Why Egypt’s homegrown brands keep paying Meta more

Good afternoon, friends, and welcome to the start of a new workweek. It’s a busy day both at home and abroad; we dive into the stories below in our Headlines section.
On the Made in Egypt front, we look at what happens to homegrown brands when the cost of acquiring customers on Meta has gone up roughly sixfold in three years. Malouk Eats, Up-Fuse, and In Your Shoe tell us how they’re responding and why none of them are leaving the platform.
Elsewhere today: We tune in to NPR’s Are We Doomed to find out whether we are, in fact, doomed, and round up tonight’s football, including a high-stakes match for Al Ahly.
But first, the news…
Get Enterprise daily
The roundup of news and trends that move your markets and shape corporate agendas delivered straight to your inbox.
Here are the stories driving the day both at home and abroad. The EGX30 fell 3.56% at today’s close to 49.2k points, its lowest since early April according to market data, leaving Banque Misr to price Banque du Caire’s (BdC) IPO tomorrow into a market that’s gone sharply the wrong way since its books opened. In USD terms, the index fell 4.45% (the currency compounding the loss). It’s now up 17.7% YTD, against 22.1% at Thursday’s close. The index came off its lows late, after trading as low as 48.3k.
“This is panic selling,” Randa Hamed, managing director of Okaz Asset Management, tells EnterpriseAM. Young investors who came in through online onboarding and trading apps “probably have not witnessed some pullbacks since the beginning of the year,” she says, putting the retail base above 600k. Fundamentals haven’t changed, in her reading — only the geopolitics have. “The word ‘war’ is the most feared word for investors.”
One analyst calls it a correction instead: Investors selling down existing positions to freeup liquidity for the recent big-ticket IPOs, profit-taking after the index peaked near 56k in mid-September, and escalating tensions in the Red Sea and Bab El Mandeb have all weighed on the market, capital markets analyst Hossam El Ghayesh tells EnterpriseAM.
Retail investors have been particularly quick to cash out ahead of IPO subscriptions, El Ghayesh tells us, with BdC’s retail offering still open after the institutional book closed. He also points to the relatively thin trading volumes during the decline, compared with the record turnover seen during the rally, as a sign that investors are taking gains rather than pulling their money out of the market altogether.
Foreigners weren’t the sellers (of equities) last week. They were small net buyers of listed stocks, excluding block trades, every session from Sunday through Wednesday. The exit is largely concentrated in debt, with foreign and regional investors net selling USD 1.13 bn of T-bonds and T-bills Monday to Wednesday, the pressure that took the USD through EGP 55 for the first time on Thursday.
The pressure hasn’t let up: The USD hit a fresh high today, with the CBE quoting EGP 55.75 for buying and EGP 55.89 for selling, and Al Baraka, Crédit Agricole, Alexbank, and ADIB at 55.80 and 55.90. Interbank transactions to fund foreign exits from the secondary debt market ran to USD 3.1 bn last week, a banking source tells us.
We’ve been here before: Global inflation, rising energy prices and foreign investors pulling money out of emerging markets have put Egypt under pressure before, economist Walid Gaballah tells EnterpriseAM. The resulting foreign portfolio outflows are once again weighing on the EGP, but he sees little cause for concern, arguing that the CBE and Finance Ministry have gained considerable experience managing such episodes.
Gaballah also sees the EGP’s fluctuations as a natural consequence of Egypt’s shift to a flexible exchange rate, which he argues would have been far more costly to abandon. Currency swings and stock market volatility are part of operating in an economy exposed to international markets, he said.
BUT- Banque Misr isn’t flinching. It upsized BdC’s offer to 45% late last week, adding supply into a market that’s just broken 50k, with final pricing due tomorrow. The EBRD and IFC have signed on to the enlarged offering, joining four foreign funds that cornerstoned USD 256 mn, and the institutional book sold out within hours of opening last Monday; the retail book runs to Wednesday, 28 October.
Will the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) be hiking interest rates when its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets on Thursday? Investment banks are firmly anchored on a hold. EFG Hermes expects the CBE to keep policy rates unchanged, Head of Macroeconomic Analysis Mohamed Abu Basha tells EnterpriseAM, noting that the fuel price freeze will keep domestic inflation contained. While the EGP’s recent weakness could add to headline price pressures, Abu Basha says it is still too early to react given ongoing market volatility and elevated geopolitical risks.
AND– An IMF mission landed in Cairo today to kick off talks on the eighth and final review of Egypt’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the last review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), with USD 2.3 bn — USD 1.5 bn from the EFF and USD 800 mn from the RSF — on the line. Clearing the review would send us off with the Fund’s stamp of confidence, which will likely shape how investors read the years after the program.
^^ We’ll have more on these stories in tomorrow’s edition of EnterpriseAM.
☀️ TOMORROW’S WEATHER- We’re in for a clear, breezy day in the capital tomorrow, with temperatures set to peak at a sensible 28°C before making way to a cool overnight low of 20°C, according to our favorite weather app.
MAKING HEADLINES ABROAD-
More of the same headlines dominate today’s news circuit, with updates on the France protests and the situation in the occupied West Bank.
Israel continued amajor military operationacross the occupied West Bank, displacing hundreds of Palestinians and restricting movement ahead of Tuesday’s election. The military said it operated in more than 400 locations over the weekend and arrested 40 Palestinians it linked to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Palestinian workers with permits will be barred from entering Israeli settlements today and tomorrow, while crossings into Israel will remain closed until after the vote. The IDF also announced a “full siege” of Hebron, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a closure of the occupied West Bank starting Friday.
The cost of acquiring a customer through Meta has risen roughly sixfold for Egyptian homegrown brands over the past three years. The businesses most exposed to that cost are responding differently. Some are still thinking about diversifying. Others have already shifted the balance of their marketing spend. None of them are leaving.
The dependency can be total
“No ads, no sales,” Malouk Eats founder Malak Sekaly tells EnterpriseAM. Sekaly estimates that some 80% of the health food company’s goods are sold online, with Meta driving traffic; the remaining 20% goes through physical stores that stock the brand’s specialty range for consumers with dietary restrictions. The online spending crosses over: “Any advertising we do translates into offline sales in supermarkets,” Sekaly says. Supermarkets that stock the brand sometimes ask Malouk Eats to advertise more online to drive foot traffic to their shelves.
Up-Fuse and In Your Shoe are further along: At the upcycled fashion label Up-Fuse, Meta is “no longer the only or even dominant channel,” commercial director Yara Yassin tells us. At In Your Shoe, reducing Meta dependence and diversifying performance marketing across other platforms is one of the brand’s main objectives, co-founder and Managing Partner Amr Kawashti tells us.
The cost curve has broken
Every source we spoke to flagged the same problem: cost. Sekaly’s number is the sharpest. Three years ago, EGP 5k a month on Meta “would create crazy sales, but now I have to spend a minimum of EGP 30k just to hit my targets.” Up-Fuse has seen customer acquisition costs rise faster than average order values, forcing the brand to lean harder on retention and repeat purchases, Yassin says.
The sharper threat
A Meta-dependent revenue stream sits at the mercy of an automated enforcement system. Meta’s AI-led anti-spam, security-breaches, and guideline-violations enforcement is notorious globally for erroneously shutting out small businesses. The real issue, Sekaly says, is what happens next. “You can’t really pick up the phone and call someone for support. It doesn’t work like that. It’s just non-existent; you can’t do it.”
Malouk Eats has had its account disabled multiple times, killing sales for weeks. Kawashti puts it differently: when marketing depends on one platform, “any friction there becomes a major business problem.”
The diversification playbook
“The lesson for brands today is that you cannot rely on one platform only,” Kawashti says. Growth, he argues, comes from continuously testing channels and approaches: organic content, creator-led marketing, CRM, word of mouth, and offline retail. Up-Fuse’s mix now runs across organic content, email and SMS, word of mouth, and emerging platforms, including TikTok, though Meta still plays a significant role in customer acquisition, Yassin says.
None of the people we spoke to would specify which non-Meta channel is doing the heaviest lifting for them, or whether any of them are replacing Meta at comparable customer acquisition cost. That is the question the diversification story turns on, and the one it still hasn’t answered.
Why they stay
The reason is that Meta still works: “Meta still gives value, but not in the easy way it may have in the past,” Kawashti says. What it takes now, he argues, is “stronger creative, sharper execution, and better measurement to make it work well,” plus an approach that treats Meta as one tool within a broader mix that includes creators, content, community, CRM, retail, and other acquisition levers.
Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell:
Egypt’s vaccine city officially opens its first phase tomorrow. The government expects it to draw some USD 150 mn in local and foreign investment. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has previously said the city should attract EGP 12 bn (c. USD 218 mn) by 2030;
Banque du Caire’s IPO has grown by almost half and isset to price at the top of its range, with two of the world’s biggest development lenders signing on to buy in. Banque Misr will now sell 6.86 bn BdC shares, or 45% of the bank, up from the 30% it started with;
The Alexandria Port Authority, Hassan Allam Utilities, and Al Tarek Capital Real Estate Asset Managementsigned an agreement to study setting up, developing, and operating a 273k sqm plot in Dekheila Port’s western hinterland as a hub for storage, re-export, and light manufacturing;
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)committed up to USD 221 mn to a new platform that will hold stakes in Norwegian developer Scatec’s solar, wind, and battery storage projects in Egypt. Under a share purchase agreement, Scatec will own 60% of the platform and the EBRD 40%.
Al Ahly are back in action tonight, hosting Uganda’s Kitara FC at Cairo International Stadium at 7pm in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup’s second preliminary round. The Red Devils triumphed in the first leg in Hoima, and whoever prevails tonight moves forward to the group stage, which kicks off in November. The match will be broadcast on the Al Ahly channel.
Also in the Confederation Cup today:
AS Port-Louis vs. Durban City — 4pm;
Maniema Union vs. Kabuscorp — 4pm;
AS FAR vs. CO Korhogo — 10pm.
Matchday 8 of the Premier League wraps up with five fixtures:
Liverpool vs. Brighton — 5pm;
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth — 5pm;
Hull City vs. Brentford — 5pm;
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle — 5pm;
Sunderland vs. Leeds United — 7:30pm.
💡 All Premier League fixtures will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.
In La Liga, the main event is El Clásico: Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou at 11pm, so line up the coffee. Barça have secured all nine league games, sit on 27 points, and lead third-placed Madrid by six. Catch the action on beIN Sports 1.
Also in La Liga tonight:
Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis — 6:15pm, beIN Sports 6;
Real Sociedad vs. Levante — 8:30pm, beIN Sports 3.
Other European league fixtures on our radar tonight:
Rennes vs. Strasbourg — 7:15pm, Ligue 1;
Lecce vs. Juventus — 8pm, Serie A;
Udinese vs. Milan — 10:45pm, Serie A;
Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich — 7:30pm, Bundesliga.
ICYMI-
Egypt’s two Champions League hopefuls have both advanced to the group stage. Zamalek needed less than a minute at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday. Ahmed Sherif finished off an Omar Gaber cross to beat Rwanda’s APR 1-0, completing a 2-0 aggregate victory and returning to the group stage for the first time since 2022/23. At the Air Defense Stadium, Pyramids beat El Merreikh Bentiu 4-0.
AND- Mo Salah does it again. Salah scored a 32nd-minute penalty, earned by Franculino Djú, and set up Djú’s goal in the 58th minute as Trabzonspor beat Scotland’s Hearts 2-0 on Thursday.
Manchester City’s perfect Premier League start is over. Aston Villa overcame City 2-1 at Villa Park yesterday, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice in the sixth and 60th minutes. Erling Haaland’s header in the 52nd briefly leveled the score. City had secured all league games under Enzo Maresca, and it was Villa’s first home league W of the season.
How worried should we be about humanity’s future? In Are We Doomed?, award-winning journalist Ben Bradford investigates threats to civilization, from nuclear war and AI to pandemics and, apparently, angry hippos. Produced by NuanceTales for the NPR Network, the podcast blends visuals, narrative storytelling, and interviews.
What to expect: Each episode tackles a potential catastrophe, explaining how it works, how worried we should be, and what we can do about it. The show combines accessible science, historical accounts, and interviews to separate real risks from disaster-mongering. In one episode, titled “Can the Sun Blow Up the Power Grid?”, Bradford examines the Carrington Event, a solar storm that disrupted electrical technology in 1859. He asks whether another storm of similar strength could cripple our far more connected world and whether modern infrastructure is better prepared.
Bradford speaks with Jim Green, former chief scientist at NASA and founder of Metavisionaries, and Elizabeth Butler of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. They explain how solar eruptions trigger geomagnetic storms, why these storms can damage power grids and satellites, and how much warning authorities might have before one hits. The episode also revisits the 1989 Quebec blackout, which left 6 mn people without electricity for nine hours, and then considers a much harsher scenario: damaged transformers, disrupted communications, and outages lasting months or even years.
What we liked: The podcast’s YouTube arm uses animations to keep the subject matter fun when it gets too bleak. Bradford also keeps his narration conversational and straightforward, breaking down complicated topics into simpler terms. Historical examples and interviews give the stories weight, while episodes generally run 30 to 40 minutes, making the show easy to fit into a busy day.
The verdict: Are We Doomed? makes the world’s risks easier to approach without sacrificing the science behind them. It suits anyone who wants to understand the threats behind the headlines without the dread, and the Carrington episode is a good place to start. You’ll come away a little more informed and a little less scared.
Ready to get your Halloween groove on?Disco Misr is taking over CJC 610 for Hala3 Fel Disco on Friday, 30 October, bringing an Egyptian twist to the spooky season. Expect the trio’s signature reworks of Egyptian classics, infused with funk and electronic sounds. Doors open at 8pm, and tickets are available on TicketsMarché.