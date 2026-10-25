The cost of getting customers

Good afternoon, friends, and welcome to the start of a new workweek. It’s a busy day both at home and abroad; we dive into the stories below in our Headlines section.

On the Made in Egypt front, we look at what happens to homegrown brands when the cost of acquiring customers on Meta has gone up roughly sixfold in three years. Malouk Eats, Up-Fuse, and In Your Shoe tell us how they’re responding and why none of them are leaving the platform.

Elsewhere today: We tune in to NPR’s Are We Doomed to find out whether we are, in fact, doomed, and round up tonight’s football, including a high-stakes match for Al Ahly.

But first, the news…