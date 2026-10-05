Red Sea hotel developers get a lifeline as Mostakbal Misr steps in with discounted settlement framework

The Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development Authority (Mostakbal Misr) resolved the bulk of investor appeals against the Tourism Development Authority’s (TDA) Red Sea land seizures, giving stalled hotel developers a path forward without losing their investments, a government official tells EnterpriseAM. Marsa Alam Investors Association head Atif Abdel Latif tells us that a large percentage of investor appeals against land seizure decisions were accepted.

How the new framework works: Projects are now sorted into three tiers: those below 20% built face seizure; those between 20% and 80% get a one-year extension at new pricing; and projects above 80% are exempt from additional fees. Abdel Latif tells us that projects must reach at least 80% construction completion of the total building plan, with the area needed to hit that threshold priced at EGP 5.8k-6.5k per sqm (about USD 111-125/sqm) — and the remaining project area exempt from repricing. The mechanisms and timelines vary by project according to rules set by the TDA. The new rates replace the USD 210/sqm repurchase price TDA set in May.

A clear distinction: Abdel Latif says the new framework draws a clear line between investors who never started and those who proved seriousness — built hotels, paid their land dues, invested mns — then got stalled by the float and cost inflation. Most affected investors already have operating facilities and are active in the tourism sector; it was their expansions or new projects that ran aground, he says. “The investor is not asking for exemption from obligations, but a fair mechanism that considers the nature of tourism investment, which needs long years and large capital,” he notes, adding that investors in some areas also bore the cost of building much of the infrastructure themselves.

The extension fee alternative: For developers who cannot immediately meet the 80% threshold, Abdel Latif says investors prefer paying an annual extension fee instead of repricing their land. “The annual extension price reaches USD 5k, which is an acceptable number compared to paying a new price for mns of meters,” he says. He argues that giving serious investors additional time with clear rules and binding timelines would let them complete their projects and add hotel rooms to accommodate growing tourism traffic to the Red Sea — rather than burdening existing projects with unmanageable repricing costs on areas already allocated within their plans.

REFRESHER- Mostakbal Misr took over supervision of Red Sea tourism land last month after large areas — both undeveloped and seized from investors — were transferred under its mandate. TDA began pulling land from developers in Marsa Alam, South Sinai, and El Quseir in May, forcing even partial projects to buy back undeveloped plots at 210/sqm — a sharp jump from the previous cap of 130/sqm. Over 200 plots were seized in 1H 2026, mostly coastal parcels of 10k-100k sqm, triggering roughly 200 investor appeals that a ministerial committee will rule on by year-end.