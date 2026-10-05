Data and AI, closer to the decision

Executives rarely lack data; the harder part is knowing what to trust and how to use it. The Data and AI-Driven Business Decisions program gives professionals practical frameworks for using data analytics and AI in management decisions. Participants interpret and analyze data, use AI tools, and apply these skills to business scenarios across three modules covering data fundamentals, generative AI, and applied decision-making. The eight-session blended program runs live online and on campus, with the next cohort beginning 28 November 2026.

Applications close on 18 October 2026. Apply here.