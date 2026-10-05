Raya Holding taps Zakaria Nabil as Raya Trade CEO

Raya Holding for Financial Investments appointed Zakaria Nabil (LinkedIn) as CEO of its subsidiary Raya Trade, effective 1 October 2026, according to a company statement (pdf). Nabil, who succeeds Bassem Megahed (LinkedIn), brings over two decades of experience across technology, commercial transformation, retail, and distribution. He spent most of his career at Vodafone in senior leadership roles locally and internationally, most recently as managing executive for sales and distribution at Vodafone Egypt.