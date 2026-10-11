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Monday, 12 Oct 2026

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Banque du Caire’s long-awaited IPO is on

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Today at a glance

1

The Big Story Today

Banque du Caire takes to the pitch with a 30% IPO.
2

Startup watch

Egyptian scaleups are getting a structured shot at venture debt.
3

Logistics

Alexandria’s first dry port opens tomorrow, as transit cargo through the city’s ports jumps 74%.
4

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Idle public-sector land and property could be handed to Mostakbal Misr to develop.
5

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Egypt and Indonesia target USD 5 bn in trade and a joint investment fund as El Sisi wraps his Asia tour.
6

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Core inflation eased to 14.1% in September, ending a summer climb.
7

Also on our Radar

Greek delegation clears path for two new shipping corridors linking Egypt to Greece.
8

PLANET FINANCE

Wall Street sees Treasury yields at 6% as structural pressures outlast oil-driven selloff.
9

BLACKBOARD

A bank-backed university is training Egyptian technicians to German standards, with a path to jobs in Saxony.

Monday, 12 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Startup Watch
Logistics
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Blackboard
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

The gov’t is considering routing idle public-business-sector property to Mostakbal Misr

Good morning, ladies and gents. It’s a very busy news morning, with Banque du Caire’s upcoming IPO dominating headlines, 18 years after the state first tried to sell it. Hot on the heels of MNT-Halan’s offering, the state-owned lender filed its intention to float yesterday for 30% of the company, a stake worth about EGP 24 bn (c. USD 460 mn) at the fair value we reported in September, with a November trading debut. We flesh out all the details and how the market is gearing up below as our lead story.

Two other stories about getting things moving: Scaleups are too risky for banks and too costly for venture capital, which leaves a gap that venture debt wants to fill. Three non-bank lenders, Aman Holding, Bokra, and Erada Finance, have signed on to pilot it, and 30 scaleups are set to be picked this month. We asked the program’s backers and one of the lenders what it would take to turn a small pilot into a real market.

Alexandria’s first dry port opens tomorrow, giving the city’s seaports room to breathe as transit cargo surges; container traffic jumped 74% last year alone. El Amreya will move customs clearance inland and ship data through Nafeza from day one. What we will be watching: whether containers start spending less time on the quay and whether trucks stop showing up for boxes that haven’t actually cleared.

***

ARE YOU MORE OF A LISTENER? Morning Drive is a 10-minute summary of today’s issue crafted for you to enjoy with your morning coffee, while getting the kids ready for school, or driving through the morning rush. And if you like it, tell your friends to tell their friends. They can find us on Apple, Spotify, or wherever they get their podcasts.

***

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It’s sharp, analytical and skeptical journalism that ignores hype and is laser-focused on informing our readers, not pleasing our sources.

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MNT-Halan’s IPO has been the talk of the market for a few weeks.

So on this episode of Making It, Mounir Nakhla, the founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, joins Patrick to talk about why his company is going public, and why now is the right time. He makes the case for returning FDIs, that the so-called Egypt discount is over, and he tells us what it would take for this IPO to “pop.”

Listen to the episode on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Anghami | YouTube

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A new home for idle state assets

The government is considering routing idle public-business-sector property to Mostakbal Misr after a new law turned the authority into a standalone entity reporting to the presidency, a senior government official tells EnterpriseAM. The plan would be limited to unused land and real estate belonging to companies that are not headed into the EGX offering pipeline, as part of the authority’s efforts to diversify its portfolio. Mostakbal Misr would then bring in local and international investors to develop the assets through partnership structures.

The pool of unused land and property exceeds 2 mn sqm, according to the official, who says the aim is to raise the value generated from assets currently sitting idle. The sector’s total asset base stood at EGP 2.9 tn across 161 companies in FY 2024/25, according to recent Capmas data seen by EnterpriseAM.

REMEMBER- The law reorganizing Mostakbal Misr came into force in July, after the House passed it and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi ratified it, moving the authority from the Defense Ministry to the presidency. The government was already inventorying unused state assets and idle factories last year ahead of bringing in private investors through usufruct and profitsharing structures. We reported last month that the authority was using its own land bank for Red Sea tourism and hotel partnerships.

MEANWHILE- A separate plan to move around 40 state companies under the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (SFE) remains on the table, although the final roster has yet to be settled, the official says. Another senior government official previously told us the government has been studying the transfers on a sector-by-sector basis, including potentially putting the full telecoms portfolio — including Telecom Egypt — as well as textiles, fertilizers, and metals under SFE management.

That sits inside a much broader reset of the state-company portfolio. The updated inventory has pushed the number of state-owned companies above 800 from a previous count of 709 and could ultimately approach 1k as additional holdings are mapped, a government official previously told us. The six state holding companies and their subsidiaries are being restructured, while companies earmarked for the bourse are moving through temporary listings ahead of offerings expected to begin this quarter.

End of Asia tour

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi concluded his Asia tour in Jakarta yesterday, where he and Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto agreed to target USD 5 bn in bilateral trade by 2030, accelerate negotiations toward an Economic Partnership Agreement, and establish a joint investment fund between Indonesia’s BPI Danantara and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, according to Indonesia’s national newspaper Kompas. MoUs were signed on diplomatic visa exemptions, statistical and fisheries cooperation, and a joint action plan to deepen the strategic partnership.

IN CONTEXT- The Indonesia leg capped a three-country tour that began in South Korea, where Egypt upgraded ties to a strategic partnership, launched CEPA negotiations with a first formal round targeted for 1H 2027, and signed 12 cooperation documents spanning shipbuilding, clean energy, ICT, and defense. From Seoul, El Sisi visited Malaysia for the first time since taking office, signing four MoUs and agreeing to convene a joint committee in 1Q 2027, before arriving in Jakarta.

Data point

14.1% — that’s where annual core inflation settled in September, easing from 14.9% in August, according to a Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) statement. Earlier, core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food and government-set prices, jumped from 12.7% in February to 14.0% in March after the Iran war triggered fuel hikes. It stabilized at 13.8% through April and May, then began creeping up through summer — 14.3% in June, 14.7% in July, and 14.9% in August — before declining in September. Monthly core inflation logged 0.8% in September, up from 0.3% in August.

REMEMBER- Annual headline urban inflation eased to 13.9% in September, down from 14.5% in August, with monthly prices rising 1.3% on a 14.7% jump in fresh vegetable prices.

The gas crunch gave Egypt every reason to speed up its energy transition, and the question now is who builds it and who pays for it.

Power Trip, our four-part signature series, turns this week to the transition and the private developers now building much of Egypt’s new power.

Issue II looks at how the deals behind these projects work, who is lending to them, and why the country is building a nuclear plant at El Dabaa alongside its solar and wind farms. We also look at whether the regional crisis has finally pushed industry toward renewables, and at the factories Egypt is counting on to build its own panels, batteries, and turbines.

Coming straight to your inbox on Wednesday, 14 October.

PSA-

WEATHER- Cairo is holding steady today, with a high of 30°C and a low of 19°C — a touch cooler overnight than yesterday, according to our favorite weather app. Some morning fog around and a slight chance of light rain through the day.

It’s kicking up a few notches on the coast in Alexandria, with a high of 30°C and a low of 20°C.

The big story abroad

US President Donald Trump has announced an immediate Russia-Ukraine “energy ceasefire,” saying that both sides have agreed to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was still awaiting the ceasefire’s specifics. The announcement follows days of pressure from Washington on Kyiv to halt its attacks on Russian oil refineries. Moscow has not confirmed the ceasefire.

US Central Command (Centcom) forces disabled a commercial cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman for allegedly trying to run the US naval blockade on Iran, the first such attack in more than a month. The Panama-flagged vessel attempted to cross regional waters after departing an Iranian port and was fired upon after receiving warnings, Centcom said.

E-commerce giant Amazon is negotiating an acquisition of startup Decart AI in a transaction that could be worth roughly USD 7 bn. Decart AI — whose software simplifies switching between different AI chips for developers — raised more than USD 400 mn in venture capital funds and was valued at USD 4 bn in May.

*** It’s Blackboard day: We have our weekly look at the business of education in Egypt, from pre-K through the highest reaches of higher ed.

In today’s issue: We look at Saxony Egypt University (SEU), Egypt’s third rendition of German-style technical training, and dive into who it is training technicians for.

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Where ideas, industries and perspectives come together.

This October, Somabay welcomes leading voices from Egypt, the region and beyond, as the Narrative Summit marks its milestone tenth edition.

Narrative sits at the intersection of private-sector ambition, government policy, investment, culture, media and tourism — bringing together the people and perspectives influencing Egypt’s growth, identity and global positioning.

Set against the backdrop of Somabay, the summit creates a space for meaningful dialogue, fresh perspectives and connections that can translate ideas into impact.

Ten editions. One destination. Conversations that shape a decade.

2

The Big Story Today

Banque du Caire takes to the pitch with a 30% IPO

BdC just gave the EGX’s IPO revival some weight: Banque du Caire (BdC) will hit the stock market just weeks after MNT-Halan, following yesterday’s intention-to-float notice for 30% of the state-owned lender. Banque Misr is offloading 4.575 bn of its shares in the bank and pocketing all the proceeds. The notice sees subscriptions wrapping up in late October with a November trading debut, pending the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) sign-off on the public subscription notice and EGX approval. At the EGP 80-80.5 bn fair value we reported in September, the stake is worth about EGP 24 bn (c. USD 460 mn), by our math. That’s around triple the USD 150 mn on offer in MNT’s IPO, which is itself the EGX’s largest debut in USD terms since eFinance in 2021.

Whether the market can digest both IPOs comes down to the calendar, banking analyst Hany Abou El Fotouh tells EnterpriseAM. BdC’s book stands a better chance if it opens once MNT has refunded unallocated cash, and a worse one if it opens before. Fund managers may also treat the two as competing for a single Egypt allocation, he says. Neither listing has a demand figure to go on yet, so “you can’t say for certain whether there’s a liquidity squeeze or demand that can absorb both offerings.” What BdC will show, he says, is “investors’ readiness to turn interest into actual participation.”

The IPO has reportedly already drummed up interest from foreign institutions. A European roadshow last month helped bring international investors on board for a large part of the private placement, a government source tells EnterpriseAM. Roadshows for BdC and Misr Life Ins. are still underway, while back home, the government is also in talks with major local institutions — including the National Social Ins. Authority, Egypt Post, and the Awqaf Authority — to get them to increase their exposure to equities ahead of the upcoming state IPOs. The pitch to the social ins. funds is that blue-chip stocks offer better returns as yields on debt instruments and bank deposits come down, the source says.

The stakes go beyond one bank. The state has been trying to sell BdC since 2008, and its privatization record is one of the things the IMF tracks under the USD 8 bn program. In December, we reported that perceptions of slow progress may be holding up reviews of the USD 8 bn program. BdC would be the state’s first IPO since United Bank floated in late 2024. The roughly 20 state companies added to the EGX since then have been temporary listings with no shares sold. Abou El Fotouh cautions against reading too much into a single transaction. The message to markets “is stronger if it’s followed by completed transactions on announced terms,” he says.

What we don’t know

No price range, tranche split, or cornerstone investors were disclosed. The offering pairs a private placement for qualified investors, at home and abroad under Rule 144A and Regulation S, with a public tranche open to subscribers in Egypt. Every peg pricing that will hang on is still missing.

30% matches where the plan began: Our December sources pegged the sale at up to 30%. Officials later talked bigger: Hashem El Sayed of the cabinet’s State-Owned Enterprises Unit put the range at 30-40% in June, and a government official spoke of roughly 40% last month. We’d argued in April for selling right up to the 49% cap.

The DFI piece doesn’t entirely fit the structure: In August, we reported that the EBRD and the IFC were eyeing 10% of the bank between them, and an EBRD official said the lender wanted to “contribute to Banque du Caire’s capital.” Yesterday’s notice doesn’t name either institution. And because nothing new is being issued, BdC itself won’t raise any capital from the offering.

OUR TAKE- That doesn’t necessarily rule them out as buyers. Both lenders had already expressed interest in minority stakes back in March, a senior government official told us at the time, and a “capital contribution” can’t happen inside a fully secondary sale, which suggests they could still come in separately, alongside the IPO or after it.

A margins story, really

Rate cuts haven’t dented BdC’s margin. The bank’s net interest margin held up through a cumulative 825 bps of CBE easing between April 2025 and February 2026, edging up to an annualized 7.4% in 1H 2026 from 7.3% last year, and well above the 4.9% it posted in 2021. Management points to cheap funding, with current and savings accounts at 53.4% of deposits, and a retail loan book that’s mostly fixed-rate. It also says its margin held steady across 2024-2025 while most rivals’ margins compressed.

BdC’s bottom line is running at a strong clip. First-half earnings reached EGP 8.9 bn, up some 22% y-o-y, on EGP 18.8 bn in net interest income and EGP 3.4 bn in fees and commissions, for an annualized ROAE of 27.6% (29.7% for full-year 2025). BdC earned EGP 16.1 bn last year, and it says that figure has compounded at 45.9% a year since 2021. At end-June, the bank had EGP 561.2 bn in assets, including EGP 280.3 bn of gross loans, against EGP 443.9 bn in deposits, with EGP 66.8 bn in equity and a 22.1% capital adequacy ratio.

Eight years of restructuring show up in the ratios. Since 2017, the CASA share of deposits is up from 35.2% and cost-to-income is down from 48.7% to 35.9%, while fee income climbed from EGP 0.9 bn to EGP 6.5 bn in 2025. Bad loans sit at 3.7% of the book including interbank lending, and at 2.5% on loans written since 2020, by management’s count. Retirements between now and 2030 should push efficiency further, the bank says. Non-interest income was 17.8% of net banking income last year, which BdC says tops every listed tier-1 Egyptian bank.

BdC’s edge is reach outside Cairo. Its 233 branches, the largest network outside Banque Misr, NBE, and the Agricultural Bank of Egypt, include 143 beyond Greater Cairo. The bank also runs 2,205 ATMs and serves 3.2 mn customers. According to management figures, retail lending of EGP 98.1 bn is the biggest book outside the two state giants, though corporate loans are larger still at EGP 115.0 bn. SME lending stands at EGP 20.9 bn across 10,585 clients, and microfinance at EGP 8.8 bn for some 145k borrowers — representing a 14% share of bank lending to microfinance clients, per I-Score. On the digital front, mobile banking users have more than tripled since 2021 to 1 mn, QaheraCash has 471k users, and POS terminals jumped from 571 in 2022 to 13,410. The bank switched its core system to Temenos T24 in July.

Priced like the sector, for now

The fair value puts BdC near the sector multiple. It implies about 1.2x book and roughly 5x 2025 earnings, by our math, against a banking-sector trailing P/E of 5.17 in EGX’s 11 October data (pdf). Listed banks span roughly 3.5x (USD-traded Egyptian Gulf Bank) to 7.2x (United Bank), with CIB at 5.08x. Abou El Fotouh notes that fair value isn’t an offer price: foreign institutions will want the final prospectus to weigh the valuation against earnings, asset quality, capital, and peers. Reports of strong interest, he says, don’t tell you what discount buyers will want.

The foreign money test

Foreigners have been sellers all year, especially of banks. They’ve shed a net EGP 12.5 bn of listed Egyptian shares YTD, according to EGX data (pdf), including EGP 2.8 bn of bank stocks in 3Q alone. The quarter saw foreign investors make up over a third of banking-sector turnover, according to the latest quarterly report. MNT’s bankers had billed its IPO as a chance to bring foreign institutions back to the EGX. At roughly three times the size, BdC’s offering will test that appetite at a larger scale.

EFG may have previewed this one: At the EnterpriseAM Forum last week, EFG Holding CEO Karim Awad flagged one of the group’s three remaining IPOs this year, unnamed, as one that could rank among Egypt’s largest in USD terms in 15-20 years. He said it would carry a “very sizable” freefloat and serve as “a true test of large foreign investors coming back into the stock market.”

A warmer market

The EGX30 was up 24.8% YTD at yesterday’s close, according to market data. That’s some 8% below the 56,937 intraday peak it hit in September. Listed stocks traded EGP 7.0 bn across some 210k transactions. Investors are taking the bourse more seriously as an exit route: “When we raised Funds I and II, we spoke lightly of an EGX IPO. Today it’s a lot more serious,” Ezdehar’s Emad Barsoum previously told us. He added a caveat, though: “The EGX needs more depth.”

IPO activity is picking back up: Counting MNT, BdC would be the fourth EGX debut of 2026. Premium grocer Gourmet kicked off the year with a blockbuster debut in February, followed by energy solutions firm Korra Energi in May. MNT’s subscription opened last week at EGP 24.5 per share. Other state-owned enterprises are also in the pipeline, including Misr Life Ins. and a handful of petroleum companies.

Macro tailwinds: S&P and Fitch both reaffirmed Egypt at B last week. CBE data put banking-sector net foreign assets at USD 31.2 bn in August, the highest since January 2020, with net international reserves at a record USD 57.35 bn in September.

Who’s running it

CEO Hussein Abaza is a familiar face to foreign investors from his CIB years. He joined in 2024 with three decades of banking experience and several Extel awards to his name. His deputies each have at least 25 years in the sector: Bahaa El Shafie (joined 2021, from QNB Al Ahli), Hisham Abdelaal (2024, with stints at Bank NXT, AAIB, Arab Bank, and NBAD), and Ahmed Effat (2023, from Citibank Egypt, Banque Misr, and ADIB-Egypt). CFO Mohamed Ibrahim, CRO Hala El Kasar, and treasury head Mohamed Aly have worked on the turnaround since it started in 2018. Abaza says the bank’s strategy centers on “delivering profitable margins, disciplined risk and portfolio management, and maintaining a solid balance sheet.”

18 years in the making

The government first tried to sell BdC in 2008, and an IPO was part of the plan even then. That June, the state scrapped an auction for up to 67% of what was then the country’s third-largest bank after bids came in below its valuation committee’s floor. National Bank of Greece (NBG) led with an offer valuing BdC at USD 2.025 bn, or 4.1x book, according to a Beltone note at the time. A planned 28% EGX float was dropped along with the auction.

That bid was above today’s fair value, but the NBG was the outlier. The EGP 80-80.5 bn fair value works out to about USD 1.5 bn, or 1.2x book, by our math. The NBG outbid Dubai-based Mashreq Bank, which valued BdC at USD 1.3 bn, and a consortium of Arab National Bank and Arab Bank Group at USD 1.2 bn, according to banking sources cited at the time. The comparison is imperfect, since all three were bidding for control. BdC’s assets have also grown elevenfold in EGP terms from EGP 50.1 bn in 2007, though far less in USD.

The idea returned after the 2016 currency float: The state has weighed selling BdC to a strategic investor or listing it since around 2016. The bank’s shares were listed on the EGX in 2017 but never traded, and the planned offering slipped repeatedly.

Covid thwarted the 2020 attempt: BdC was set to raise some USD 500 mn in a 2020 offering managed by EFG Hermes and HSBC, with the EBRD and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt lined up as anchors for up to USD 75 mn, before the pandemic forced it to delay in April that year.

It ran aground in 2022: BdC delayed again in July 2022 amid market turmoil triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the FRA extended its listing deadline to March 2023 before the plan was eventually dropped.

Then a strategic sale fell through: Banque Misr was seeking USD 1-1.2 bn for 45% of the bank in March 2025, implying a valuation of around USD 2.2-2.7 bn by our math, as Emirates NBD ran due diligence. Talks collapsed over valuation months later.

This round started with a December test run. CI Capital took the bank on an “early look” roadshow through London, New York, and the UAE, sounding out potential anchors with the firepower to take a meaningful slice of an offering then pegged at up to USD 500 mn. Investors who took part told us at the time that appetite was strong. The Iran war knocked the planned 2Q 2026 listing off course, El Sayed pushed it to year-end in June, and a cabinet committee signed off on a refreshed fair value methodology in September.

What we’re waiting on

The public subscription notice should fill most of the gaps: price, tranche sizes, Banque Misr’s lock-up, and whether the DFIs show up as cornerstones. On dividends, the ITF only commits to returning capital through payouts, with no ratio.

ADVISORS- CI Capital is lead global coordinator and joint bookrunner, while EFG Hermes is joint global coordinator and join bookrunner. Baker McKenzie is advising the BdC and its parent on US and English law, while Helmy, Hamza, & Partners — a Baker McKenzie member firm — is counsel on matters of Egyptian law. Enterprise Advisory is investor relations advisor.

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3

Startup watch

Egyptian scaleups are getting a structured shot at venture debt

Non-bank lenders Aman Holding, Bokra, and Erada Finance signed on to pilot venture debt (VD) for Egyptian scaleups under the Scale It Forward program, with 30 scaleups set to be selected this month. Co-developed by German development agency GIZ and enpact, the program gives each selected scaleup EUR 5k in non-repayable de-risking support to make lenders comfortable taking the risk.

Why it matters: The pilot itself could be small, but it aims to solve a structural challenge: getting financial institutions to engage with VD, an alternative growth-financing tool that’s not widely used in Egypt. The last data point we reported on Egyptian VD is from 2023, and it’s not encouraging. VD funding to local startups dropped 86% y-o-y to USD 4 mn that year, across just two transactions, a 75% drop in transaction count from 2022.

Risky for banks, costly for VC

Traditional financing models do not sufficiently accommodate high-growth, revenue-generating scaleups in Egypt, Sherif Younis, head of the Job Partnerships and SME Promotion in Egypt (JP-SME) project at GIZ Egypt, and Rawan Bassam, enpact’s Egypt country manager, tell EnterpriseAM. Profitability gaps, unpredictable cashflow, and no traditional collateral hinder these high-growth scaleups from accessing bank loans. In addition, venture capital (VC) solutions may not be the best option for them as “the price of their equity would be too high, and they don’t want to give up equity at this point,” Bassam says. Neither bank loans nor VC checks are built for this stage.

Scaleups that have outgrown equity but aren’t yet bankable need “a middle layer of capital, particularly in local currency,” Bokra founder and CEO Ayman El Sawy tells EnterpriseAM. USD-denominated debt exposes an EGP-earning company to FX risk it usually can’t absorb, he adds.

What is venture debt? It’s a type of lending offered by banks and non-bank institutions that typically combines the traditional features of a loan with some aspects of VC financing. It’s designed specifically for early-stage, high-growth companies that may not yet be in the black and do not qualify for a conventional bank loan, but are performing well and generating strong revenues. It’s not generally available to seed-stage companies, but it’s designed for companies that prioritize growth over profitability. (Our full 2022 explainer has more.)

How the program works

VD is developing locally but needs adaptation, Younis and Bassam say. The program adds structure around an existing arrangement and provides non-bank financial institutions with a structured environment to pilot VD solutions and better understand the financing needs of growth-stage Egyptian businesses. Additionally, it equips selected scaleups with screening, vetting, investment-readiness training, and non-repayable financial support to strengthen their financial positions.

The grant is about credibility. Each selected scaleup gets EUR 5k before any lender extends debt, money it never repays to the program. The lender’s own debt comes after, repaid with interest on an agreed schedule. “The goal of our support is to ease the burden on the scaleup when repaying the financial institution,” Bassam says.

Interest has picked up. The three FIs signed on in August, all non-bank financial institutions willing to activate VD products for growth-stage fintech, agritech, healthtech, e-commerce, climate tech, and digital services companies, Younis and Bassam tell us. The program was initially designed so that five FIs would take on six scaleups to pilot the VD solutions. However, after the selected FIs gained access to the curated scaleups pipeline, “this approach has changed, as some of the participating institutions have expressed interest in working with more than six scaleups,” they add.

How one lender sees it

Demand comes from three directions at once, El Sawy notes: Scaleups protecting their cap tables, VCs extending runway between rounds, and banks building a pipeline toward eventual bankability. “This creates a positive feedback loop: scaleups grow and graduate to bank debt, VCs see stronger returns and deploy more capital, and banks gain the confidence to lend to the sector,” he adds.

Venture debt “is a form of mezzanine financing” that sits in the middle of the risk spectrum, El Sawy tells us. It is “less risky than pure equity but riskier than traditional debt,” he adds. Lenders looking for hard collateral “will struggle to find a fit,” but those willing to take the risk and underwrite against growth and recurring revenue “will find a large and underserved market,” he says.

How scaleups are being assessed: From Bokra’s side, “The assessment focuses on revenue quality and growth, unit economics, cashburn and runway, management quality, existing investors, historical financial performance, repayment capacity, and the specific use of proceeds,” El Sawy says.

Without collateral, what’s the actual safety net? “Bokra’s protection comes from strong underwriting, cashflow visibility, and contractual controls,” El Sawy says, paired with Bokra Ventures, an in-house program working on strategy and governance before financing starts. Once money is out, a digital early-warning system tracks portfolio companies against KPIs — catching deterioration before it becomes default, he adds.

What would actually scale this up

Unlocking dedicated VD funds: What would accelerate VD in Egypt “would be the growth of dedicated VD funds in the region” paired with regulatory frameworks letting institutional and retail investors put capital into them directly, El Sawy says. Scaleup demand already exists, but what’s missing is capital earmarked specifically for VD, which could fund healthtech, edtech, logistics, agritech, and fintech scaleups while creating “a new investment asset class,” he adds.

IN CONTEXT- In February, the Egypt Startup Charter — led by the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship, alongside startup founders, investors, and support institutions — set out a plan to de-risk the ecosystem and remove bureaucratic growth barriers, targeting USD 5 bn in fresh VC inflows by 2031. The charter involved a USD 1 bn unified financing initiative to achieve the VC inflows target, which includes credit backing for VD as one of its five pillars, alongside a fund of funds run by MSMEDA and matching funds for angel and corporate investors.

Credit backing for VD serves as a critical market signal for institutional allocators, improving the risk profile at the individual-transaction level even where macro headwinds still dominate foreign LPs’ calculus, Foundation Ventures Managing Partner Mazen Nadim previously told us when the charter launched.

What’s next: Selection of the 30 scaleups is targeted for this month, with funding to follow. The program launched in January and runs through December 2026.

OUR TAKE- This framework remains an initial pilot rather than a fully developed market, and the 30 scaleups and three lenders or more won’t move Egypt’s financing landscape alone. Nevertheless, it will show the structural cracks in the local VD market while offering a model for tailoring debt mechanisms to the needs of both scaleups and financial institutions in Egypt.

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4

Logistics

Alexandria’s first dry port opens tomorrow as container traffic through the city’s ports climbs 14%

Alexandria is getting a dry port to help its seaports handle a surge in transit cargo. El Amreya Dry Port, Alexandria’s first and Egypt’s second after Sixth of October, opens tomorrow, 13 October — pushed back two days from the originally planned 11 October — CEO Ahmed Abul-Hassan tells EnterpriseAM. Container traffic through Alexandria and Dekheila rose 14% to 2.59 mn TEUs in FY 2025/26, according to Alexandria Port Authority’s Annual Statistical Report (pdf). Transit led the growth as shippers leaned on Mediterranean gateways while geopolitical tensions affected Red Sea ports.

Why it matters: Dry ports move part of a seaport’s storage, handling, and customs work inland, so containers spend less time on the quay and goods move faster and more cheaply between factories, ports, and markets. El Amreya is the first dry port to serve Alexandria directly and one of 33 dry ports and logistics zones the Transport Ministry plans nationwide.

What’s inside

It’s built as a logistics hub: Total port investment stands at approximately EGP 700 mn, according to the dry port’s general manager Wafaa El Sayed Ibrahim. The dry port is owned by the National Service Projects Organization and operated by Safety Link Shipping & Trade under a 25-year contract, Almasry Alyoum reports. Safety Link, which was awarded the tender to develop the facility, sees it as an integrated logistics corridor serving exporters and every link in the supply chain, Chairman Ahmed Mustafa tells us.

“It wasn’t designed as a storage or real estate project — it’s a strategic gateway,” Ibrahim tells us. It sits on 146k sqm along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, 22 km from Alexandria Port, 18 km from Dekheila, and 16 km from Borg El Arab Airport and the industrial city. The container yard spans 75k sqm with a capacity of 3.1k FEU (forty-foot containers), handling empty, full, export, import, and transit containers including hazardous goods and chemicals. The site includes a reefer station with 826 connection points, a cold storage complex with 10k tons of freezing and chilling maximum capacity, a 100-ton certified scale, and a 38-truck waiting area.

Connected from day one: El Amreya will open with a connection to Nafeza, Egypt’s national single window for foreign trade, to process customs procedures digitally, Ibrahim says. The facility will also integrate with the national railway network, targeting a 15-20% reduction in cargo transport costs, she adds. A Qatar National Bank Al Ahly branch on site handles customer transactions. The Misr Technology Services (MTS) logistics center organizes procedures and operations within the port, giving access to cargo owners across different services within the same facility, Abul-Hassan tells us.

Why Alexandria needs the room

Transit is doing the heavy lifting: Transit containers through Alexandria and Dekheila jumped 74% in FY 2025/26 to 553.4k TEUs from 317.4k a year earlier, with transit tonnage up 62% to 5.78 mn tons. Loaded containers serving the local market grew more slowly, up 6% to 1.59 mn TEUs from 1.50 mn, while empties slipped 1.3% to 446.5k TEUs. Total container tonnage rose 11% to 28.31 mn tons.

The ships followed: Container vessel calls increased 7% to 2.2k, while ferries climbed 26% to 221. Liquid bulk calls rose 5% to 658, while dry bulk held flat at 818. Egypt is also working as an overland bridge for some of that traffic, with shippers routing Europe-GCC cargo through Egypt: trailers land at Damietta, move overland to Safaga, and cross to Saudi Arabia.

The port is expecting more of the same: The government has earmarked about EGP 9 bn to upgrade Alexandria’s quays, including finishing work at Al Max port, five breakwaters totaling 6.9k meters, and two new 80-90 ton tugboats, Asharq Business reports, citing unnamed government officials. The Transport Ministry also targets four new shipping lines from Alexandria to Europe and Africa within two years. The ministry is separately aiming to lift commercial port net income about 10% to USD 127.7 mn in FY 2026/27 from USD 115.9 mn.

IN CONTEXT- Tahya Misr terminal has handled 2.6 mn TEU since opening (38% of it transit) with 403 trains moving 39k TEUs to Sixth of October Dry Port, according to a Transport Ministry statement. That model (moving containers from ship to rail to an inland clearance point) is the same play El Amreya is built to replicate for Alexandria and Dekheila: pull cargo off the quay, clear it inland, and release berth space for the next vessel.

How it fits the national plan

The ministry wants a network: The Transport Ministry’s 33 dry ports and logistics zones aim to link manufacturing, agricultural, and mining centers to seaports and consumer markets by road and rail. They sit along seven corridors, which include Arish-Taba, Sokhna-Alexandria, Cairo-Alexandria, Tanta-Mansoura-Damietta, Gargoub-Salloum, Cairo-Aswan-Abu Simbel, and Safaga-Qena-Abu Tartour. El Amreya targets food products, agricultural exports, pharma, and cars, as well as overland transit heading to Libya, Sudan, Jordan, and African markets, Ibrahim says.

More are in the pipeline: Sky Ports is developing a dry port in Alexandria’s New Borg El Arab, with technical studies due for submission early this month. Meanwhile, Medlog’s USD 130 mn Tenth of Ramadan dry port and logistics hub is expected to begin operations in 2027.

What makes it work

The data has to reach the truck: The government is separately working to bring road freight companies into Nafeza, as we’ve previously reported. Carriers need to know what’s been cleared, what’s still outstanding, and who has to act before a truck leaves, or “it’s just earlier waiting,” Trella co-founder and COO Ali El Atrash told us last month. Sokhna offers a template: its planned digital truck yard already uses Nafeza clearance status to manage truck access so drivers don’t make trips for containers that aren’t ready, Egytrans Nosco co-CEO and Nafith Egypt Chairman Abir Leheta previously told us.

Alexandria is a different operating environment: Reliance Operations and Maintenance Services Managing Director Omar Ragheb has cautioned against cutting waiting times at ports only to add them in yards. He also told us Alexandria runs a less structured operation than Sokhna and Safaga, so coordination between El Amreya, the seaports, and truckers will carry more of the load there.

OUR TAKE- Opening day will show the facility is ready. The real test comes a few months in: whether container dwell times at Alexandria and Dekheila start to come down, and whether trucks are picking up boxes that have actually cleared. If El Amreya can make that work in a port as busy as Alexandria, it’s a good sign for the rest of the ministry’s list.

MEANWHILE- As El Amreya prepares to open, Tanzania’s Transport Minister toured Alexandria Port alongside Kamel El Wazir last week. The goal: an Egyptian-led consortium builds and operates a multi-purpose terminal at Dar es Salaam, and Egypt gets a logistics zone in Tanzania while Tanzania gets one here. Both sides are also seeking to link up the zone in Tanzania to its rail network so cargo can reach landlocked neighbors.

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5

Also on our Radar

Greek delegation clears path for two new shipping corridors linking Egypt to Greece

Egypt and Greece are advancing plans for two new shipping corridors — a passenger and truck ferry (Ro-Pax) line linking Alexandria to Patras, and a cargo (Ro-Ro) route to Volos — following the third session of the Egyptian-Greek Joint Maritime Committee on 5 October, the Alexandria Port Authority said. The Greek side also signaled interest in dry bulk trade and in coordinating cruise itineraries to turn Alexandria and Greek ports into shared home ports for Eastern Mediterranean tourism.

REFRESHER- The talks come on the heels of the recent Arab-Balkans Corridor launch, which formalized direct shipping links between Egypt and Greece to position Greek ports as primary transit hubs for Egyptian cargo heading into the Balkans and broader Central European markets.

Seasonal slowdown

The Egyptian government has cut its planned October LNG purchases by 40% to 12 cargoes, down from 20, as cooler weather eases power demand, Asharq Business reports, citing an unnamed government official. Volumes could still change depending on domestic demand and global prices, the official added.

Each cargo still costs close to USD 100 mn. With LNG at around USD 28 / mmBtu, shipping, ins., and financing come on top of that, the official said. That means the import bill won’t necessarily fall in step with volumes. The government has earmarked USD 10.7 bn for natural gas imports this fiscal year.

We’ve seen this pattern before: Last October, the government cut its planned October LNG arrivals to six cargoes from 19 as domestic consumption eased. The seasonal slowdown had already left tankers queuing to unload in late September 2025. But the relief proved temporary, and by November we were back on the market seeking additional cargoes to fill the supply gap.

Teaming up

Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed an MoU that aims to enable cooperation in oil, gas, and their products, according to a statement, including their trading, transport, storage, and distribution, as well as related infrastructure and logistics.

Why it matters: With traffic through the Strait of Hormuz near a standstill, disruptions to energy exports from Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries have made Egypt one of the few routes through which the Kingdom can still reach international markets.

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6

PLANET FINANCE

Wall Street sees Treasury yields at 6% as structural pressures outlast oil-driven selloff

Oil lit the fuse on the Treasury selloff, but it isn’t what Wall Street expects to keep yields high. The benchmark 10-year has climbed almost 120 bps this year to 5.29%, close to its highest level since 2002, and Pimco’s Dan Ivascyn tells the Financial Times that 6% — a level unseen since 2000 — isn’t a far-off scenario. A Wall Street Journal survey shows economists expect oil to drop below USD 80 / bbl by July and inflation to cool to 2.3% by the end of 2027, yet they see the 10-year still near 4.8% by then. That’s half a point above what they forecast in July.

The oil shock is expected to pass, but the higher cost of US borrowing isn’t. Forecasters now see the 10-year ending this year at 5.1%, up from 4.4% in July, which they attribute to a mix of drivers that has little to do with the oil price. The fiscal picture keeps worsening, with interest on the national debt now exceeding military spending. The AI infrastructure build-out is soaking up capital, and the growth outlook has firmed, with 2026 GDP now seen at 2.4%, up from 2.1% in July.

The Fed has also turned hawkish, raising rates last month for the first time in three years and projecting rates above 4% through 2027. Northern Trust’s Carl Tannenbaum concedes that an end to the Iran war would ease some pressure on yields. Debt worries and AI-driven capital demand would remain, however, and he sees the 10-year at 5.2% through 2028. Decision Economics’ Allen Sinai calls it “a sea change in the fundamentals.” He expects yields near 6% next year and above 5% for the rest of the decade.

The near-term danger is positioning. Oil-driven inflation fears started the selling. What could carry yields to 6% is forced selling, according to Ivascyn. Platform hedge funds and other leveraged players are being stopped out of losing bond bets. Their exits push yields to levels that trigger further selling from holders like REITs, the “vicious loop” investors have been warning about for weeks. 3Q was already the Treasury market’s worst quarter this century.

Where it starts to hurt: Ivascyn draws the line at 5.5%. Beyond it, he expects “decent weakness in risk markets,” in both credit and equities, even with US indices near record highs. The strain is already showing in the weakest borrowers, with junk bond yields hitting 17% this month, the highest since May 2020. US households are feeling it too, weeks before the midterms, as the 30-year mortgage rate reaches 7.4%, a high not seen since 2023. Ivascyn also expects slow-motion trouble in private markets, where commercial real estate and other fragile capital structures are most exposed. Washington’s planning hasn’t caught up. The Congressional Budget Office’s February baseline assumed the 10-year wouldn’t top 4.3% this decade, and the White House budget office sees yields falling into the mid-3% range.

What could cap it: Yields this high eventually draw buyers looking to lock in returns, and this week’s 10- and 30-year auctions saw robust demand. Ivascyn also argues there’s no need to be all-in on US paper. He points to Australia, the UK, Canada, and Germany as offering attractive yields with better fiscal starting positions.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets were mixed in early trading. South Korea’s Kospi was down around 2.2%, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat. Japanese markets are closed today.

EGX30

52,207

-2.0% (YTD: +24.8%)

USD (CBE)

Buy 52.53

Sell 52.66

USD (CIB)

Buy 52.53

Sell 52.63

Interest rates (CBE)

19.00% deposit

20.00% lending

Tadawul

10,360

-0.2% (YTD: -1.2%)

ADX

9,796

-0.1% (YTD: -2.0%)

DFM

5,818

+0.3% (YTD: -3.8%)

S&P 500

7,812

+0.6% (YTD: +14.1%)

FTSE 100

10,552

+1.1% (YTD: +6.3%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,173

+0.8% (YTD: +6.5%)

Brent crude

USD 104.13

-0.6%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 3.18

-1.2%

Gold

USD 4,221

+0.1%

BTC

USD 83,660

+0.4% (YTD: -4.8%)

S&P Egypt Sovereign Bond Index

1,127

+0.1% (YTD: +13.5%)

S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk

146.90

+0.3% (YTD: -3.3%)

VIX (Volatility Index)

14.84

-3.7% (YTD: -0.7%)

THE CLOSING BELL-

The EGX30 fell 2.0% at yesterday’s close on turnover of EGP 6.8 bn (40.5% below the 90-day average). Local investors were the sole net sellers. The index is up 24.8% YTD.

In the green: Juhayna (+0.3%).

In the red: Heliopolis Housing (-5.7%), AMOC (-5.1%), and Raya Holding (-4.1%).

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Our weekly deep dive into education in Egypt, from K-12 to post-secondary.

Published every Monday in EnterpriseAM.

Read Blackboard
7

BLACKBOARD

Egypt trains technicians to German standards, and Germany opens pathways to recruit them

Egypt is training technicians to German standards for its own factories, and Germany wants to hire them. Skills partnerships must serve both the German labor market and Egypt’s economic development, German State Minister Florian Hahn said on 5 October, according to Egypt’s Education Ministry statement. Egypt has imported Germany’s dual system twice before, both times underwritten by public, donor, or private money. SEU is testing whether private capital can run a dual degree at university level.

Ahly CIRA set up Saxony Egypt University (SEU) with Germany’s State of Saxony. CIRA Education owns 51% of Ahly CIRA and Ahly Capital Holding, the National Bank of Egypt’s investment arm, owns 49%.

The donor-backed first version: In 1991, then-President Hosni Mubarak and then-German Chancellor Helmut Kohl agreed on a German-backed overhaul of Egypt’s technical secondary schools as the economy opened up, according to a 2010 assessment (pdf) by the German Technical Cooperation (GTZ). The Mubarak-Kohl Initiative-Dual System piloted in 1994 in 10th of Ramadan, 6th of October, and Sadat City, with students in class two days a week and on factory floors four. The Education Ministry paid for schooling and investor associations for training and stipends, while Germany put EUR 28.5 mn into technical support through GTZ, now the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), between 1994 and 2007. Its graduates fed Egyptian employers.

Egypt took over the program by law in 2007 when direct German support ended, according to the GTZ assessment. The 2010 assessment cited a CID Consulting survey from 2009 which reviewed 90 graduates: 85% had job offers at graduation, about half took them, and a third of those hired stayed with the factory that trained them. By 2023, the renamed Dual Education System had around 50k apprentices training with more than 3.5k companies, according to an International Labour Organization (ILO) brief (pdf).

The state-run second version: The Education Ministry said it opened its first three Applied Technology Schools (ATS) in 2018. The public schools pair classroom study with hands-on training from private and state-owned partner companies, and award a three-year technical secondary diploma.

The ATS network has scaled fast. It now runs 225 schools, 38 of them Egyptian-German, Education Minister Mohamed Abdel Latif told a Cabinet meeting earlier this month. One of the older schools is the Volkswagen Group School of Applied Technology, launched in 2021, whose graduates also earn certificates from the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce. The chamber says its accreditation serves the German, European, and global job markets. And Berlin wants more: Hahn pointed to 100 Egyptian-German vocational schools still to come.

The bank-backed third version: SEU moves the model up a level, from state secondary schools to a private four-year university degree. Ahly CIRA’s joint investments across education and healthcare have topped EGP 12 bn, CIRA Education CEO Mohamed El Kalla said in a July statement (pdf). SEU took its first intake in September 2024 and enrolled about 1.3k students in its first academic year. CIRA invested EGP 3 bn over the past two years and is lining up another EGP 2 bn over the next two, El Kalla said in August.

SEU runs on a 2+2 model, where students spend their first two years on the Cairo campus and can then transfer to Saxony for years three and four, finishing their degrees alongside placements with industrial partners including Volkswagen, Porsche, and Deutsche Bahn.

The Cairo half is where local employers come in. SEU trains students through protocols with 25 companies. Practical training is “delivered through a mix of university-built and partner-supported facilities,” SEU President Mohamed Abdel Rahman tells EnterpriseAM. GB Corp opens its workshops and GB Academy to automotive students, and SEU has signed agreements with Raya Logistics to launch advanced supply chain training and with Accor to run a teaching hotel, El Kalla tells us. Volkswagen has supplied parts and equipment for the automotive workshop and designed some of the labs, Abdel Rahman adds.

The Labor Ministry wants to integrate the model into its training centers. SEU signed a protocol with the ministry on 18 August to take its curriculum, 60% of which is practical training, according to a CIRA statement (pdf). The ministry will nominate trainees and set their financial support, while SEU designs and runs the courses and issues certificates accredited by both sides. An early priority is a training center for electric vehicle trades. The rollout is still being set up, with a joint committee now settling specializations and admission criteria before the first cohort, Abdel Rahman tells us.

SEU says Germany is one option among several. The university is built to serve local, regional, and international employers, and “placing graduates in Germany is not the university’s only purpose,” Abdel Rahman tells us. The Saxon-Egyptian university partnership, led by the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz, says it aims to attract young Egyptians to study and build long-term careers in Saxony. SEU has opened its first center in Germany to connect Egyptian students with the German labor market, El Kalla said in August. And the state is helping: the Education Development Fund, chaired by the prime minister, signed with SEU in August 2025 to give graduates logistical and financial support for the German market, El Kalla tells us.

Fees run EUR 1k-1.4k annually depending on the program, with merit and need-based scholarships, Abdel Rahman explains. Some partner companies pay students a monthly allowance during the Cairo years, mainly in hospitality. For the German leg, SEU set up a separate company to handle housing and health coverage, and students can work alongside their studies to help cover living costs, he adds. But “growing involvement from industry partners, both Egyptian and international, is central to the model’s vision,” he says.

What’s next: No student has made the trip yet. SEU would send its first cohort to Germany next year, CIRA said in July. But no date has been set, and studies on bringing graduates back into Egypt’s labor market after their time in Germany are still being prepared, the company tells us.

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CALENDAR

OCTOBER

12-18 October (Monday-Sunday): IMF & World Bank Annual Meetings, Bangkok.

13-14 October (Tuesday-Wednesday): GTR North Africa 2026 Conference, Dusit Thani Lakeview Cairo.

19-22 October (Monday-Thursday): UfM Economic Forum, Cairo.

19-24 October (Monday-Saturday): Egypt 2026 Forum, The St. Regis New Capital.

26-28 October (Monday-Wednesday): IEX Egypt, Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.

29 October (Thursday): Monetary Policy Committee’s seventh meeting of 2026.

NOVEMBER

5-7 November (Thursday-Saturday): ICA Annual Conference 2026, Cairo.

6-8 November (Friday-Sunday): Global Entrepreneurship Festival, JW Marriott Hotel, New Cairo.

7-10 November (Sunday-Wednesday): Cairo ICT Forum, Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo.

10 November (Tuesday): Cityscape Egypt Forum, Cairo.

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