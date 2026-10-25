Al Ahly host Kitara with group-stage place at stake as Barcelona face Real Madrid in El Clásico tonight

Al Ahly are back in action tonight, hosting Uganda’s Kitara FC at Cairo International Stadium at 7pm in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup’s second preliminary round. The Red Devils triumphed in the first leg in Hoima, and whoever prevails tonight moves forward to the group stage, which kicks off in November. The match will be broadcast on the Al Ahly channel.

Also in the Confederation Cup today:

AS Port-Louis vs. Durban City — 4pm;

Maniema Union vs. Kabuscorp — 4pm;

AS FAR vs. CO Korhogo — 10pm.

Matchday 8 of the Premier League wraps up with five fixtures:

Liverpool vs. Brighton — 5pm;

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth — 5pm;

Hull City vs. Brentford — 5pm;

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle — 5pm;

Sunderland vs. Leeds United — 7:30pm.

💡 All Premier League fixtures will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.

In La Liga, the main event is El Clásico: Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou at 11pm, so line up the coffee. Barça have secured all nine league games, sit on 27 points, and lead third-placed Madrid by six. Catch the action on beIN Sports 1.

Also in La Liga tonight:

Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis — 6:15pm, beIN Sports 6;

Real Sociedad vs. Levante — 8:30pm, beIN Sports 3.

Other European league fixtures on our radar tonight:

Rennes vs. Strasbourg — 7:15pm, Ligue 1;

Lecce vs. Juventus — 8pm, Serie A;

Udinese vs. Milan — 10:45pm, Serie A;

Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich — 7:30pm, Bundesliga.

ICYMI-

Egypt’s two Champions League hopefuls have both advanced to the group stage. Zamalek needed less than a minute at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday. Ahmed Sherif finished off an Omar Gaber cross to beat Rwanda’s APR 1-0, completing a 2-0 aggregate victory and returning to the group stage for the first time since 2022/23. At the Air Defense Stadium, Pyramids beat El Merreikh Bentiu 4-0.

AND- Mo Salah does it again. Salah scored a 32nd-minute penalty, earned by Franculino Djú, and set up Djú’s goal in the 58th minute as Trabzonspor beat Scotland’s Hearts 2-0 on Thursday.

Manchester City’s perfect Premier League start is over. Aston Villa overcame City 2-1 at Villa Park yesterday, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice in the sixth and 60th minutes. Erling Haaland’s header in the 52nd briefly leveled the score. City had secured all league games under Enzo Maresca, and it was Villa’s first home league W of the season.