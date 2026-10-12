Sections

About

Privacy & Support

Tuesday, 13 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Tonight
Enterprise Explains
Eat This Tonight
Sports
Mark Your Calendar
Go With The Flow
The Enterprisepm Entertainment Calendar

How correspondent banking works

An independent publication supported by

Rise every day

Where disruption meets success

Shaping the future of education in Egypt

Today at a glance

1

The Big Story Abroad

IMF warns global growth is splitting along war and AI lines.
2

Enterprise explains

How correspondent banking works, and what the FinCEN clampdown on Banque Misr UAE means for business.
3

EAT THIS TONIGHT

Dolato’s Lite keeps things sweet without the sugar.
4

Sports

Arsenal, Barcelona, and Atlético headline a thrilling Champions League evening.
5

Mark Your Calendar

Amr Selim brings his melodies to Teatro 90 this Saturday.

Tuesday, 13 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Tonight
Enterprise Explains
Eat This Tonight
Sports
Mark Your Calendar
Go With The Flow
The Enterprisepm Entertainment Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TONIGHT

IMF warns global growth is splitting along war and AI lines

Good afternoon, friends, and happy hump day. Today we explain correspondent banking — what it is, why almost every USD sent abroad passes through a US account, and why losing access to one matters. Elsewhere in today’s issue: we tried Dolato’s zero-added-sugar gelato line, which holds up better than expected. That and more.

But first, the news…

THE BIG STORY ABROAD-

🌐 Getting plenty of ink this afternoon is the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) warning that the global economy “could soon test the limits of resilience” as oil stocks run lower and lower globally due to the conflict in the region, AI investment and development booms, and accumulation of government debts.

The IMF raised its global growth forecast for 2026 to 3.1%, up from a previous 3%, but warned that rising debt and an AI boom pose growing risks to the world economy. Growth is expected to slow from 3.5% in 2025 before recovering to 3.4% in 2027. The Fund’s latest Economic Outlook assumes oil prices will average USD 96 per barrel this year, while global inflation is projected to reach 4.7%. The IMF also forecasts steady US growth of 2.3% in both 2026 and 2027.

Advanced economies are expected to grow 2.1% in 2026, up from 2% in 2025, before slowing to 1.9% in 2027. Global inflation is projected to ease to 4.1% next year, as the IMF’s outlook hinges on energy shipments resuming through the Strait of Hormuz and cooling demand for AI.

^^Read more on: Reuters, Associated Press, and The Guardian.

The Gulf’s sovereign funds and largest companies are committing bns to AI infrastructure at home and to AI companies in the US and beyond. EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation reports on where that capital goes, who controls it, and what it is actually buying.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, we also cover the startups and established firms across MENA putting AI to work, and how it is changing jobs, education, and the way business runs.

It’s sharp, analytical, and skeptical journalism that ignores hype and is laser-focused on informing our readers, not pleasing our sources.

Sign up here to be among the first to get it straight to your inbox.

** CATCH UP QUICK on the top stories from today’s EnterpriseAM:

  • MNT-Halan’s retail book is already oversubscribed with four sessions to run. Retail investors bid for some 128.81 mn shares in MNT Tech Holding for Financial Investments, the Egyptian arm of fintech group MNT-Halan, by the end of Sunday’s session — enough to cover the 48 mn-share retail tranche 2.68x. That’s up from 1.41x, or 67.66 mn shares, on Wednesday;
  • EXCLUSIVE- Agriventure, which grows blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries for export, plans to go public on the EGX in 2Q 2027. The board has approved the listing and assigned an investment bank to take the company public, without naming it;
  • EXCLUSIVE- The billet-duty dispute is heading to court. The Administrative Court will hear the first lawsuit filed by rolling mills against the government’s anti-dumping duties on billet imports on 14 November. The court asked the Investment Ministry to submit data on how imports have affected the market and whether national industry has grown under the duties, before issuing a binding ruling on keeping or scrapping them;
  • Elsewedy Electric submitted a feasibility study to Algeria’s Prime Minister’s Office to build an electric and hybrid vehicle assembly plant. The proposed facility would assemble vehicles under the Elsewedy Ezz brand, targeting an 80% electric and 20% petrol production split. The company aims for a 50-60% local integration rate, sourcing engines from German and Chinese suppliers while manufacturing other components locally. No site or commissioning timeline has been set.

The gas crunch gave Egypt every reason to speed up its energy transition, and the question now is who builds it and who pays for it.

Power Trip, our four-part signature series, turns this week to the transition and the private developers now building much of Egypt’s new power.

Issue II looks at how the deals behind these projects work, who is lending to them, and why the country is building a nuclear plant at El Dabaa alongside its solar and wind farms. We also look at whether the regional crisis has finally pushed industry toward renewables, and at the factories Egypt is counting on to build its own panels, batteries, and turbines.

Coming straight to your inbox tomorrow, Wednesday, 14 October.

☀️ TOMORROW’S WEATHER- It’s a beautifully sunny day tomorrow in the capital as temperatures climb to 33°C, before dropping to a breezy 20°C overnight, according to our favorite weather app.

Tags:

2

Enterprise explains

How correspondent banking works, and what the FinCEN clampdown on Banque Misr UAE means for business

🏦 Almost every USD a bank sends abroad has to pass through an account in the US, with Washington deciding who gets to keep one. That’s the lever the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) pulled in late August, when it proposed cutting the five UAE branches of state-owned Banque Misr (BM) off from US correspondent banking, as we’ve previously reported.

REFRESHER- FinCEN alleged that the branches processed around USD 1.8 bn between January 2024 and June 2026 for 103 companies that it claims may have been linked to Iranian shadow-banking networks. In late September, global credit rating agency Fitch said the proposed US clampdown on BM’s UAE branches will have a limited impact on the bank’s credit rating, given that the branches only account for under 5% of BM’s assets and net income.

Correspondent banking 101

But what exactly is correspondent banking? Simply put, in a correspondent banking arrangement, one bank (the correspondent) holds deposits belonging to other banks (the respondents) and handles payments and other services for them, according to the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) definition. To settle these cross-border transactions, banks open bilateral ledger accounts.

Two sides of the same coin: A nostro account (our account at your bank) is maintained by the respondent bank at the correspondent bank, while a vostro account (your account at our bank) is held by the correspondent bank for the respondent. When a bank, say in Cairo, keeps USD at a bank in New York, it books that balance as its nostro. The New York-based bank records the same amount as its vostro. When the Cairo bank’s client pays a supplier in USD, the NY bank debits that account and sends the funds on.

Why New York? USD ultimately settles on the books of US banks, so a non-US lender that wants to clear USD needs an account with one. Regionally, the USD is hard to avoid, and remains the most widely used currency in FX transactions and cross-border payments, according to the US Federal Reserve. The Fed’s index of international currency usage puts the USD at 64.9, against 23.9 for the EUR and 3.1 for the CNY.

In practice: For example, were an Egyptian importer to pay a supplier in a neighboring country in USD, that payment needs to go through a correspondent bank with the USD as the intermediary, which adds cost and delay — hurdles that the African Export-Import Bank (AfreximBank) is trying to avoid by planning to connect its Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) to Egypt’s InstaPay app.

Correspondent banking seems to be shrinking too: Cross-border correspondent relationships fell by roughly a fifth over the past decade, according to BIS. This is known as de-risking. While cross-border payments are continuing to grow, relationships are now concentrated among fewer global transaction banks.

Why? Anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions enforcement is leading the charge, following a slew of high-profile regulatory crackdowns and USD-bn fines imposed by the US, which caused global banks to up the ante on compliance standards.

The probe

The BM branches in the UAE are the first publicly announced financial-sector target of Operation Economic Outcast, Washington’s drive to sever Iran’s financial connections. The Treasury Department’s tool, Section 311 of the Patriot Act, is one of the country’s most influential tools against foreign illicit finance. When a Section 311 finding is made against a foreign financial institution, it can mandate several special measures, including the USD cutoff that the US has proposed for BM’s UAE branches — the most drastic.

The proposal alone can be enough to sink a bank. When FinCEN proposed the same measure against Latvia’s ABLV in 2018, it set off a sudden wave of deposit withdrawals, according to the EU’s Single Resolution Board. Ten days after FinCEN's announcement, the European Central Bank declared ABLV failing or likely to fail.

What the proposal would mean for BM’s UAE branches: By enacting the special measure, FinCEN would mandate that US financial institutions terminate Banque Misr’s UAE correspondent relationships. US banks would also be required to conduct heightened due diligence and formally notify foreign correspondent account holders that they could not route any BM UAE transactions through US clearing channels, essentially shutting down access to global USD settlement.

💡NOTE- Banque Misr’s Cairo headquarters, Egyptian operations, and operations elsewhere are excluded from the FinCEN proposal.

A Hail Mary? In late September, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) secured preliminary approval from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) to acquire Banque Misr’s branches in the Emirates. Despite no reference to the US measure, the move was deemed “possibly the only one available right now,” banking analyst Hany Abou El Fotouh previously told EnterpriseAM. It was described as a “purely political solution” by Motaz El Dreny, founding partner of Dreny & Co., who added that the US was likely briefed on the solution.

The road ahead

Back home, anti-money laundering rules are getting stricter: Weeks after the proposal to cut off the BM UAE branches, the CBE’s anti-money laundering unit issued updated customer due diligence guidelines for banks operating in Egypt and their foreign branches. The framework formally incorporates new banking practices that have emerged since the 2020 amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act, including electronic know-your-customer (eKYC). The rules also codify risk-based customer acceptance policies, general account-opening rules, and the use of third-party banking agents to conduct customer due diligence.

What’s next: Despite the comment window closing on 1 October, FinCEN has not yet issued a final rule, amended its proposal, or taken any other action. No decision has been made as of the time of publication.

Tags:

3

EAT THIS TONIGHT

Dolato’s Lite keeps things sweet without sugar

🍨 At the start of the summer, Cairo’s gelato favorite Dolato expanded its cold-treats menu with Lite, a zero-added-sugar and glutenfree gelato lineup. We may be a little late to the party, but we’re here to tell you they’re worth adding to your sweet-treat rotation — especially if you’re clinging to your summer diet as the weather cools and desperately trying to hold onto a little bit of summer in October — or if you’re simply looking to cut back on sugar.

The Lite picks: Alongside its summery new additions, Dolato’s Lite selection is perhaps the least seasonal of the bunch, covering the classic flavors: chocolate, strawberry, raspberry, mango, pistachio, and hazelnut. The newer, more adventurous flavors include the Spanish latte, the mango matcha, the karkadilla (a karkade and vanilla mix), and Greek yogurt passion. For those keeping tabs on their calorie intake, the flavors range from 54 to 145 kcal per serving.

What we ordered: Our late-summer treat affair with Dolato featured three picks: Chocolate Cravings, Spanish Latte, and Mango Matcha. Ordering in through Breadfast, the gelato came in 100g jars, admittedly a little smaller than we expected, especially for the price. Nonetheless, the jars came freezing cold but, for the most part, were scoopable from the get-go. And as if home-delivered gelato weren’t already exciting enough on its own, the jars came dressed in playful, colorful branding.

What we liked: We expected good things from Dolato, but we were still pleasantly surprised by how the sweetness of Dolato’s Lite felt pretty much uncompromised. The flavors tasted like their regular sugar-sweetened counterparts — if we had not known any better, we might have thought we were betraying our diet with each scoop. The chocolate gelato was satisfyingly chocolatey, creamy, and perfectly binge-worthy. The mango matcha was deliciously refreshing, pairing a fresh, fruity mango flavor with a matcha kick that could rival some of the matcha lattes we’ve tried. As for the Spanish latte flavor, as self-proclaimed Spanish latte connoisseurs, we can confirm it passed with flying colors — the coffee flavor was impressively pronounced, with the right amount of sweetness.

The verdict: Diet-friendly ice cream may not be new, but Dolato carves out a standout spot for itself in the cold-treats scene. Its Lite gelato lineup definitely warrants a try, whether you’re cutting back on sugar or simply curious to see how it stacks up against other flavors — you get the same indulgent taste with zero added sugar.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find the Dolato Lite lineup at Dolato’s branches across Cairo and Alexandria. You can also have it delivered to your doorstep through Breadfast.

Tags:
4

Sports

Arsenal, Barcelona, and Atlético headline a thrilling Champions League evening

Matchweek 6 of the Egyptian Premier League continues today with four fixtures. The afternoon kicks off at 5pm with Abou Qir Fertilizers taking on Petrol Asyut, while Al Bank Al Ahly host Tala’ea El Gaish. Later in the evening at 8pm, Ittihad Alexandria face El Gouna, and Petrojet collide with Wadi Degla. ON Sport channels will broadcast all four matches live.

Champions League nights return as Matchday 2 delivers a high-caliber slate across Europe, headlined by Arsenal taking on Lille at 10pm on beIN Sports 4. At the same time, Barcelona host Galatasaray on beIN Sports 1, while Atlético Madrid collide with Manchester United in a marquee clash on beIN Sports 5.

Other Champions League fixtures on our radar today:

  • Lens vs. Sporting CP — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 3;
  • Sabah FK vs. Slavia Prague — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 4;
  • Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge — 10pm, beIN Sports 6;
  • RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven — 10pm, beIN Sports Extra 1;
  • Viking FK vs. Bayern Munich — 10pm, beIN Sports 7;
  • Villarreal vs. Napoli — 10pm, beIN Sports 8.

🤾 In handball action: The African Handball Champions League reaches the semifinal stage today. Al Ahly faced JS Kinshasa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier today, with Al Ahly securing a 38-20 victory, while Zamalek prepare to take on Angola’s Petro de Luanda at 6pm, live on ON Sport Max.

🥅 ICYMI-

Pyramids take the lead: Pyramids delivered a statement 4-1 triumph over Ceramica Cleopatra on Monday in Egyptian Premier League action, climbing to the top of the standings with 18 points — two points clear of Al Ahly and five ahead of Zamalek.

Tags:

This publication is proudly sponsored by

5

Mark Your Calendar

Amr Selim brings his melodies to Teatro 90 this Saturday

🎹 Renowned pianist Amr Selim is taking the stage at New Cairo’s Teatro 90 this Saturday, 17 October. If you’re looking to unwind this weekend, Selim’s melodies and stage presence promise a relaxing evening of music. Catch the concert at 8pm, with tickets available on TicketsMarché.

Tags:
6

GO WITH THE FLOW

What the markets are doing on 13 October 2026

The EGX30 fell 0.7% at today’s close on turnover of EGP 9.8 bn (14.0% below the 90-day average). International investors were the sole net buyers. The index is up 22.6% YTD.

In the green: Orascom Construction (+3.6%), Telecom Egypt (+3.0%), and Rameda (+2.6%).

In the red: Alexandria Containers and Goods (-3.8%), Egypt Aluminum (-3.5%), and Juhayna (-3.2%).

Tags:

THE ENTERPRISEPM ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

🗓️ OCTOBER

6 September - 30 October (Sunday-Friday): Khayal Mareed at Theatro Arkan.

21 September - 20 October (Monday - Tuesday): International Flower Exhibition at Al Horreya Garden, Zamalek.

11-13 October (Sunday-Tuesday): Crowd Gigs by Mohamed Helmy at Theatro Arkan.

11 October - 2 November (Sunday-Monday): Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival (D-CAF).

13-16 October (Tuesday-Friday): CIB Egyptian Squash Open at Flower Park, Pyramids of Giza.

15 October (Thursday): Hamid El Shaeri at The Village, Sheikh Zayed.

15-23 October (Thursday-Friday): El Gouna Film Festival.

16 October (Friday): Tul8te at Al Manara Arena.

16 October (Friday): Omar Khairat at Fustat Festival.

16 October (Friday): Cairo Vintage Souq at The Greek Campus Downtown, El Tahrir.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): GEM Family Weekend at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): Ultra Relay Run by The TriFactory at AUC, New Cairo.

16-17 October (Friday-Saturday): Egypt Coffee Festival at Kamelizer, District 5.

17 October (Saturday): Amr Selim at Teatro 90.

17 October (Saturday): Steps Summit at Sodic Sports Club, Sodic Eastown.

17 October (Saturday): Konnect Summit at The Greek Campus, El Tahrir St.

17-24 October (Saturday-Saturday): Turathna Exhibition at Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo.

22-24 October (Thursday-Saturday): Longines Global Champions Tour at The Pyramids of Giza.

23-24 October (Friday-Saturday): Sukun’s Tulua Wellness Festival at IL Monte Galala, El Sokhna.

23 October (Friday): Alaa El Sheikh’s Play Crowd Vol.02 at Teatro 90.

24 October (Saturday): Blue 25th Anniversary Tour at New Capital.

25 October (Sunday): Omar Khairat at Sayed Darwish Theatre.

28-31 October (Wednesday-Saturday): Egypt’s Cheese Festival at Al Horreya Garden, Zamalek.

29 October (Thursday): Fatma Said at the GEM.

30 October (Friday): Fustat Festival: Ekhtarna Lak with Hisham Abbas, Hamid El Shaeri, Mohamed Fouad, and Ehab Tawfik.

31 October (Saturday): Aziz Maraka at E7kky Festival at Bermillan Mall, Sheikh Zayed.

31 October (Saturday): Ahmed El Haggar at CJC 610.

NOVEMBER

2-7 November (Monday-Saturday): Barbara O’Neill Wellness Journey at Sheraton Miramar Resort, El Gouna.

4 November (Wednesday): Angham at the New Opera House in the City of Arts and Culture.

5 November (Thursday): Gala De Danza at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

5 November (Thursday): Nour Hajjar Stand up Comedy show at Teatro 90.

5-7 November (Thursday-Saturday): Cairo Jazz Festival at AUC Tahrir Square.

5-7 November (Thursday-Saturday): Mohamed Fawzi’s play at The Theater, Movenpick, 6th of October City.

5-28 November (Thursday-Saturday): Mina Nader The Egyptian Tour.

6 November (Friday): Angham at the New Opera House in the City of Arts and Culture.

6 November (Friday): 20 Years of Ramy Sabry at El Arena.

7 November (Saturday): Collective Coffee Summit at East Walk Mall.

11-20 November (Wednesday-Friday): Cairo International Film Festival at Cairo Opera House, Zamalek.

12 November (Thursday): Meen Amin with Ahmed Amin at Ewart Memorial Hall, AUC Tahrir Square.

13 November (Friday): Heba Tawaji at Fustat Festival.

13-15 November (Friday-Sunday): Cairo Comix Festival at Mahmoud Mokhtar Cultural Center, Zamalek.

12-14 November (Thursday-Saturday): Max Amini at St. Regis, New Capital.

14 November (Saturday): Trauma comedy special by Momos at CJC 610.

20-28 November (Friday-Saturday): Cairo Design Week.

20 November (Friday): Saad El Oud at Ewart Memorial Hall, AUC Tahrir Square.

20-21 November (Friday-Saturday): Trevor Noah at UTH Festival at the GEM.

21 November (Saturday): El Gouna Half Marathon.

28 November (Saturday): Shakira at The Great Pyramids of Giza.

DECEMBER

3 December (Thursday): Amr Diab at Al Manara Arena.

4 December (Friday): Ghostly Kisses at Zed Park, Sheikh Zayed.

4-12 December (Friday-Saturday): El Gouna Photo Week at Marina Abu Tig 2, Main Festival Hub.

11-12 December (Friday-Saturday): The Marakez Pyramids Half Marathon at The Great Pyramids of Giza.

15 December (Tuesday): Neo Gen Conference at The St. Regis Cairo.

Now Playing
Now Playing
00:00
00:00