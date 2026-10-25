The headlines from this morning

Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell:

Egypt’s vaccine city officially opens its first phase tomorrow. The government expects it to draw some USD 150 mn in local and foreign investment. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has previously said the city should attract EGP 12 bn (c. USD 218 mn) by 2030;

The government expects it to draw some USD 150 mn in local and foreign investment. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has previously said the city should attract EGP 12 bn (c. USD 218 mn) by 2030; Banque du Caire’s IPO has grown by almost half and is set to price at the top of its range , with two of the world’s biggest development lenders signing on to buy in. Banque Misr will now sell 6.86 bn BdC shares, or 45% of the bank, up from the 30% it started with;

, with two of the world’s biggest development lenders signing on to buy in. Banque Misr will now sell 6.86 bn BdC shares, or 45% of the bank, up from the 30% it started with; The Alexandria Port Authority, Hassan Allam Utilities, and Al Tarek Capital Real Estate Asset Management signed an agreement to study setting up, developing, and operating a 273k sqm plot in Dekheila Port’s western hinterland as a hub for storage, re-export, and light manufacturing;

to study setting up, developing, and operating a 273k sqm plot in Dekheila Port’s western hinterland as a hub for storage, re-export, and light manufacturing; The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) committed up to USD 221 mn to a new platform that will hold stakes in Norwegian developer Scatec’s solar, wind, and battery storage projects in Egypt. Under a share purchase agreement, Scatec will own 60% of the platform and the EBRD 40%.