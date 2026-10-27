The playbook for Egyptian brands going global

The regional expansion story for Egyptian homegrown brands this year hit a real setback — but it hasn’t stalled completely. In Your Shoe (IYS) paused its planned rollout into the GCC, Morocco, the UK, and Germany at the height of regional instability from the war on Iran, then resumed once conditions eased. The Hair Addict has deprioritized physical retail in favor of digital growth and marketplace fulfillment. Up-Fuse is still exploring European logistics hubs. None of the three businesses is currently operating physical stores at scale outside Egypt, and only one has a live timeline.

The Cairo economics

Expanding abroad is critical as a USD hedge for brands earning in a depreciating currency — a pressure that compounds with the rising customer-acquisition costs those same brands are absorbing on Meta and other domestic platforms. But the cost stack for scaling out of Egypt is punishing.

A cross-border e-commerce model can push international product prices 80% higher than in Egypt, IYS co-founder Amr Kawashti (LinkedIn) tells EnterpriseAM. Restrictive Egyptian regulations make international returns almost impossible. The Red Sea and Suez disruptions have added to costs and lead times — eco-conscious brand Up-Fuse has had to pivot shipping routes and factor in longer delivery windows, founder Yara Yassin (LinkedIn) tells us. She noted that regardless of geopolitical conditions, a persistent price gap exists between Egypt and international markets.

The customer window abroad isn’t just the diaspora. IYS’s “main audience abroad is actually local consumers in each market,” Kawashti says. “Egyptian expats offer a warm starting point; they already know and trust us. But we see non-Egyptians as the real growth frontier,” The Hair Addict founder Doaa Gawish (LinkedIn) tells us.

Plans upended, then resumed

IYS was the furthest along the expansion curve. The brand had planned a phased international rollout for this year: pop-up activations, a short-term retail presence, and displaying products at select stockists or wholesale partnerships in the GCC, Morocco, the UK, and Germany. That plan went on hold during the peak of the war on Iran, when regional uncertainty made currency stability, consumer spending, and import and logistics costs too unpredictable to commit to.

Since then, conditions have eased enough for IYS to move again. Kawashti tells EnterpriseAM that the brand has resumed its expansion plans, with the groundwork laid earlier this year back in motion — he was recently on a business trip to Dubai working to advance the international push.

Kawashti tells us the groundwork has already been laid on IYS’s side. The brand is targeting “temporary pop-ups within 6 to 12 months” as the first move, with permanent retail locations to follow.

Different playbooks

Up-Fuse is planning a phased expansion into North America, targeting a heavy diaspora and growing ethical consumption, with regional logistics and retail presence within the next 18 months.

The Hair Addict is going the other way. Rather than opening physical stores regionally, the brand is prioritizing digital growth and pushing pop-ups a few years down the road. Its current international operations run through partnered warehouses in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and marketplace fulfillment via Noon and Amazon. “So the price remains similar whether it’s on our website or through future physical pop-ups,” Gawish says.

Assessing the actual weight of these international operations is harder. When asked to break down the international-versus-domestic sales split, The Hair Addict declined to comment.

What works now?

Partnered warehouses and marketplace fulfillment are the solution currently operating at scale for regional export. Up-Fuse is exploring European logistics hubs that would cut delivery times to two or three days. IYS is exploring “centralized hubs that can support wholesale distribution” in the GCC through partnerships with third-party logistics companies. The Hair Addict’s presence on Noon and Amazon is the clearest current example of the model working — the brand’s international customer pays a price close to the domestic one because the 3PL absorbs the Cairo-to-Riyadh cost stack.

What’s next

EnterpriseAM contacted several third-party logistics providers, including Amazon, to ask whether major players are pricing in Red Sea normalization in 2026 or permanently rerouting. Amazon declined to comment. Other 3PLs did not respond by publication time. Container lines are beginning a phased, cautious return. Maersk expects all of its services to be back on the canal by March 2027, its Chief Operating Officer Rabab Boulos told Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, while Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen expects ‘more or less all’ of its services to return in 1Q 2027.

The canal is still far from its former role. About 36% of container capacity moving through the Suez or the Cape of Good Hope used the canal in the first two weeks of October, still well below the 80% share recorded before the Red Sea crisis began. Over two-thirds of Asia-Europe container capacity also avoided the Red Sea in September, Lloyd’s List reports.

Meanwhile, the regional expansion playbook, based on the current evidence, is becoming standard: partner with a 3PL, sell through Noon or Amazon, move to pop-ups, then move to permanent retail — over 12 to 24 months if conditions cooperate, or indefinitely if they don’t.