7 bn owed out of current liabilities, leaving just c. EGP 720 mn, on management’s estimate. Cash isn’t the only condition: the balance also stays in current liabilities because the transfer of land at Tebbin, part of the settlement, is stuck with the authorities for reasons the study says are outside the company’s control. Clearing both would address part of what pushed its auditor to flag doubts over the group’s ability to continue as a going concern in the June accounts, alongside EGP 7.4 bn of consolidated current liabilities over current assets and EGP 26.3 bn in accumulated losses, according to a separate disclosure (pdf).

What’s paying for it: Egyptian Refining Company (ERC) paid off its principal debt in full in June, 18 months ahead of schedule and down from a USD 2.35 bn peak while swinging to a USD 365.7 mn net income in 1H 2026 from a USD 96.8 mn loss a year earlier. Qalaa plans to cover the remaining AIB installments with dividends from ERC, which the study says the repayment clears the way for. Timing and size are still subject to ERC’s results, distributable liquidity, and shareholder approval. The rest of the raise goes toward taking Qalaa’s effective ERC stake to 27.1% from 13% and its Taqa Arabia stake to 28.9% from 23.9%.

Four-way African summit

Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan are calling for respect for international law on transboundary rivers, including the Nile River, according to a statement. The four countries also voiced opposition to any one-sided action that could compromise Egypt and Sudan’s supply of Nile water. The declaration followed President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s talks with the leaders of the other three countries in New Alamein City yesterday. They discussed boosting trade and economic ties, supporting Sudan and Somalia’s unity and sovereignty, and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

On the GERD issue: The Nile is an existential matter of national security for Egypt, which relies on the river for about 95% of its water, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in an interview with CNN Business Arabic (watch, runtime: 48:23). Madbouly said Ethiopia did not obtain prior approval from Egypt or Sudan, and that the dam’s operation and management must be based on a shared vision, especially on how it would be refilled during any prolonged droughts. He added that Egypt will keep pursuing a diplomatic and political solution, but that there must be “clear controls in place.”

PSA-

#1- Banks will be joining the rest of the country in taking Thursday, 8 October off for Armed Forces Day to celebrate the 6th of October victory, according to a CBE statement. Operations resume on Sunday, 11 October.

#2- WEATHER- Cairo is a touch cooler today, with a high of 29°C and a low of 19°C — down a notch from yesterday’s highs as autumn settles in proper, according to our favorite weather app.

It’s a touch cooler on the coast in Alexandria too, with a high of 26°C and a low of 20°C.

The big story abroad

The US Air Force recalled its bombers from RAF Fairford in England following an investigation of a suspected terrorist plot targeting the air base, the Associated Press reports, citing an unnamed Pentagon official. The facility, which served as a launching pad for US strikes against Iran, saw all of its bombers redeployed to their home bases in the United States. British authorities have tied the incident to Iran, which has rejected any role in it.

Right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro won the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, setting up a decisive runoff against incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on 25 October. Defying polls that showed him trailing, Bolsonaro’s first-round surge coincided with key Senate and gubernatorial victories for the country’s right wing.

French energy conglomerate Schneider Electric is close to finalizing its acquisition of US engineering software outfit PTC Inc for more than USD 20 bn. The transaction — which could be announced as soon as today — would be the company’s largest to date, following last month’s acquisition of Bulgaria’s Shelly Group.

*** It’s Blackboard day: We have our weekly look at the business of education in Egypt, from pre-K through the highest reaches of higher ed.

In today’s issue: We explore Lemania Swiss International School (LSIS), CIRA Education’s EGP 350 mn sports-focused school in Taj City, which has delayed its opening to the 2027/28 academic year due to construction licensing.

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Who said summer is over? It’s SOMATIME!

At Somabay, summer is more than a season. It’s a lifestyle shaped by endless sunshine, the beauty of the Red Sea, and experiences that bring people together. And there’s always more to enjoy.

Discover a summer that lasts a little longer.

#ItsSOMATIME #Somabay

2

The Big Story Today

Egypt expands Balkans trade gateway as Arab-Balkans Corridor launches

Egypt’s push into Eastern Europe and the Balkans crystallized last week with the launch of the Arab-Balkans Corridor (ABC), a unified sea-rail-road trade route built by the private sector to link Egyptian ports with Southern and Eastern Europe. The two-day event at Cairo’s Nile Ritz-Carlton on 29–30 September — organized by the Netherlands-based BDS Holding BV and the Union of Arab Chambers — brought together ministers, port authorities, and private-sector players to operationalize the corridor.

How it works: Under the new structure, cargo is collected at Egyptian gateways, primarily Port Said and Alexandria, transported by sea to Thessaloniki, Greece, and transferred to rail along Pan-European Corridor X through Sofia in Bulgaria and Niš in Serbia into broader Balkan and EU markets.

Why it matters: Arab-EU trade has grown, but fragmented freight operators, complex tariffs, and conflicting customs regimes have kept it slower and costlier than intra-European shipping, according to the corridor’s organizers. They point to three shifts that make a structured route viable now. The first is the Egypt–Serbia freetrade agreement, which entered into force in September 2025. It exempts nearly half of agricultural products and 30% of industrial goods from customs duties, rising to more than 90% of both over ten years. That matters because Serbia is at the end of both routes. The second shift is Thessaloniki’s link into Pan-European Corridor X, and the third is a new institutional and digital layer for the route.

The other route to the Balkans

Two roads, one market: The ABC feeds Pan-European Corridor X from the south through Thessaloniki, Sofia, and Niš. A separate, intergovernmental track approaches Serbia from the opposite side of the Balkans: through Montenegro’s main port, Bar, and up the Belgrade–Bar railway, joining Corridor X at Belgrade. The two projects are at different stages. The ABC is a private-sector corridor backed by commercial operators with a published route, while the Montenegro track is a government-to-government MoU that has yet to name a carrier or publish a sailing schedule.

BACKGROUND- In late July, the Alexandria Port Authority and the Port Authority of Montenegro signed a port management collaboration MoU during Montenegro President Jakov Milatović’s visit to Cairo, the first summit between the two nations since Montenegro’s independence in 2006. The agreement also covered digital transformation and a direct shipping route between Alexandria and Bar alongside broader economic cooperation talks. UN Comtrade data shows Egypt’s imports from Montenegro totaled only USD 542.9k in 2025, almost all of it wood.

Light paper, some caution: While former Finance Minister Youssef Boutros Ghali and Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce President Ahmed El Wakil framed the port agreement as a commercial bridge to Eastern and Central Europe, supply chain analysts cautioned that the MoU lacks carrier commitments or equity stakes.

“Bar is a small, under-used port that four outside interests already sit on — EU grants for the railway, a Chinese loan for the road, a Turkish concession over the container terminal, and a Gulf memorandum on modernization,” supply chain analyst Wolfgang Lehmacher tells EnterpriseAM. “Egypt is the fifth to arrive, and its memorandum is the lightest instrument of the five,” he says, noting that corridors are built by frequency, clearance times, and rail departures to Belgrade, not by signatures.

A crowded coastline: Montenegro’s market is too small to justify the route on its own, so the wager has to be on reaching a wider European hinterland, Vespucci Maritime CEO Lars Jensen tells EnterpriseAM. That puts Bar up against “quite severe competition.” Greece’s Piraeus and southern Italy’s Gioia Tauro are better placed for transshipment, while Slovenia’s Koper and Croatia’s Rijeka are “well-established gateway ports which are much closer to the markets” of central Europe, he says. Albania’s plans to expand its port of Durres, just down the coast from Bar, would add another rival.

A railway running backward: The critical physical artery — the Belgrade-Bar railway, a Yugoslav-era link that historically carried 30% of Serbia’s container traffic — has been moving in the wrong direction. Rail freight along the line dropped to 233k tons in 1Q 2026 from 308k tons a year earlier. The EU is putting EUR 175.6 mn, split between an EIB loan and a European Commission grant, into a EUR 230.8 mn upgrade of the Bar–Golubovci section near Podgorica, with the EBRD and Montenegro’s government covering the rest. Meanwhile, China supplied a EUR 687 mn loan for the Bar–Boljare motorway running the same corridor inland.

“Three things would make Bar’s position pay: a working rail lane to Belgrade, Serbian industrial volume that chooses the Adriatic, and a lasting Suez disruption,” Lehmacher argues. “Today, none of those conditions are met.”

Where Bar could still work: The port “might well be a suitable option for some of the Balkan countries, notably Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, and parts of Bosnia-Herzegovina,” Jensen says.

The Suez macro backdrop

The push into the Balkans is one piece of a broader strategic reorientation Cairo has been pursuing since the Suez Canal took a hit. Transit fees fell from USD 10.2 bn in 2023 to USD 4 bn in 2024, recovering only to USD 4.8 bn in 2025 — still below pre-crisis levels. “Suez transit volumes remain about 40% below pre-crisis levels, pushing Cairo from transit fees toward gateway capacity,” Lehmacher says. “Egypt is buying gateways abroad and holding the line at home. Bar is the light end of that portfolio, not a Suez offset.”

At home, that means the 1.5 mn-TEU Tahya Misr terminal at Alexandria’s Dekheila port and the state’s 42.9% blocking stake against AD Ports’ bid for control of Alexandria Container Company — capacity Egypt controls to ship its domestic industrial exports out.

Abroad, the same strategy extends further along the Red Sea and Horn of Africa. This includes launching a direct cargo route with Eritrea, securing a foothold at Djibouti’s Doraleh multipurpose terminal, and eyeing a Safaga–Dar es Salaam shipping line to plug Egyptian ports into Tanzania’s inland access to Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda — a combined market of more than 250 mn people.

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3

Real estate

Red Sea hotel developers get a lifeline as Mostakbal Misr steps in with discounted settlement framework

The Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Authority (Mostakbal Misr) resolved the bulk of investor appeals against the Tourism Development Authority’s (TDA) Red Sea land seizures, giving stalled hotel developers a path forward without losing their investments, a government official tells EnterpriseAM. Marsa Alam Investors Association head Atif Abdel Latif tells us that a large percentage of investor appeals against land seizure decisions were accepted.

How the new framework works: Projects are now sorted into three tiers: those below 20% built face seizure; those between 20% and 80% get a one-year extension at new pricing; and projects above 80% are exempt from additional fees. Abdel Latif tells us that projects must reach at least 80% construction completion of the total building plan, with the area needed to hit that threshold priced at EGP 5.8k-6.5k per sqm (about USD 111-125/sqm) — and the remaining project area exempt from repricing. The mechanisms and timelines vary by project according to rules set by the TDA. The new rates replace the USD 210/sqm repurchase price TDA set in May.

A clear distinction: Abdel Latif says the new framework draws a clear line between investors who never started and those who proved seriousness — built hotels, paid their land dues, invested mns — then got stalled by the float and cost inflation. Most affected investors already have operating facilities and are active in the tourism sector; it was their expansions or new projects that ran aground, he says. “The investor is not asking for exemption from obligations, but a fair mechanism that considers the nature of tourism investment, which needs long years and large capital,” he notes, adding that investors in some areas also bore the cost of building much of the infrastructure themselves.

The extension fee alternative: For developers who cannot immediately meet the 80% threshold, Abdel Latif says investors prefer paying an annual extension fee instead of repricing their land. “The annual extension price reaches USD 5k, which is an acceptable number compared to paying a new price for mns of meters,” he says. He argues that giving serious investors additional time with clear rules and binding timelines would let them complete their projects and add hotel rooms to accommodate growing tourism traffic to the Red Sea — rather than burdening existing projects with unmanageable repricing costs on areas already allocated within their plans.

REFRESHER- Mostakbal Misr took over supervision of Red Sea tourism land last month after large areas — both undeveloped and seized from investors — were transferred under its mandate. TDA began pulling land from developers in Marsa Alam, South Sinai, and El Quseir in May, forcing even partial projects to buy back undeveloped plots at 210/sqm — a sharp jump from the previous cap of 130/sqm. Over 200 plots were seized in 1H 2026, mostly coastal parcels of 10k-100k sqm, triggering roughly 200 investor appeals that a ministerial committee will rule on by year-end.

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4

Moves

Raya Holding taps Zakaria Nabil as Raya Trade CEO

Raya Holding for Financial Investments appointed Zakaria Nabil (LinkedIn) as CEO of its subsidiary Raya Trade, effective 1 October 2026, according to a company statement (pdf). Nabil, who succeeds Bassem Megahed (LinkedIn), brings over two decades of experience across technology, commercial transformation, retail, and distribution. He spent most of his career at Vodafone in senior leadership roles locally and internationally, most recently as managing executive for sales and distribution at Vodafone Egypt.

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5

A MESSAGE FROM AUC ONSI SAWIRIS SCHOOL OF BUSINESS EXECUTIVE EDUCATION

Data and AI, closer to the decision

Executives rarely lack data; the harder part is knowing what to trust and how to use it. The Data and AI-Driven Business Decisions program gives professionals practical frameworks for using data analytics and AI in management decisions. Participants interpret and analyze data, use AI tools, and apply these skills to business scenarios across three modules covering data fundamentals, generative AI, and applied decision-making. The eight-session blended program runs live online and on campus, with the next cohort beginning 28 November 2026.

Applications close on 18 October 2026. Apply here.

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6

Also on our Radar

Tanmeyah builds in-house credit scoring to speed up micro and small business lending

EFG Finance’s Tanmeyah is rolling out its own credit scoring model powered by iScore’s Decision-as-a-Service, which runs on Synapse Analytics’ Konan engine, according to a company statement (pdf). The model uses iScore’s bureau data to size up micro and small business borrowers, providing faster approvals and less manual work.

Why it matters: Traditional credit scoring relies on payslips and bureau records that most micro and small enterprises don’t have. Tanmeyah built its own model to automate assessment for that segment, replacing manual underwriting that limited volume. Synapse Analytics says its Konan engine has supported over USD 200 mn in lending and cut non-performing loans by up to 40%, suggesting AI-driven scoring can unlock MSME lending at scale without blowing up risk.

IN CONTEXT- Raya Holdings spun up Raya Nexus last month, an AI shop with EGP 250 mn in capital, selling credit decisioning, collections, and customer management tools to banks and fintechs. Meanwhile, Synapse Analytics — the Cairo-founded outfit behind the engine Tanmeyah is using — raised a USD 13 mn Series A led by Partech in mid-September.

A new fund in town

Cairo-born investment firm Acumen Holding launched “Eqtenas,” its first fund investing in EGX-listed equities and fixed-income instruments, with subscriptions opening tomorrow at a minimum buy-in of EGP 10, according to a press release (pdf). Units are priced at EGP 1 with a 10-unit minimum. The fund will start at EGP 10 mn and can grow to as much as EGP 250 mn depending on demand, roughly 25x its launch size. It’s a private placement to clients of four brokerages including Thndr and Mubasher, and the company says it secured the approvals it needs. The mandate can swing almost entirely out of stocks: Managers can allocate up to 90% of the fund to EGX-listed equities when valuations are attractive, or pivot up to 90% into fixed income — including T-bills — when they judge market risk has risen. Units can be bought daily once the offering closes and redeemed on Sundays and Wednesdays, with no subscription or redemption commission.

REFRESHER- Egypt’s investment fund industry has been growing across the board, from money market and metals to equities, with local asset managers seeing AUM rise notably, EFG Hermes’ Mohamed Abu Basha told us last month. But it’s still overwhelmingly a fixed-income business. Somewhere between 85% and 90% of industry assets sit in money market or fixed-income products, Menthum CEO Himanshu Shrimali told us earlier, leaving equities with only a small slice of an industry worth some EGP 411 bn in 1Q 2026.

Cooking up a Gourmet report

CFA Society Egypt kicked off the 16th edition of the CFA Institute Research Challenge in Egypt, with 27 university teams competing to produce a full equity research report on Gourmet Egypt, according to a press release (pdf). Local finals are set for 6 February 2027. The top team advances to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe regional round, while the runner-up gets a separate entry into a Middle East-only regional round. The Egypt leg runs alongside roughly 120 local competitions worldwide, part of a CFA Institute program spanning more than 1.1k universities and 7k students across 100 countries.

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7

PLANET FINANCE

Turkey pays out fund investors in the dark as asset sales await buyers

Turkey has started repaying investors in its collapsed funds without knowing what the assets behind them will sell for. Securities regulator SPK approved interim payments of up to TRY 1 mn (USD 20.4k) per investor in funds run by Tera, Pusula, Atlas, and Hedef, starting with money market funds. Anyone with less than TRY 1 mn of net investment gets it back in full. Everyone above that line gets TRY 1 mn now and waits for Isbank and state-owned Ziraat Bank, which are supervising the asset sales, to find buyers for portfolios full of thinly traded small-caps.

Ankara also wants investors who sold before the freeze to return their gains. The Savings Deposit Ins. Fund has opened accounts for investors who sold out before the freeze to voluntarily return their profits, according to Bloomberg. A coordination board chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met for the second time on Friday to work through a payment timetable and changes to the capital markets law.

The liquidation covers 131 funds run by seven managers, with 455.8k investors and some USD 18 bn in assets by SPK’s count. Reuters puts the figure above USD 20 bn. The regulator has already doubled the wind-down period to six months to avoid forced selling. Many of the holdings are small-caps whose marked prices were set in a market the funds themselves dominated.

Tera Portfoy and Pusula Portfoy account for most of it. Tera’s assets rose more than tenfold to USD 14.3 bn over the year to August, and Pusula’s rose 13-fold to USD 13.2 bn, making them the sixth and eighth largest asset managers in Turkey and the biggest outside the banks, Reuters says. Tera’s TRY hedge fund, the largest being liquidated at USD 5 bn and 102.6k investors, had reported a cumulative TRY return above 15k%.

The regulator’s own rules set off the run. The SPK capped how much a fund could hold in a single company in late August; funds began selling to comply, and investors rushed to redeem, Turkish Minute reports. Pusula missed redemptions on 15 September, and the liquidation order came two days later. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek had said publicly in November 2025 that manipulation was running through certain funds.

The damage has reached the wider economy: The main Istanbul index had its worst month since 2008 in September, and central bank reserves fell USD 4.3 bn to USD 174.4 bn in the week of the run, marking a fourth straight weekly drop. JPMorgan sees “meaningful downside risks” to its 3% growth forecast for Turkey this year, Reuters reports. The index closed 2.5% higher on Thursday after the stocks at the center of the probe were removed from it.

The criminal probe keeps widening. Courts jailed another 20 people over the weekend, bringing the total to 85 across the fund and related stock manipulation cases, among them Tera Chairman Emre Tezmen, Pusula Holding Chairman Serdar Turhan, and former central bank deputy governor Erkan Kilimci. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, a deputy chair of the ruling AKP, resigned from her positions in the party over allegations around stock trading that also involved her husband.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets opened in the green earlier today, with Japan’s Nikkei rising around 2.3% amid a rally in tech shares, while MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities index gained 0.5%. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.

EGX30

53,911

+1.6% (YTD: +28.9%)

USD (CBE)

Buy 52.23

Sell 52.36

USD (CIB)

Buy 52.24

Sell 52.34

Interest rates (CBE)

19.00% deposit

20.00% lending

Tadawul

10,506

+1.1% (YTD: +0.1%)

ADX

9,973

-0.3% (YTD: -0.2%)

DFM

5,901

-0.5% (YTD: -2.4%)

S&P 500

7,723

+0.7% (YTD: +12.8%)

FTSE 100

10,462

+0.3% (YTD: +5.3%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,239

+1.0% (YTD: +7.6%)

Brent crude

USD 102.25

-0.1%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 3.04

+2.3%

Gold

USD 4,162

-1.0%

BTC

USD 85,911

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THE CLOSING BELL-

The EGX30 rose 1.6% at yesterday’s close on turnover of EGP 10.3 bn (10.6% below the 90-day average). Local investors were the sole net buyers. The index is up 28.9% YTD.

In the green: Misr Cement (+15.9%), Telecom Egypt (+8.2%), and EFG Holding (+7.4%).

In the red: Palm Hills Developments (-1.7%), AMOC (-1.1%), and Qalaa Holdings (-1.0%).

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Our weekly deep dive into education in Egypt, from K-12 to post-secondary.

Published every Monday in EnterpriseAM.

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BLACKBOARD

Lemania Swiss International School pushes its Cairo opening to 2027/28

Lemania Swiss International School (LSIS) — the country’s first Swiss sports-focused school — is now planning to open its doors for the 2027/28 academic year, a year later than planned. The decision to delay was taken in February and came down to construction licensing, Eduhive CEO Karim Mostafa tells EnterpriseAM.

Our friends at CIRA Education, the listed operator behind the new school and Eduhive’s corporate parent, confirm that they are preparing to launch LSIS with their partners at Lausanne-based École Lemania. CEO Mohamed El Kalla confirmed the delay in a public statement in September.

Construction is underway, and the school is recruiting students. Madinet Masr, the developer behind the project, is due to hand over the first phase in April 2027 — five months before the doors open — Mostafa tells us. The first intake will run from pre-K to Grade 5, with the school building out to its full range in a second phase, although no timeline for that has been announced yet. LSIS is targeting 200 students in year one, and the EGP 350 mn investment figure announced in 2024 is unchanged. “The school is officially registered with the International Baccalaureate (IB) and currently in a pre-candidacy stage. The authorisation process will follow once the building is finished,” LSIS Founding Principal Matt Chambers tells EnterpriseAM.

REFRESHER- LSIS was the group’s headline K-12 project when it was first announced. Madinet Masr and CIRA subsidiaries Al Ahly CIRA and Eduhive announced the EGP 350 mn project in June 2024 to anchor a Taj City development that also includes the EGP 2 bn Klub Kayan sports facility with BlueRibbon. In his September statement, El Kalla lists it beside a Shorouk City high school extension CIRA signed this year, both targeted to welcome their first students in 2027/28.

Sports are built into the school. From kindergarten, students will spend around five hours a week training with coaches the school employs from Klub Kayan’s network of trained staff, Chambers tells us. Students will have access to Klub Kayan facilities, and the campus will have its own pool, basketball courts, and football pitch. All students start on Trax Athlete and begin to specialize around Grades 5 to 8 depending on how they develop.

What’s Trax: On Trax Athlete, students try out a range of sports before settling on one with their coaches and parents. By Grade 8, they select two: a primary sport based on interest and ability “tracked over years” and a second to help avoid the fatigue and injuries that can come with specializing too early — or with a parent pushing a specialization on a child, Chambers tells us. The aim is to guide students to be “professional international athletes in their early 20s,” he explains, “not just regional successes in their early teens.” Athletic and academic progress are tracked together, with the school able to pull coaches’ reports at any point.

Future Founders, a broader leadership and enrichment pathway, runs alongside the athletics track in the primary years. It spans well-being, historical inquiry, design thinking, STEM, sustainability, and entrepreneurship — a component developed with the Swiss Business School Lausanne.

The wider build: CIRA’s pipeline has continued to grow since 2024. The group used an August press conference to lay out EGP 2 bn in investments over two years — including its Damietta university hub, Seneca’s East Cairo campus for the 2028/29 academic year, an Accor-operated teaching hotel, and agtech schools — along with a planned 4Q 2026 EGX float for healthcare arm Egyptians for Healthcare Services. CIRA says it processed more than 46k admission applications this cycle and remains on track for 100k students by 2030.

The numbers give some context to the sequencing. CIRA’s K-12 network stayed flat at 30 schools this cycle as utilization rose to 94.5% from 94%, pushing total students to 38.6k from 37.4k. Higher education expanded, with enrollment climbing to 45.5k from 36k at 91% utilization, alongside an inaugural postgraduate cohort of 401 students. Meanwhile, technical schools increased from one to three, nurseries from 10 to 13, and reach extended from 13 governorates to 15.

The international school segment is growing faster than private schools generally, a government official tells EnterpriseAM, on the back of the cost of building schools and a greater willingness among families to spend on education. Ministry data puts the number of international schools at 449 running up to the preparatory stage and 487 up to secondary, against an average of 390 two years ago — though the earlier figure isn’t broken out by stage. Most are accredited by American or British bodies and offer both the American diploma and IGCSE, the source tells us, with a smaller group running the British curriculum alone.

OUR TAKE- LSIS is entering a segment that’s growing faster than Egypt’s private schools overall but still dominated by American and British curricula. That makes the Swiss name and the sports model the real differentiators here, rather than the curriculum.

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CALENDAR

OCTOBER

5 October (Monday): The EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum.

6 October (Tuesday): Armed Forces Day.

10-11 October (Saturday-Sunday): Egypt Women’s Health Summit (EWHS), Cairo Marriott Hotel.

19-24 October (Monday-Saturday): Egypt 2026 Forum, The St. Regis New Capital

26-28 October (Monday-Wednesday): IEX Egypt, Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.

29 October (Thursday): Monetary Policy Committee’s seventh meeting of 2026.

NOVEMBER

6-8 November (Friday-Sunday) : Global Entrepreneurship Festival, JW Marriott Hotel, New Cairo.

8-11 November (Sunday-Wednesday): Cairo ICT Forum.

10 November (Tuesday): Cityscape Egypt Forum, Cairo.

DECEMBER

7-10 December (Monday-Thursday): Food Africa, Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.

17 December (Thursday): Monetary Policy Committee’s eighth meeting of 2026.

EVENTS WITH NO SET DATE

2H 2026: Operations at Deli Glass Co’s new USD 70 mn glassware factory kick off.

2026: The Egyptian-American Economic Forum.

4Q 2026: Banque du Caire IPO.

2027

20 January-7 February: Egypt to host the African Games.

1-3 February (Monday-Wednesday): Agri Expo, Cairo International Convention Center.

April 2027: Tenth of Ramadan dry port and logistics hub to begin operations.

29 September - 2 October (Wednesday-Saturday): Cityscape Egypt Exhibition, Cairo.

EVENTS WITH NO SET DATE

2027: Egypt to host EBRD’s annual meetings.

2027: Egypt-EU Summit 2027.

End of 2027: Trial operations at the Dabaa nuclear power plant expected to take place.

September 2028: First unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant begins operations.

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