Dissection of a Murder serves up a twisty, psychological courtroom thriller

Can’t resist an edge-of-your-seat murder mystery? Dissection of a Murder, the courtroom thriller debut by author Jo Murray, is one to add to your reading list. Set in the courtrooms of the UK, the novel delivers a web of twists, whodunnits, and the lies lurking beneath the law. The novel offers the kind of unsettling, reality-bending drama that fans of Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Presumed Innocent — or Scott Turow’s original novel — will appreciate, with even more reason to pick it up ahead of the upcoming second season, which will adapt Murray’s book.

The plot: The story follows Leila Reynolds, a lawyer tasked with defending Jack Millman, who stands accused of murdering 56-year-old High Court judge Anton Smythe. It’s Leila’s first murder case, and her client has specifically requested her — only to complicate matters by refusing to speak or offer his side of the story. As if that weren’t challenging enough, the opposing prosecutor is none other than Julian, her own husband and mentor, a highly revered figure in their profession. Murray heightens the suspense through shifts in perspective, moving between Leila and the mysterious Witness X before a tangle of unreliable narrators, hidden motives, and watchful eyes starts to unfold.

What we liked: A murder mystery is a murder mystery: it’s thrilling, suspenseful, and hard to put down before the final reveal. But Dissection of a Murder takes the classic formula and adds layers of deception and backroom courtroom maneuvering. You’ll want to find out whether Jack is guilty, but before long, you’ll find yourself caught up in the twists and turns — some of which are slightly predictable — and the complicated dynamic of a husband-and-wife courtroom face-off.

Murray offers an interesting glimpse into the UK’s justice system, exploring both its basic procedures and the moments when its rules are bent. The characters, meanwhile, are laid bare in all their flaws, making them unlikeable more often than not, yet all the more compelling to follow. The story is dialogue-heavy, with exchanges that can feel a little tacky or TV-drama-like, but the plot is sharp and keeps the pages turning.

The verdict: For a debut novel, Dissection of a Murder is an impressive feat. At around 400 pages, it’s hard to put down. If murder mysteries are your guilty reading pleasure, this one is a rewarding pick, with its relationship drama and a probing look at the justice system adding to the appeal.

WHERE TO GET IT- You can find the e-book version on Amazon and Kobo.