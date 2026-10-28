Ahmed Amin brings Meen Amin to Alexandria this Friday

Up for an Alex comedy trip? Comedian and actor Ahmed Amin is making his first stop in Egypt on his world tour Meen Amin at Al Anfoushy Theater in Alexandria on Thursday, 5 November and Friday, 6 November. Expect Amin’s signature humor as he takes his audience through stories about his life and what makes him who he is. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets for the first night are sold out, but you can still book for the second night through TicketsMarché.