Dolato’s Lite keeps things sweet without sugar

🍨 At the start of the summer, Cairo’s gelato favorite Dolato expanded its cold-treats menu with Lite, a zero-added-sugar and glutenfree gelato lineup. We may be a little late to the party, but we’re here to tell you they’re worth adding to your sweet-treat rotation — especially if you’re clinging to your summer diet as the weather cools and desperately trying to hold onto a little bit of summer in October — or if you’re simply looking to cut back on sugar.

The Lite picks: Alongside its summery new additions, Dolato’s Lite selection is perhaps the least seasonal of the bunch, covering the classic flavors: chocolate, strawberry, raspberry, mango, pistachio, and hazelnut. The newer, more adventurous flavors include the Spanish latte, the mango matcha, the karkadilla (a karkade and vanilla mix), and Greek yogurt passion. For those keeping tabs on their calorie intake, the flavors range from 54 to 145 kcal per serving.

What we ordered: Our late-summer treat affair with Dolato featured three picks: Chocolate Cravings, Spanish Latte, and Mango Matcha. Ordering in through Breadfast, the gelato came in 100g jars, admittedly a little smaller than we expected, especially for the price. Nonetheless, the jars came freezing cold but, for the most part, were scoopable from the get-go. And as if home-delivered gelato weren’t already exciting enough on its own, the jars came dressed in playful, colorful branding.

What we liked: We expected good things from Dolato, but we were still pleasantly surprised by how the sweetness of Dolato’s Lite felt pretty much uncompromised. The flavors tasted like their regular sugar-sweetened counterparts — if we had not known any better, we might have thought we were betraying our diet with each scoop. The chocolate gelato was satisfyingly chocolatey, creamy, and perfectly binge-worthy. The mango matcha was deliciously refreshing, pairing a fresh, fruity mango flavor with a matcha kick that could rival some of the matcha lattes we’ve tried. As for the Spanish latte flavor, as self-proclaimed Spanish latte connoisseurs, we can confirm it passed with flying colors — the coffee flavor was impressively pronounced, with the right amount of sweetness.

The verdict: Diet-friendly ice cream may not be new, but Dolato carves out a standout spot for itself in the cold-treats scene. Its Lite gelato lineup definitely warrants a try, whether you’re cutting back on sugar or simply curious to see how it stacks up against other flavors — you get the same indulgent taste with zero added sugar.

WHERE TO FIND IT- You can find the Dolato Lite lineup at Dolato’s branches across Cairo and Alexandria. You can also have it delivered to your doorstep through Breadfast.