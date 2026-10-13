Arsenal, Barcelona, and Atlético headline a thrilling Champions League evening

⚽ Matchweek 6 of the Egyptian Premier League continues today with four fixtures. The afternoon kicks off at 5pm with Abou Qir Fertilizers taking on Petrol Asyut, while Al Bank Al Ahly host Tala’ea El Gaish. Later in the evening at 8pm, Ittihad Alexandria face El Gouna, and Petrojet collide with Wadi Degla. ON Sport channels will broadcast all four matches live.

Champions League nights return as Matchday 2 delivers a high-caliber slate across Europe, headlined by Arsenal taking on Lille at 10pm on beIN Sports 4. At the same time, Barcelona host Galatasaray on beIN Sports 1, while Atlético Madrid collide with Manchester United in a marquee clash on beIN Sports 5.

Other Champions League fixtures on our radar today:

Lens vs. Sporting CP — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 3;

Sabah FK vs. Slavia Prague — 7:45pm, beIN Sports 4;

Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge — 10pm, beIN Sports 6;

RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven — 10pm, beIN Sports Extra 1;

Viking FK vs. Bayern Munich — 10pm, beIN Sports 7;

Villarreal vs. Napoli — 10pm, beIN Sports 8.

🤾 In handball action: The African Handball Champions League reaches the semifinal stage today. Al Ahly faced JS Kinshasa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier today, with Al Ahly securing a 38-20 victory, while Zamalek prepare to take on Angola’s Petro de Luanda at 6pm, live on ON Sport Max.

🥅 ICYMI-

Pyramids take the lead: Pyramids delivered a statement 4-1 triumph over Ceramica Cleopatra on Monday in Egyptian Premier League action, climbing to the top of the standings with 18 points — two points clear of Al Ahly and five ahead of Zamalek.