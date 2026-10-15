Turathna Exhibition returns for a weeklong run in New Cairo

🏺 Turathna Exhibition returns this year at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo to celebrate Om El Donia’s heritage, running from Saturday, 17 October to Saturday, 24 October. The exhibition brings together traditional crafts and handmade creations from artists across the country — from handmade carpets and kilims, ceramics and pottery, wooden, brass, and leather products to accessories and silver, khayamiya, food, and much more. The exhibition runs daily from 11am to 11pm, and entry is at no charge.