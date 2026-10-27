The playbook for Egyptian brands going global

Good afternoon, friends, and happy almost-weekend. Banque du Caire is back in our Headlines section this afternoon after its retail book closed with demand well above what’s on offer. Meanwhile, the investment fund industry has crossed the EGP 500 bn mark, with retail investors driving most of the growth.
In our Made in Egypt series: Egyptian homegrown brands set out to expand abroad this year and hit a wall, though it hasn’t stopped them. In Your Shoes paused its rollout during the regional instability and has since resumed, The Hair Addict has shifted its focus to digital, and Up-Fuse is still scouting European logistics hubs. We look at why the math is so hard from Cairo. We also put denim from three Egyptian brands to the test and came away pleasantly surprised.
Also on the docket today: the usual football recap, plus the fixtures worth clearing your evening for (and stocking snacks). We also read Jo Murray’s Dissection of a Murder, headed for the screen, and tell you whether it should be your next thriller.
But first, as usual, the news…
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Here are the stories driving the day both at home and abroad. Banque du Caire’s (BdC) retail book closed 27x covered this afternoon, with the IPO set to execute tomorrow. Retail investors had ordered some 9.29 bn shares by the close, against the 343.1 mn shares in the upsized public tranche, according to a bourse statement. That’s roughly EGP 49.2 bn (c. USD 921 mn) chasing EGP 1.8 bn (c. USD 34 mn) of stock at the EGP 5.30 final price, by our math, using the circular’s EGP 53.46 rate. BdC shares are expected to start trading on Monday, 2 November, subject to regulatory approvals.
ALSO- Plastics maker Alamal Alsharif took its first formal step toward an EGX listing, filing to list its shares on the exchange’s main market, according to an EGX statement. The application covers issued capital of EGP 796.3 mn, divided into roughly 8 mn shares at a nominal value of EGP 100 each.
Egypt’s investment fund industry crossed the EGP 500 bn mark in 3Q, with retail investors driving much of the growth even as institutions pulled back. Net asset value (NAV) rose 7.16% q-o-q to EGP 504.71 bn from EGP 470.97 bn, while assets under management (AUM) climbed 7.27% to EGP 512.84 bn, according to the Financial Regulatory Authority’s 3Q report. The number of outstanding fund certificates jumped 19.21% to 52.50 bn, with eight new funds bringing the total to 232.
Retail investors accounted for virtually all the growth in outstanding certificates. Individuals held 41.90 bn certificates at the end of September, up from 32.9 bn three months earlier, taking their share of the market to 79.8% from 74.7%. Institutional holdings, on the other hand, fell to 10.16 bn certificates from 10.72 bn, bringing their share down to 19.4% from 24.3%. Fund sponsors held the remaining 0.8%, or some 441.7 mn certificates, for their own accounts.
^^ We’ll have more on these stories in tomorrow’s edition of EnterpriseAM.
☀️ TOMORROW’S WEATHER- We’re in for a cool, hazy day in C-Town tomorrow, with the mercury set to peak at just 29°C before dropping to an overnight low of 18°C, according to our favorite weather app.
The regional expansion story for Egyptian homegrown brands this year hit a real setback — but it hasn’t stalled completely. In Your Shoe (IYS) paused its planned rollout into the GCC, Morocco, the UK, and Germany at the height of regional instability from the war on Iran, then resumed once conditions eased. The Hair Addict has deprioritized physical retail in favor of digital growth and marketplace fulfillment. Up-Fuse is still exploring European logistics hubs. None of the three businesses is currently operating physical stores at scale outside Egypt, and only one has a live timeline.
The Cairo economics
Expanding abroad is critical as a USD hedge for brands earning in a depreciating currency — a pressure that compounds with the rising customer-acquisition costs those same brands are absorbing on Meta and other domestic platforms. But the cost stack for scaling out of Egypt is punishing.
A cross-border e-commerce model can push international product prices 80% higher than in Egypt, IYS co-founder Amr Kawashti (LinkedIn) tells EnterpriseAM. Restrictive Egyptian regulations make international returns almost impossible. The Red Sea and Suez disruptions have added to costs and lead times — eco-conscious brand Up-Fuse has had to pivot shipping routes and factor in longer delivery windows, founder Yara Yassin (LinkedIn) tells us. She noted that regardless of geopolitical conditions, a persistent price gap exists between Egypt and international markets.
The customer window abroad isn’t just the diaspora. IYS’s “main audience abroad is actually local consumers in each market,” Kawashti says. “Egyptian expats offer a warm starting point; they already know and trust us. But we see non-Egyptians as the real growth frontier,” The Hair Addict founder Doaa Gawish (LinkedIn) tells us.
Plans upended, then resumed
IYS was the furthest along the expansion curve. The brand had planned a phased international rollout for this year: pop-up activations, a short-term retail presence, and displaying products at select stockists or wholesale partnerships in the GCC, Morocco, the UK, and Germany. That plan went on hold during the peak of the war on Iran, when regional uncertainty made currency stability, consumer spending, and import and logistics costs too unpredictable to commit to.
Since then, conditions have eased enough for IYS to move again. Kawashti tells EnterpriseAM that the brand has resumed its expansion plans, with the groundwork laid earlier this year back in motion — he was recently on a business trip to Dubai working to advance the international push.
Kawashti tells us the groundwork has already been laid on IYS’s side. The brand is targeting “temporary pop-ups within 6 to 12 months” as the first move, with permanent retail locations to follow.
Different playbooks
Up-Fuse is planning a phased expansion into North America, targeting a heavy diaspora and growing ethical consumption, with regional logistics and retail presence within the next 18 months.
The Hair Addict is going the other way. Rather than opening physical stores regionally, the brand is prioritizing digital growth and pushing pop-ups a few years down the road. Its current international operations run through partnered warehouses in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and marketplace fulfillment via Noon and Amazon. “So the price remains similar whether it’s on our website or through future physical pop-ups,” Gawish says.
Assessing the actual weight of these international operations is harder. When asked to break down the international-versus-domestic sales split, The Hair Addict declined to comment.
What works now?
Partnered warehouses and marketplace fulfillment are the solution currently operating at scale for regional export. Up-Fuse is exploring European logistics hubs that would cut delivery times to two or three days. IYS is exploring “centralized hubs that can support wholesale distribution” in the GCC through partnerships with third-party logistics companies. The Hair Addict’s presence on Noon and Amazon is the clearest current example of the model working — the brand’s international customer pays a price close to the domestic one because the 3PL absorbs the Cairo-to-Riyadh cost stack.
What’s next
EnterpriseAM contacted several third-party logistics providers, including Amazon, to ask whether major players are pricing in Red Sea normalization in 2026 or permanently rerouting. Amazon declined to comment. Other 3PLs did not respond by publication time. Container lines are beginning a phased, cautious return. Maersk expects all of its services to be back on the canal by March 2027, its Chief Operating Officer Rabab Boulos told Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, while Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen expects ‘more or less all’ of its services to return in 1Q 2027.
The canal is still far from its former role. About 36% of container capacity moving through the Suez or the Cape of Good Hope used the canal in the first two weeks of October, still well below the 80% share recorded before the Red Sea crisis began. Over two-thirds of Asia-Europe container capacity also avoided the Red Sea in September, Lloyd’s List reports.
Meanwhile, the regional expansion playbook, based on the current evidence, is becoming standard: partner with a 3PL, sell through Noon or Amazon, move to pop-ups, then move to permanent retail — over 12 to 24 months if conditions cooperate, or indefinitely if they don’t.
We tested denim from three Egyptian brands over the past few months — a Levi’s-adjacent classic straight-leg, two carpenter styles pitched at the American Eagle, Pull & Bear, and Bershka price band, and one design-forward pair — at prices ranging from EGP 1.2k to EGP 1.8k. Denim is a hard category to get right locally: fit and fabric consistency are brutal tests, and cheap materials show up fast. Our take on each below.
Be-Indie
Be-Indie is positioning itself explicitly against the global legacy denim brands. The online storefront is well-organized, the categorization is clean, and the designs run from minimal silhouettes to bolder cuts. We went for the Men’s Straight Leg Jeans in Midnight Wash — a no-frills classic that stress-tests the brand’s ambition at its fundamentals.
Checkout was fast, the size guide worked, and the jeans arrived in two days over the Easter weekend — quick even for a local business. Packaging was a premium-feeling laminated sleeve in the brand’s signature blue. Fit was true on the first try, no exchange needed.
Quality holds up under inspection and wear. The burgundy contrast stitching is a genuine design touch rather than a logo shortcut; there’s no in-your-face branding anywhere on the piece. The fabric weight and finish read as premium.
Did Be-Indie do something new? Yes. A straight-leg classic at this level of finish and fit — with no external branding to prop it up — is a real product proposition against both the legacy denim brands and the fast-fashion tier. Five years ago, there was no local pair playing at these standards.
Worth it? Yes. Be-Indie’s straight-leg holds its own against Levi’s at the classic-denim tier and outperforms the Zara and H&M equivalents at comparable or lower prices.
Best for: Everyday wear, smart-casual professional settings.
Price: EGP 1.4k (on sale from EGP 2.7k).
Where to buy: Online at the Be-Indie website, or in-store at U Venues, New Cairo and Arkan Plaza, Sheikh Zayed.
In Your Shoe
In Your Shoe started with socks and now sells much of what a men’s casual wardrobe needs, including denim. The website is snappy and clearly categorized; the editorial shoots signal a brand that takes its visual identity seriously. We ordered the carpenter jeans in off-white, which arrived in three days in plain packaging that got the job done.
Fit was good on the first try, with no exchanges required. The fabric is sturdy at first touch, and the finishing is precise. Design-wise, the pair reads as a shape you’d find on ASOS, with a few creative liberties layered on — the kind of pair that draws attention. The one flaw is the logo placement on the back, which sits awkwardly.
Did In Your Shoe do something new? Yes, in design and construction quality. This brand is producing carpenter denim with better fabric durability than the American Eagle, Pull & Bear, and Bershka tier that dominates this style locally, with design details that don’t turn up in the mainstream fast-fashion imports.
Worth it? Yes. On sturdiness, design, and price, the jeans outperform fast-fashion peers in the same silhouette. The awkward back logo is a real design miss but doesn’t touch the underlying quality proposition.
Best for: Casual styling, versatile pairing.
Price: EGP 1.2k.
Where to buy: Online at the In Your Shoe website, or at any of the brand’s branches across Egypt.
Sight Cairo
Sight Cairo was founded by Hussein Shahbender (LinkedIn) and positions itself around pieces that make a subtle statement. The website navigation was clean; the site itself is a functional storefront rather than a design showcase. We ordered a brown carpenter pair — a direct comparison to In Your Shoe’s carpenter jeans — and delivery took several days, still within the shipping-policy window but slower than the other two brands we tested. Packaging was unremarkable but functional.
Between the two carpenter pairs, Sight’s outperformed. Fit is precise — the balance between the oversized/flared leg and the snug waist is calibrated in a way IYS’s isn’t. Branding is subtle: a small metallic “Sight” accessory pinned to a belt loop, with no visible back logo. Of the three pairs tested in this review, Sight’s fabric felt the sturdiest.
Did Sight Cairo do something new? Yes. Shahbender’s design language delivers a fresh version of a widely produced silhouette — the carpenter jeans are made everywhere, and Sight’s version is better calibrated than the mainstream fast-fashion versions and the direct local competitor.
Worth it? Yes. Sight’s pants outperform their global fast-fashion competitors on both sturdiness and perceived quality, and outperform IYS’s carpenter jeans in fit and branding restraint.
Missed this morning’s edition of EnterpriseAM? Here are the top stories in a nutshell.
Importers can get USD from their banks, but bringing goods in iscosting them more, with the greenback past EGP 56 and port storage charges piling up, importers and traders tell EnterpriseAM. There’s no shortage in the system, a banking source tells us, and the Central Bank of Egypt has told banks to put the FX needs of productive sectors first while keeping importers of strategic goods supplied at the same pace as other sectors;
Tanmiya Capital Ventures (TCV) has around USD 80 mn toput into local mid-capsover the coming two to three years, after the firm closed its second fund above target in June. Fund II closed at USD 130 mn, USD 10 mn past its USD 120 mn goal, building on a USD 97 mn first close in December 2024;
Cairo-based solar and water startup NoorNationclosed a USD 1.05 mn seed round backed by agribusiness group Linah Farms, Africa-focused climate tech investor Catalyst Fund, and Saudi VC firm KBW Ventures. Linah signed on after nine months of due diligence, turning one of NoorNation’s biggest clients into a shareholder;
Egypt has built storage for 33 mn barrels of oil butdoesn’t have the USD 2.5 bn neededto fill it. Once full, the facilities, built under former petroleum minister Tarek El Molla, could cover six to eight months of the country’s needs. The government hasn’t disclosed how much oil is stored or when the tanks might be filled. Much of the money that could have gone into storage capacity was instead used to pay foreign producers.
We kick off today’s Egyptian Premier League action with a highly anticipated Matchday 8 showdown as Zamalek take on Al Mokawloon. Kickoff is at 8pm, live on ON Sport.
Also in the Nile League: Al Bank Al Ahly go head-to-head against El Masry at 5pm on ON Sport Max.
Marquee English clash: All eyes turn to Anfield for a high-octane Carabao Cup Round of 16 thriller as Liverpool battle rivals Chelsea for a spot in the quarterfinals. The match kicks off at 11pm on beIN Sports 1.
Also in England: Manchester City face a stern test against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium, eager to avoid a cup upset and maintain their march toward silverware. Catch the action at 10:30pm on beIN Sports 4.
Other Carabao Cup fixtures on our radar (all kicking off at 10:45pm):
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa — beIN Sports 6;
Sunderland vs. Brentford — beIN Sports 5;
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace — beIN Sports 9.
Serie A action: In Italy, AC Milan face a tough assignment against Bologna, while Inter Milan travel to take on Venezia. Both matches kick off at 8:30pm.
Serie A matches also on our radar:
Parma vs. Udinese — 8:30pm;
Juventus vs. Genoa — 10:45pm;
Monza vs. Napoli — 10:45pm.
NOTE: All Serie A matches will be streamed live on StarzPlay.
DFB-Pokal showcase: In the DFB-Pokal, Bayern Munich welcome Magdeburg to the Allianz Arena for a Round of 32 clash. The match double-header features a pre-game celebration for talisman Harry Kane’s historic Ballon d’Or victory — making him the first English player to claim the award since 2001. Kickoff is at 10:45pm on AD Sports.
ICYMI-
Major stunner in the Carabao Cup: Fourth-tier side Fleetwood Town delivered the biggest shock of the Carabao Cup so far, ousting Arsenal 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation. The historic upset shattered the Gunners’ hopes of advancing while sending Fleetwood into the quarterfinals for the first time in club history.
Can’t resist an edge-of-your-seat murder mystery?Dissection of a Murder, the courtroom thriller debut by author Jo Murray, is one to add to your reading list. Set in the courtrooms of the UK, the novel delivers a web of twists, whodunnits, and the lies lurking beneath the law. The novel offers the kind of unsettling, reality-bending drama that fans of Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Presumed Innocent — or Scott Turow’s original novel — will appreciate, with even more reason to pick it up ahead of the upcoming second season, which will adapt Murray’s book.
The plot: The story follows Leila Reynolds, a lawyer tasked with defending Jack Millman, who stands accused of murdering 56-year-old High Court judge Anton Smythe. It’s Leila’s first murder case, and her client has specifically requested her — only to complicate matters by refusing to speak or offer his side of the story. As if that weren’t challenging enough, the opposing prosecutor is none other than Julian, her own husband and mentor, a highly revered figure in their profession. Murray heightens the suspense through shifts in perspective, moving between Leila and the mysterious Witness X before a tangle of unreliable narrators, hidden motives, and watchful eyes starts to unfold.
What we liked: A murder mystery is a murder mystery: it’s thrilling, suspenseful, and hard to put down before the final reveal. But Dissection of a Murder takes the classic formula and adds layers of deception and backroom courtroom maneuvering. You’ll want to find out whether Jack is guilty, but before long, you’ll find yourself caught up in the twists and turns — some of which are slightly predictable — and the complicated dynamic of a husband-and-wife courtroom face-off.
Murray offers an interesting glimpse into the UK’s justice system, exploring both its basic procedures and the moments when its rules are bent. The characters, meanwhile, are laid bare in all their flaws, making them unlikeable more often than not, yet all the more compelling to follow. The story is dialogue-heavy, with exchanges that can feel a little tacky or TV-drama-like, but the plot is sharp and keeps the pages turning.
The verdict: For a debut novel, Dissection of a Murder is an impressive feat. At around 400 pages, it’s hard to put down. If murder mysteries are your guilty reading pleasure, this one is a rewarding pick, with its relationship drama and a probing look at the justice system adding to the appeal.
WHERE TO GET IT- You can find the e-book version on Amazon and Kobo.
Up for an Alex comedy trip? Comedian and actor Ahmed Amin is making his first stop in Egypt on his world tour Meen Amin at Al Anfoushy Theater in Alexandria on Thursday, 5 November and Friday, 6 November. Expect Amin’s signature humor as he takes his audience through stories about his life and what makes him who he is. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets for the first night are sold out, but you can still book for the second night through TicketsMarché.