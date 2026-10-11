Egypt and South Korea upgrade to strategic partnership, launch CEPA talks as President Sisi continues Asia tour

Egypt and South Korea upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership last week, with Presidents Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Lee Jae Myung launching negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and signing 12 cooperation documents, according to a joint statement. The agreement is meant to cover trade in goods and services, economic cooperation, and supply-chain resilience. Both sides agreed to hold the first formal negotiation round in 1H 2027 and work toward an early conclusion.

A renewed pitch for SCZone: The visit — El Sisi’s first to South Korea since 2016 — included a roundtable with 23 Korean companies where the president renewed Egypt’s invitation for a Korean industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

What’s in the 12 documents: The package includes MoUs on shipbuilding (eco-friendly ship repair and workforce training), clean energy (solar, wind, green hydrogen, and peaceful nuclear energy), power infrastructure (transmission expansion and energy storage), and ICT (high-speed internet, AI, and cybersecurity). South Korea became the first Asian country to sign a social security agreement with Egypt, exempting posted workers from dual contributions and letting ins. periods count toward pension eligibility in both countries. On defense, both leaders called the joint K9 howitzer production a success and agreed to deepen cooperation. Separately, Hyundai Rotem signed an MoU with Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels to study supplying 44 hydrogen-powered tram trainsets for the New Administrative Capital.

Why it matters: Korean companies in Egypt generate more than USD 1.5 bn in annual production, roughly 80% exported to 47 markets across Africa and the Middle East. Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Rotem anchor that footprint. The strategic partnership upgrades the bilateral relationship from project-by-project cooperation to an institutional framework with regular foreign-ministerial strategic dialogue, defense-industry coordination, and a formal CEPA track.

From Seoul to Kuala Lumpur

The president continued his Asia tour to Malaysia — his first visit since taking office — where four MoUs were signed on women’s empowerment, higher education, tourism, and investment, according to the Malaysian Prime Minister’s statement. Both sides agreed to convene a joint committee in 1Q 2027 to advance cooperation, and identified renewable energy, industry, electronics, communications technology, and agriculture as priority areas. The visit builds on the November 2024 announcement by both countries to elevate ties to a strategic partnership.

What’s next: El Sisi has departed Malaysia and is currently in Indonesia, the final stop of this Asia tour. We will be keeping a close eye on new agreements and collaboration outcomes coming out today.