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Amr Selim brings his melodies to Teatro 90 this Saturday

by The Enterprise CompanyEgypt Edition
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🎹 Renowned pianist Amr Selim is taking the stage at New Cairo’s Teatro 90 this Saturday, 17 October. If you’re looking to unwind this weekend, Selim’s melodies and stage presence promise a relaxing evening of music. Catch the concert at 8pm, with tickets available on TicketsMarché.

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