What’s inside Downtown’s restored La Viennoise

La Viennoise, Downtown’s grande dame, gets a second act. At the corner of Champollion and Mahmoud Bassiouni streets, La Viennoise has watched Downtown Cairo change for well over a century. Built in 1896, it spent decades as Pension Viennoise, a hotel for foreign visitors, in the Italian neo-Renaissance style: stone cornices, balconies on matching arches, high ceilings, and tall wooden windows designed to balance airflow and natural light.

From pension to project. Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment took ownership in 2009 as part of its push to revive heritage buildings in Downtown. Structural restoration and infrastructure work got going in earnest in 2016, with Alchemy and Ebony & Ivory on board, and the building reopened in 2018. The bill came to around EGP 55 mn, covering both acquisition and development. Last Friday, La Viennoise had its grand opening.

The space: Everything now circles an inner courtyard lined with shops and cafes. The corridors and staircases kept their original iron railings and stone floors, and the old details sit comfortably next to modern lighting and fixtures. For the opening ceremony, Lumino Experience turned the walls into a projection show of everyday Downtown life, from the architecture and passersby to the old cafes and shopfronts. The soundtrack drew on the work of the late Egyptian jazz pioneer Salah Ragab.

What’s inside: La Viennoise is now part hotel, part design hub, part food stop. Mazeej Balad takes the upper floors with suites inspired by characters and stories from old Cairo, mixing original architectural details with local furniture, art, and textiles. There’s also a rooftop restaurant with open seating and views over Downtown’s rooftops.

Around the courtyard on the ground floor, nine independent Egyptian businesses share the space:

Crafts and art: Anut sells homeware and handmade pieces using Egyptian materials and techniques, from Fayoum pottery to Akhmim textiles and hand-embroidered furnishings, and runs workshops and training for women artisans. Le Lab mixes exhibitions and creative studios, showcasing Egyptian artists and designers;

Anut sells homeware and handmade pieces using Egyptian materials and techniques, from Fayoum pottery to Akhmim textiles and hand-embroidered furnishings, and runs workshops and training for women artisans. Le Lab mixes exhibitions and creative studios, showcasing Egyptian artists and designers; Fashion and beauty: Maison Gamil makes custom menswear and suits. Mix & Match covers everyday clothing. Huwa Designs sells men’s accessories, including silver rings, cufflinks, and pins, and Beauts is the place for beauty and personal care;

Maison Gamil makes custom menswear and suits. Mix & Match covers everyday clothing. Huwa Designs sells men’s accessories, including silver rings, cufflinks, and pins, and Beauts is the place for beauty and personal care; F&B: Floating Cups serves specialty coffee and is the Downtown branch of the Maadi cafe. Santariyya pairs a food menu with a shelf of gourmet groceries. Andiamo serves up classic Italian, including pizza and pasta, with seating attached.

La Viennoise joins Ismaelia’s growing Downtown portfolio, which also includes Cinema Radio, Tamara Haus, and Consoleya, all repurposed for cultural, commercial, and creative use.