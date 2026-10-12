Greek delegation clears path for two new shipping corridors linking Egypt to Greece

Egypt and Greece are advancing plans for two new shipping corridors — a passenger and truck ferry (Ro-Pax) line linking Alexandria to Patras, and a cargo (Ro-Ro) route to Volos — following the third session of the Egyptian-Greek Joint Maritime Committee on 5 October, the Alexandria Port Authority said. The Greek side also signaled interest in dry bulk trade and in coordinating cruise itineraries to turn Alexandria and Greek ports into shared home ports for Eastern Mediterranean tourism.

REFRESHER- The talks come on the heels of the recent Arab-Balkans Corridor launch, which formalized direct shipping links between Egypt and Greece to position Greek ports as primary transit hubs for Egyptian cargo heading into the Balkans and broader Central European markets.

Seasonal slowdown

The Egyptian government has cut its planned October LNG purchases by 40% to 12 cargoes, down from 20, as cooler weather eases power demand, Asharq Business reports, citing an unnamed government official. Volumes could still change depending on domestic demand and global prices, the official added.

Each cargo still costs close to USD 100 mn. With LNG at around USD 28 / mmBtu, shipping, ins., and financing come on top of that, the official said. That means the import bill won’t necessarily fall in step with volumes. The government has earmarked USD 10.7 bn for natural gas imports this fiscal year.

We’ve seen this pattern before: Last October, the government cut its planned October LNG arrivals to six cargoes from 19 as domestic consumption eased. The seasonal slowdown had already left tankers queuing to unload in late September 2025. But the relief proved temporary, and by November we were back on the market seeking additional cargoes to fill the supply gap.

Teaming up

Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed an MoU that aims to enable cooperation in oil, gas, and their products, according to a statement, including their trading, transport, storage, and distribution, as well as related infrastructure and logistics.

Why it matters: With traffic through the Strait of Hormuz near a standstill, disruptions to energy exports from Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries have made Egypt one of the few routes through which the Kingdom can still reach international markets.