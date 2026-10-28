Zamalek in Nile League tonight + Liverpool take on Chelsea in Carabao Cup

We kick off today’s Egyptian Premier League action with a highly anticipated Matchday 8 showdown as Zamalek take on Al Mokawloon. Kickoff is at 8pm, live on ON Sport.

Also in the Nile League: Al Bank Al Ahly go head-to-head against El Masry at 5pm on ON Sport Max.

Marquee English clash: All eyes turn to Anfield for a high-octane Carabao Cup Round of 16 thriller as Liverpool battle rivals Chelsea for a spot in the quarterfinals. The match kicks off at 11pm on beIN Sports 1.

Also in England: Manchester City face a stern test against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium, eager to avoid a cup upset and maintain their march toward silverware. Catch the action at 10:30pm on beIN Sports 4.

Other Carabao Cup fixtures on our radar (all kicking off at 10:45pm):

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa — beIN Sports 6;

Sunderland vs. Brentford — beIN Sports 5;

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace — beIN Sports 9.

Serie A action: In Italy, AC Milan face a tough assignment against Bologna, while Inter Milan travel to take on Venezia. Both matches kick off at 8:30pm.

Serie A matches also on our radar:

Parma vs. Udinese — 8:30pm;

Juventus vs. Genoa — 10:45pm;

Monza vs. Napoli — 10:45pm.

NOTE: All Serie A matches will be streamed live on StarzPlay.

DFB-Pokal showcase: In the DFB-Pokal, Bayern Munich welcome Magdeburg to the Allianz Arena for a Round of 32 clash. The match double-header features a pre-game celebration for talisman Harry Kane’s historic Ballon d’Or victory — making him the first English player to claim the award since 2001. Kickoff is at 10:45pm on AD Sports.

ICYMI-

Major stunner in the Carabao Cup: Fourth-tier side Fleetwood Town delivered the biggest shock of the Carabao Cup so far, ousting Arsenal 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation. The historic upset shattered the Gunners’ hopes of advancing while sending Fleetwood into the quarterfinals for the first time in club history.