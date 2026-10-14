Language
العربية

Sections

About

Privacy & Support

Thursday, 15 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Tonight
The Big Story Today
After Hours: Scene
On The Tube Tonight
Sports
Mark Your Calendar
Go With The Flow
The Enterprisepm Entertainment Calendar

MNT-Halan’s IPO draws the EGX’s biggest order book in years

An independent publication supported by

Rise every day

Where disruption meets success

Shaping the future of education in Egypt

Today at a glance

1

The Big Story Today

MNT-Halan wraps subscriptions with biggest order book the EGX has seen in years.
2

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TONIGHT

Ukraine to resume strikes on Russian oil refineries.
3

AFTER HOURS: SCENE

How content creator Marwan Sallam’s anti-AI movement is reclaiming human connection.
4

ON THE TUBE TONIGHT

Mona Zaki teams up with Hani Khalifa once more on Talae Nazil.
5

Sports

This weekend: Zamalek in Champions League and Al Ahly in Confederation Cup.
6

Mark Your Calendar

Turathna Exhibition returns for a weeklong run in New Cairo.

Thursday, 15 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Tonight
The Big Story Today
After Hours: Scene
On The Tube Tonight
Sports
Mark Your Calendar
Go With The Flow
The Enterprisepm Entertainment Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TONIGHT

Ukraine to resume strikes on Russian oil refineries

Good afternoon, friends. We have a packed issue before heading into the weekend. We kicked off the week with the bang that is the blockbuster Banque du Caire IPO — and it’s ending with another courtesy of MNT-Halan. The fintech unicorn wrapped subscriptions today with the biggest order book the EGX has seen in years, with institutional and retail investors collectively placing orders for 16x more stock than was on offer. We have all the details below in our Big Story Today.

Also on deck: We’re taking a look at a certain cultural movement here in Om El Donia, speaking with Marwan Sallam, who launched the Anti-AI Club — not as a rejection of technology, but as a question about what happens to creativity and human connection when we stop reaching for it ourselves. We also check out Talae Nazil on Shahid, starring Mona Zaki and Mohamed Shaheen — early signs suggest it’s worth your time. We also have the weekend’s footie rounded up, and more.

Without further ado, the international headlines.

THE BIG STORY ABROAD-

🌐 Still leading the digital pages this afternoon is the latest on Russia and Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcing that Ukraine will resume strikes on Russia’s oil refineries after a brief pause in deference to Washington’s peace efforts. As Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and undermine the energy ceasefire, Zelenskyy says “we’re done,” criticizing the US over its withdrawal of intelligence support and alleged restriction on Starlink satellite services without notifying Ukraine’s defense forces. Zelenskyy maintains that Ukraine will agree to US President Donald Trump’s proposed ceasefire only if Moscow upholds its end of the agreement.

^^Read more on: BBC, CNN, CNBC, The Guardian, and Financial Times.

MEANWHILE- The US military is reportedly considering new strike plans to use the so-called “mother of all bombs” against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites. One of the largest non-nuclear bombs in the US arsenal, the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb has not been previously deployed inside Iran but was used in Afghanistan in 2017 under Trump’s first administration. While US forces await Trump’s go-ahead to resume combat operations, the president has stated that he would not return to fighting before the midterm elections as the pressure mounts to bring an end to the six-month-long war.

^^Read more on: CNN and CNBC.

IN THE BUSINESS PRESS- An AI stock-led global sell-off deepened today amid mounting inflation fears and expectations of future interest rate hikes, wiping more than USD 1 tn off global market caps just this week. Chipmakers Nvidia, Micron, and AMD were all down in premarket trading today, while Asian tech stocks faced an even sharper sell-off, led by an 8% six-month-low dip in South Korea’s chipmaker-heavy Kospi 200 index.

^^Read more on: Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, and The Guardian.

** CATCH UP QUICK on the top stories from today’s EnterpriseAM:

  • Vietnam’s tech giant FPT opened its first Africa office, launching operations in Cairo as a base to serve clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. FPT Egypt began operating in New Cairo and launched with a team of more than 60 Egyptian engineers delivering software development, AI solutions, and application support. It aims to reach 100 employees by year-end, and 300-500 within the next three to five years;
  • A joint venture between Elsewedy Electric’s power systems arm and PowerChina’s Sinohydro signed a USD 2.2 bn EPC contract to build the 2.3 GW Rabigh 2 Independent Power Plant (IPP) expansion on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. The two signed the contract in Riyadh on Monday but haven’t said how they’re splitting the work;
  • Companies and banks can now buy the state’s UN-certified carbon credits directly, but they’ll have to move fast. The Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) began taking bids on Sunday from public- and private-sector companies, entities, and banks, and will accept them until 31 October. Credits will go out on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

☀️ TOMORROW’S WEATHER- The weekend will be off to a breezy start, with the mercury set to peak at just 28°C, before dropping to a cool overnight low of 20°C, according to our favorite weather app. If you’re looking for a sign to bring out the heavier garments, this is it.

Tags:

2

The Big Story Today

MNT-Halan wraps subscriptions with biggest order book the EGX has seen in years

📍 If anyone was in doubt that Egypt’s IPO market is picking up steam, MNT-Halan just proved them wrong. The fintech wrapped up subscriptions today with the biggest order book the EGX has seen in years, a sign that investor appetite for the right stock is very much alive. Retail and institutional investors placed combined orders for 16x more stock than was on offer, with total demand coming in at EGP 125.9 bn (c. USD 2.4 bn) for an EGP 7.84 bn offering, by our math based on preliminary data from brokerage Thndr’s app. That’s triple what this year’s other two IPOs, Gourmet and Korra Energi, drew combined, by our math.

Retail piled in at the end for a last-minute rush: Individual investors covered their slice of the pie 43.6x by today’s close, preliminary data shows, more than triple the 13.5x they’d reached a day earlier, with some EGP 51.3 bn in orders, by our math. Institutions had already closed their book 11.2x covered on Tuesday, with some EGP 74.6 bn.

Institutional appetite was truly global, with more than 300 funds from over 10 countries, including several GCC states, the UK, France, Switzerland and South Africa, putting in orders for the private placement even as ongoing geopolitical tensions rattled neighboring markets.

This is the EGX’s biggest IPO in USD terms since e-Finance in 2021, a title it’s set to hold only until BdC’s roughly USD 460 mn offering. How MNT trades after its 20 October debut will likely set the tone for everything that comes ahead. Beyond big names like state-backed lender Banque du Caire (BdC) Misr Life Ins. lining up, there are five or six of the 20 state-owned companies sitting on temporary listings that could complete full IPOs within a year, EGX Executive Chairman Omar Radwan previously told us.

The blockbuster offering caps a busy stretch for the bourse, which has, this year alone, kicked off futures trading and gained new short-selling rules as part of a broader push to deepen the market.

Islam Azzam, chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority, has just been handed a multi-year mandate to see that push through, breaking from the recent norm of year-by-year renewals. BdC is next in line with an even bigger IPO, with Misr Life Ins. and Egypt Education Platform (EEP) expected to hit the EGX within the next three months. Each will be another test of whether foreign investors, who were net sellers of Egyptian equities for most of the year, are ready to come back.

REMEMBER– Parent MNT Investments B.V. is selling 320 mn existing shares, good for 20% of its Egyptian arm on the EGX, in a fully secondary offering priced at EGP 24.50 apiece, valuing the company at some EGP 39.2 bn. The IPO secured two cornerstone investors — CIB, which committed up to EGP 2 bn, and London-based Redwheel, which committed some USD 20 mn — giving the offering a significant vote of confidence from institutional money. While none of the proceeds go straight to the company, the parent will put up to EGP 4 bn back in through a closed capital increase at the offer price.

One analyst tells us the market can handle bigger IPOs, but that could push shareholders of existing stocks to sell-down positions to buy the hot new thing. The EGX has grown big enough to absorb larger offerings, as the surge in trading volumes during the last rally showed, Tycoon Securities’ Sameh Gharib tells EnterpriseAM. But that doesn’t mean existing stocks won’t feel the squeeze: Some of the money going into these IPOs is coming out of shares investors already own, putting pressure on the broader market in the short run, he says.

Institutional investors are likely to show up again for Banque du Caire, Gharib says. Funds set aside money to get into MNT-Halan and are expected to do the same for Banque du Caire. Retail is a different story. Much of that cash came from outside the market specifically for the subscription and will likely leave once it’s over, with only a portion sticking around to trade, he says.

It helps that the market is extending a multi-year run and outpacing the region while it’s at it. The EGX30 is up more than 22% so far this year, on top of a roughly 40% gain in 2025, after setting a string of record highs, and the bourse’s market cap reached EGP 4.06 tn at the end of September, up from EGP 3.2 tn in January. That puts Cairo ahead of almost all our neighbors: as of last week, Saudi Arabia’s TASI was up just 0.5% for the year, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were slightly in the red, and Qatar was down more than 14%, according to QNB data (pdf), with only Oman’s much smaller market doing better.

What’s next: Orders will now be allocated pro rata, with no ballot and no guaranteed minimum, and refunds sent back for the unfilled portion ahead of the debut. For its first 30 days of trading, a stabilization fund backed by the full public-tranche proceeds, some EGP 1.18 bn, will hold a buy order at the EGP 24.50 offer price, open to shares from the public tranche only. BdC’s books close later this month ahead of a November trading debut.

ADVISORS- Our friends EFG Hermes and Citi are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on MNT-Halan’s IPO. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy are advising MNT-Halan and the selling shareholder, while White & Case and MHR & Partners are counsel to the bookrunners. KPMG Hazem Hassan is the auditor, and BDO Keys is the independent financial advisor.

Tags:
3

AFTER HOURS: SCENE

How content creator Marwan Sallam’s anti-AI movement is reclaiming human connection

⛔🤖 AI is seeping into the fabric of our daily lives, invading workplaces and creeping into our most intimate moments of connection. More and more, we rely on algorithms to express ourselves rather than seeking out — or perhaps to avoid — our own voice. As this footprint expands, the boundary between technology as a mere tool and its direct impact on how we live, view ourselves, and perceive others is rapidly dissolving, reshaping our relationship with creativity and human connection itself.

Yet, as algorithms take the upper hand in thinking and production, a counter-movement is taking shape. It seeks to reclaim the very experiences machines cannot undergo on our behalf — drawing by hand, speaking face-to-face, crafting things from scratch, and spending time with others without a digital buffer. Inspired by this modern dilemma, content creator Marwan Sallam (LinkedIn) launched the Anti-AI Club: a space designed to revive the human side of creativity, without opposing technology or calling for its abandonment.

The club launched with an interactive evening that brought together dozens of artists, content creators, and creative thinkers around an experience built entirely on human handiwork. “The concept is by no means an absolute rejection of technology or a radical call to boycott it,” Sallam tells EnterpriseAM. “It grew out of a question that has been on my mind: What happens to our emotional world and our skills when relying on ready-made smart tools becomes the easiest and only option, even for things we used to think through and labor to make ourselves?”

Sallam’s interest in building this interactive space did not start with the current AI wave. It took shape back in 2018 upon his return to Egypt after a decade in Sharjah, when he moved to Alexandria for university. Throughout his college years, he cycled through marketing, social media management, content creation, and video editing. Living abroad and bouncing between the Gulf and Egypt led him to spot a growing need for what he calls a third space — places where people can gather outside of home and work without the barrier of excessive spending just to hang out and meet others.

Sallam tested the concept through several gatherings and events, which confirmed his hunch: the issue was not a lack of interest in human connection, but rather the need for a genuine catalyst to bring people together.

The Anti-AI night began as a real-world answer to these motivations — what can we create together when we set smart tools aside? The idea was inspired by international models, adapted to fit the local context, and launched first in Cairo before moving to Alexandria, Sallam explains. Digital artists, painters, and designers were invited to bring their paper, sketchbooks, and hand tools. Participants sat side by side, drawing and exchanging real-time feedback on their work. In Alexandria, the experience unfolded even more spontaneously when a participant brought an oud; live music blended with various artistic practices and lively discussions, turning the venue into an open room for art and conversation.

The evening also featured panel discussions among creators exploring a nuanced question: When is AI a helpful tool, and when does it become an unnecessary shortcut that erodes our writing, self-expression, and creative skills? The goal was not to hand down answers or enforce a specific stance, but to let the experience itself grapple with these questions. If the point is to test the value of human effort, there is no better way than sitting together and exchanging ideas face-to-face.

Around 50 people attended the inaugural Cairo event, while the Alexandria session drew 20 attendees in a space that could barely hold that many. The gatherings sparked meaningful, spontaneous moments as participants admired one another’s work for the first time, engaged in artistic debate, and eventually began discussing joint projects and collaboration prospects after the event wrapped up, according to Sallam.

So, what happens after the club nights end? Sallam hopes these artist gatherings will take on a life of their own beyond his initiative, with participants organizing their own meetups and carving out new spaces to connect and collaborate without needing a permanent liaison.

Is it a rejection of technology or a return to the human touch? Sallam believes the impact of technology comes down to how we use it. He occasionally noticed a dip in his own critical thinking or productivity when instant answers were readily available through tools like ChatGPT — raising questions about our need to sharpen human skills in tandem with the rapid evolution of smart tech.

For him, trial and error remain vital parts of the creative process, whereas reaching a finished product too quickly cuts short the journey of learning and discovery. Furthermore, he notes that effortless screen-to-screen communication does not ensure deeper relationships, which pushed him — despite working constantly behind a screen — to actively create prospects for people to share the same physical room.

Tags:

4

ON THE TUBE TONIGHT

Mona Zaki teams up with Hani Khalifa once more on Talae Nazil

📺 It came as a pleasant surprise when Shahid announced a drama reuniting Mona Zaki and Mohamed Shaheen — one that, from the very first glance, promised to be anything but ordinary. Perhaps our bias toward Zaki and the consistent quality of her work played a role, but upon watching the two opening episodes of Talae Nazil — helmed by director Hani Khalifa (Flight 404, Foq Mostawa El Shobohat, Sahar Al Layali), we realized we were in for an experience brewed with all the right ingredients for success.

The plot: Noura (Zaki) is a veteran PR executive and the business manager for her musician husband, Ali (Shaheen). Her life is turned upside down when he confesses to cheating on her and marrying Mai (Maryam El Khosht), his college sweetheart whose harsh rejection he had mourned for years.

Although Ali and Noura had originally agreed not to have children at his explicit request, Noura is shattered to discover that Mai is pregnant — and that the husband who deprived her of motherhood is thrilled about the pregnancy and eager to become a father. Noura finds herself reeling from a double blow: her husband’s betrayal after years together and being robbed of the motherhood she surrendered for his sake, only for him to move on and father a child with another woman.

What we liked: It’s easy to be an actor; it’s hard to be Mona Zaki, who completely stole the show. Zaki captivated us from the get-go with her presence, before drawing us in as witnesses to her shock and grief over being betrayed by the person closest to her. She proved the ideal choice for portraying a complex woman whose mind is unreadable and whose reactions are completely unpredictable. At the same time, Shaheen brilliantly embodies the naive, selfish husband, effortlessly rationalizing his actions without a second thought for the collateral damage inflicted on those around him.

Visually, the opening episodes are highly promising. We loved the cinematography and visual framing, which neatly capture the contrast between Noura’s outwardly stable life and her deep psychological turmoil. Khalifa successfully leverages framing and lighting to heighten the suspense, while the musical score adds an evocative layer that underscores the escalating events and intricate relationships among the characters.

The verdict: The series marks a promising start for a well-written drama, anchored by stellar acting and mature directorial vision. While the theme of marital infidelity might sound familiar, the deep dramatic treatment and fast-paced storytelling give the show a distinct identity. It leaves us eagerly anticipating what happens next, hoping the series maintains its momentum.

WHERE TO WATCH- Catch two new episodes of the series every Saturday on Shahid. Watch the trailer on YouTube (watch, runtime: 1:41).

Tags:
5

Sports

This weekend: Zamalek in Champions League and Al Ahly in Confederation Cup

We’re in for plenty of footie this weekend, with a slew of competitions underway. Here’s what’s on our radar:

In the second round of the Europa League and the first round of the Conference League:

  • KuPs vs. Trabzonspor — Conference League, 7:45pm, beIN Sports 3;
  • Lyon vs. Crystal Palace — Europa League, 7:45pm, beIN Sports 2;
  • Red Bull Salzburg vs. AC Milan — Europa League, 7:45pm, beIN Sports 1;
  • Celta Vigo vs. Juventus — Europa League, 10pm, beIN Sports 1.

Tomorrow’s fixtures

Zamalek and Pyramids in the Champions League: Zamalek travel to Kigali tomorrow to face AS Kigali at 7pm in the first leg of the CAF Champions League round of 32. The White Knights dispatched Djibouti champions AS Port in the preliminary round — 2-1 away and 4-0 at Cairo International Stadium. Pyramids, meanwhile, face Juba FC at 4pm in the first leg at Juba Stadium in South Sudan. Both competitions air on beIN Sports and MBC Masr 2.

ZED in the Confederation Cup: ZED host Tanzanian side Azam United at Cairo International Stadium at 10pm in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup round of 32, live on beIN Sports.

Saturday’s fixtures

Al Ahly in the Confederation Cup: The standout African fixture on Saturday is Al Ahly’s first leg against Ugandan side Kitara FC in the CAF Confederation Cup round of 32, kicking off at 4pm.

In the Premier League: Manchester City host Ipswich Town in the seventh round of the English top flight, looking to extend their victorious run and protect their place at the top of the table. Kickoff is at 5pm.

Also in the Premier League:

  • Everton vs. Chelsea — 2:20pm;
  • Brentford vs. Liverpool — 5pm;
  • Fulham vs. Hull City — 5pm;
  • Newcastle vs. Aston Villa — 7:30pm.

In La Liga: Defending champions Barcelona face Real Betis in round nine of the Spanish league. Barça currently lead the table on 24 points — five ahead of Atletico and six clear of fourth-placed Real Madrid. Kickoff is at 7:30pm.

Other fixtures across Europe:

  • Espanyol vs. Atlético Madrid — La Liga, 3pm;
  • Villarreal vs. Elche — La Liga, 5:15pm;
  • Strasbourg vs. PSG — Ligue 1, 6:15pm;
  • Bologna vs. Inter Milan — Serie A, 7pm;
  • Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig — Bundesliga, 7:30pm;
  • Troyes vs. Lens — Ligue 1, 9:45pm;
  • Roma vs. Genoa — Serie A, 9:45pm
  • Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao — La Liga, 10pm.

💡 All European fixtures will be broadcast on beIN Sports channels. Check out the full schedule here.

🥅 ICYMI-

A thrilling evening in the Champions League: Two-time defending champions Paris Saint-Germain prevailed over Manchester City with a 4-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium in the English side’s first home fixture since their financial penalty ruling. PSG cemented their status as tournament favorites, maintaining a perfect record so far.

MEANWHILE- Italy’s capital witnessed a dramatic comeback from Real Madrid, who netted three late goals to seal a 4-3 triumph over AS Roma after falling behind 3-1, with Kylian Mbappé among the goalscorers. Elsewhere in a nine-goal thriller, Liverpool earned a 6-3 away result against Austria’s Lask.

Across other fixtures, Aston Villa swept Fenerbahçe 6-0, Stuttgart secured a 3-0 away victory over Slovan Bratislava, and Real Betis played out a 2-2 draw against Porto. PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Aston Villa, Real Betis, and Stuttgart now lead the standings with six points apiece from two matches.

🤾 In handball action: Al Ahly lifted the African Handball Champions League trophy for the ninth time in club history and the fourth consecutive year, securing a thrilling 26-25 victory over archrivals Zamalek in Wednesday’s final in Angola. Al Ahly continued their dominant streak in the tournament, while record-holders Zamalek (12 titles) settled for the silver medal.

Tags:

This publication is proudly sponsored by

6

Mark Your Calendar

Turathna Exhibition returns for a weeklong run in New Cairo

🏺 Turathna Exhibition returns this year at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo to celebrate Om El Donia’s heritage, running from Saturday, 17 October to Saturday, 24 October. The exhibition brings together traditional crafts and handmade creations from artists across the country — from handmade carpets and kilims, ceramics and pottery, wooden, brass, and leather products to accessories and silver, khayamiya, food, and much more. The exhibition runs daily from 11am to 11pm, and entry is at no charge.

Tags:
7

GO WITH THE FLOW

What the markets are doing on 15 October 2026

The EGX30 rose 1.5% at today’s close on turnover of EGP 7.0 bn (38.3% below the 90-day average). Local investors were the sole net buyers. The index is up 25.0% YTD.

In the green: Eastern Company (+5.5%), Abu Qir Fertilizers (+4.0%), and Beltone Holding (+2.6%).

In the red: Egypt Aluminum (-3.5%), Orascom Development (-2.6%), and Qalaa Holdings (-2.1%).

Tags:

THE ENTERPRISEPM ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

🗓️ OCTOBER

6 September - 30 October (Sunday-Friday): Khayal Mareed at Theatro Arkan.

21 September - 20 October (Monday - Tuesday): International Flower Exhibition at Al Horreya Garden, Zamalek.

11 October - 2 November (Sunday-Monday): Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival (D-CAF).

13-16 October (Tuesday-Friday): CIB Egyptian Squash Open at Flower Park, Pyramids of Giza.

15 October (Thursday): Hamid El Shaeri at The Village, Sheikh Zayed.

15-23 October (Thursday-Friday): El Gouna Film Festival.

16 October (Friday): Tul8te at Al Manara Arena.

16 October (Friday): Omar Khairat at Fustat Festival.

16 October (Friday): Cairo Vintage Souq at The Greek Campus Downtown, El Tahrir.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): GEM Family Weekend at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): Ultra Relay Run by The TriFactory at AUC, New Cairo.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): Egypt Coffee Festival at Kamelizer, District 5.

17 October (Saturday): Amr Selim at Teatro 90.

17 October (Saturday): Steps Summit at Sodic Sports Club, Sodic Eastown.

17 October (Saturday): Konnect Summit at The Greek Campus, El Tahrir St.

17-24 October (Saturday-Saturday): Turathna Exhibition at Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo.

22-24 October (Thursday-Saturday): Longines Global Champions Tour at The Pyramids of Giza.

23-24 October (Friday-Saturday): Sukun’s Tulua Wellness Festival at IL Monte Galala, El Sokhna.

23 October (Friday): Ma Yatloboho El Mostame3oun with Mostafa Amar at CJC 610.

23 October (Friday): Alaa El Sheikh’s Play Crowd Vol.02 at Teatro 90.

24 October (Saturday): Blue 25th Anniversary Tour at New Capital.

25 October (Sunday): Omar Khairat at Sayed Darwish Theatre.

28-31 October (Wednesday-Saturday): Egypt’s Cheese Festival at Al Horreya Garden, Zamalek.

29 October (Thursday): Fatma Said at the GEM.

30 October (Friday): Fustat Festival: Ekhtarna Lak with Hisham Abbas, Hamid El Shaeri, Mohamed Fouad, and Ehab Tawfik.

31 October (Saturday): Aziz Maraka at E7kky Festival at Bermillan Mall, Sheikh Zayed.

31 October (Saturday): Ahmed El Haggar at CJC 610.

NOVEMBER

2-7 November (Monday-Saturday): Barbara O’Neill Wellness Journey at Sheraton Miramar Resort, El Gouna.

4 November (Wednesday): Angham at the New Opera House in the City of Arts and Culture.

5 November (Thursday): Gala De Danza at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

5 November (Thursday): Nour Hajjar Stand up Comedy show at Teatro 90.

5 November (Thursday): Meen Amin with Ahmed Amin at Al Anfoushy Theater, Alexandria.

5-7 November (Thursday-Saturday): Cairo Jazz Festival at AUC Tahrir Square.

5-7 November (Thursday-Saturday): Mohamed Fawzi’s play at The Theater, Movenpick, 6th of October City.

5-28 November (Thursday-Saturday): Mina Nader The Egyptian Tour.

6 November (Friday): Angham at the New Opera House in the City of Arts and Culture.

6 November (Friday): 20 Years of Ramy Sabry at El Arena.

7 November (Saturday): Collective Coffee Summit at East Walk Mall.

11-20 November (Wednesday-Friday): Cairo International Film Festival at Cairo Opera House, Zamalek.

12 November (Thursday): Meen Amin with Ahmed Amin at Ewart Memorial Hall, AUC Tahrir Square.

13 November (Friday): Heba Tawaji at Fustat Festival.

13-15 November (Friday-Sunday): Cairo Comix Festival at Mahmoud Mokhtar Cultural Center, Zamalek.

12-14 November (Thursday-Saturday): Max Amini at St. Regis, New Capital.

14 November (Saturday): Trauma comedy special by Momos at CJC 610.

20-28 November (Friday-Saturday): Cairo Design Week.

20 November (Friday): Saad El Oud at Ewart Memorial Hall, AUC Tahrir Square.

20-21 November (Friday-Saturday): Trevor Noah at UTH Festival at the GEM.

21 November (Saturday): Carerha Summit at O West Orascom Development.

21 November (Saturday): El Gouna Half Marathon.

28 November (Saturday): Shakira at The Great Pyramids of Giza.

DECEMBER

3 December (Thursday): Amr Diab at Al Manara Arena.

4 December (Friday): Ghostly Kisses at Zed Park, Sheikh Zayed.

4-12 December (Friday-Saturday): El Gouna Photo Week at Marina Abu Tig 2, Main Festival Hub.

11-12 December (Friday-Saturday): The Marakez Pyramids Half Marathon at The Great Pyramids of Giza.

15 December (Tuesday): Neo Gen Conference at The St. Regis Cairo.

Now Playing
Now Playing
00:00
00:00