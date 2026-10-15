Mona Zaki teams up with Hani Khalifa once more on Talae Nazil

📺 It came as a pleasant surprise when Shahid announced a drama reuniting Mona Zaki and Mohamed Shaheen — one that, from the very first glance, promised to be anything but ordinary. Perhaps our bias toward Zaki and the consistent quality of her work played a role, but upon watching the two opening episodes of Talae Nazil — helmed by director Hani Khalifa (Flight 404, Foq Mostawa El Shobohat, Sahar Al Layali), we realized we were in for an experience brewed with all the right ingredients for success.

The plot: Noura (Zaki) is a veteran PR executive and the business manager for her musician husband, Ali (Shaheen). Her life is turned upside down when he confesses to cheating on her and marrying Mai (Maryam El Khosht), his college sweetheart whose harsh rejection he had mourned for years.

Although Ali and Noura had originally agreed not to have children at his explicit request, Noura is shattered to discover that Mai is pregnant — and that the husband who deprived her of motherhood is thrilled about the pregnancy and eager to become a father. Noura finds herself reeling from a double blow: her husband’s betrayal after years together and being robbed of the motherhood she surrendered for his sake, only for him to move on and father a child with another woman.

What we liked: It’s easy to be an actor; it’s hard to be Mona Zaki, who completely stole the show. Zaki captivated us from the get-go with her presence, before drawing us in as witnesses to her shock and grief over being betrayed by the person closest to her. She proved the ideal choice for portraying a complex woman whose mind is unreadable and whose reactions are completely unpredictable. At the same time, Shaheen brilliantly embodies the naive, selfish husband, effortlessly rationalizing his actions without a second thought for the collateral damage inflicted on those around him.

Visually, the opening episodes are highly promising. We loved the cinematography and visual framing, which neatly capture the contrast between Noura’s outwardly stable life and her deep psychological turmoil. Khalifa successfully leverages framing and lighting to heighten the suspense, while the musical score adds an evocative layer that underscores the escalating events and intricate relationships among the characters.

The verdict: The series marks a promising start for a well-written drama, anchored by stellar acting and mature directorial vision. While the theme of marital infidelity might sound familiar, the deep dramatic treatment and fast-paced storytelling give the show a distinct identity. It leaves us eagerly anticipating what happens next, hoping the series maintains its momentum.

WHERE TO WATCH- Catch two new episodes of the series every Saturday on Shahid. Watch the trailer on YouTube (watch, runtime: 1:41).