Egypt’s agentic-commerce business case starts with revenue

Egyptian businesses expect agentic commerce to earn its budget in familiar terms through revenue, customers and costs. Revenue expansion ranks as the leading adoption driver, cited by 26.6% of the 200 senior decision-makers surveyed in Egypt for Agentic Commerce: Market Insights and Outlook for Egypt, research commissioned by Visa and conducted by Fast Company Middle East, powered by Probity. Customer loyalty and operational efficiency follow at 20% each. Respondents included C-suite executives, functional heads, and transformation leaders across retail, consumer products, travel and hospitality, and financial services.

The expected upside sits close to the customer. Improved customer satisfaction leads the expected benefits at 26.8%, followed by lower operating costs at 25.8% and higher sales conversion at 22.5%. Surveyed businesses also expect consumers to value deep personalization based on purchase history (41.9%) and smoother transactions (29%).

The early use cases are similarly close to the point of purchase. Automated price comparison, personalized recommendations, and smart replenishment are among the applications attracting attention. They are also where results are easiest to measure.

Investment plans show companies are prepared to test that case. Among the Egyptian organizations surveyed, more than eight in 10 (83.8%) expect to invest USD 250-500k in agentic-commerce solutions over the 12-24 months following the study. Another 6.4% expect to invest USD 500k-1 mn, while 9.6% expect to spend more than USD 1 mn.

That puts the pressure on pilots to prove themselves. For leadership teams, the figures worth watching will be revenue, conversion, customer satisfaction, and operating costs. Businesses appear willing to spend; the next question is what the first deployments actually deliver.

Explore the business case and investment findings in Visa’s full report.