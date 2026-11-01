The country’s first locally assembled EV rolls off the line at El Nasr

Good morning, friends. The interest rate hike is three days old by now, and you’ve probably read a version of it. What you haven’t read is why: That’s our Big Story today — a deeper read than Thursday’s headlines.

This is the first rate hike since 2024, and the decision takes the deposit rate to 20%, reversing a cycle that had cut 825 bps since April last year. We read the statement more than once, because the case it makes isn’t the one the annual numbers suggest; the worry is monthly prices, and a currency the statement never names.

The call caught most of the market off guard. Just one of the analysts we polled saw it coming, and it lands on a budget where interest payments already eat about 60% of central government revenue. Two things we are watching from here: whether the EGP holds around 56 and whether December’s print cools.

Over on the Giza Plateau, ADD Properties, the hospitality arm of Sami Saad Holding, has lined up a USD 265 mn syndicated loan for its Grand Hyatt overlooking GEM and the Pyramids. The EBRD is arranging it and taking the largest ticket at USD 127.5 mn, with the IFC, Emirates NBD and NBE alongside, and EFG Hermes pricing the deal.

And a story you will read here first: Tactful AI, the Cairo- and Cambridge-based customer-experience company, is looking to raise USD 5-10 mn in early 2027, after closing around USD 1 mn in pre-Series A, CEO Mohamed Elmasry tells us. The founders sold the company to Belgium’s Dstny in 2022 and bought it back last year, and Elmasry says they came out ahead on both deals, with a better product to show for it.

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It’s mail time! Who writes EnterpriseAM’s subject lines? Why are our podcasts audio only? How do we preserve the craft of writing while integrating AI policies across the newsroom?

These are some of the questions readers and listeners have sent us over the years, so on an upcoming episode of Making It, Patrick and the team will answer them along with anything else you’re curious about: whether it’s about the business, our coverage, how the newsroom is run, or why we do things the way we do.

Have a question for us? Record it as a voice memo (30-45 seconds), tell us your name at the top, and send it to [email protected] by Saturday, 7 November. We’ll also take written questions, but since we’re an audio show, we’d love to play yours in your own voice.

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Nasr in gear

The first electric car to come off an Egyptian assembly line did so yesterday, when El Nasr Automotive began producing the MAGE EV — the electric version of China’s Dongfeng Mage — at its Helwan plant with local content put at 45%, per a Cabinet statement.

The car is built by SN Automotive, the joint venture between state-owned El Nasr and Al Safy Group, which is Dongfeng’s local agent, formed in 2024 with USD 40 mn in initial investment. Industry Minister Khaled Hashem said the next stage is to raise the local share and expand manufacture of production inputs, naming EV components, batteries and motors. At the 45% local content announced at the launch, more than half the car is still imported.

MEANWHILE- The government is studying exempting electric-car factories from customs on their production inputs, Asharq Business reported, citing unnamed government officials. Batteries currently carry 5% duty and electric motors 2%, according to Asharq, while fully imported EVs enter at 0% customs and pay only 14% VAT. The exemption would be limited to factories and exclude service centres that import spare parts to resell as they are. It is the same distortion we flagged in August.

WHAT’S NEXT- The measure is expected to go for approval in the customs-law amendment package the House discusses in November, per the official.

With room to SPAC

**Hassan Allam’s blank-check vehicle opens an EGP 90 mn private placement today, 15 months after its temporary EGX listing and about a year after the three-month window the listing rules give a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to raise that money ran out. Grova SPAC is selling 90 mn new shares at EGP 1 par to qualified investors and financial institutions through Thursday, 5 November, taking its issued capital from EGP 10 mn to EGP 100 mn, with Al Ahly Pharos receiving the orders, according to a release from the Financial Regulatory Authority filed with the EGX (pdf).

Both figures match the rules: The FRA Decree 148 of 2024 (pdf) requires a temporarily listed SPAC to hold at least EGP 10 mn of issued and paid-up capital and to raise it in cash to EGP 100 mn within three months of listing, and to keep the proceeds at an Egyptian bank for acquisitions only.

Why it matters: Grova intends to buy real estate developers that are subsidiaries of, or related to, its main shareholder and that shareholder’s group, using the three methods the rules allow: share swaps, credit balances it would later capitalize at par, or cash. A later cash increase, reserved at par for new qualified strategic investors, would repay the acquired companies’ debts and settle the balances owed to the shareholder group, and no target has been named yet.

Buyers get an exit: Anyone who subscribes in the placement, or buys in the market up to the vote on the first acquisition, can hand the shares back at par if they object to that transaction, and the rules give objecting shareholders 30 days from the vote to leave. Hassan Allam Construction Group B.V., the vehicle’s Dutch shareholder, holds all but 40 of the 10 mn shares in issue, or 99.9%, and lands at about 10% once the placement fills, with the new investors taking about 90%.

The rules set the clock — six months from listing to put the acquisition decision to shareholders, and two years to close. Grova has been listed temporarily since 30 July 2025, which by our reading puts that six-month deadline at 30 January 2026. The FRA extended (pdf) the temporary registration by two months to 30 December after the first period lapsed on 30 October — the second extension at least, by our reading of the record.

Another SPAC’s clock is also running: OG Capital For Investments, a blank-check company whose backers haven’t been disclosed, has until around 19 November to put an acquisition target to a shareholder vote. It listed temporarily in May and hasn’t named a target yet. The EGX already has three SPACs on its books: Catalyst Partners Middle East, Grova, and OG Capital. A fourth, Spark for Acquisition, applied to list earlier this month.

Happening today

The Petroleum Ministry is launching a one-month pilot today for a digital system to monitor fuel distribution in Port Said, according to a statement. The system, developed with the Interior and Communications and IT ministries, reads fuel-purchase data through the electronic sticker issued by the Interior Ministry’s traffic units, tracking petroleum products along the supply chain to the final consumer. Vehicle owners without the sticker can install it during the trial month, and the ministry will use the month to bring the rest of the governorate’s fuel stations onto the system. The ministry says the system has no bearing on pricing or the quantities dispensed, adding that it’s meant to curb leakage and smuggling by helping spot abnormal consumption patterns and supporting inspections.

Happening tomorrow

Banque du Caire starts trading on the EGX tomorrow, after the bourse executed the 45% IPO on Thursday. Banque Misr, the selling shareholder, receives EGP 36.4 bn (c. USD 680 mn at the offering circular’s EGP 53.46 rate), having sold some 6.86 bn existing shares at the EGP 5.30 final price. Institutions took 6.52 bn shares, or 42.75% of the bank, and retail investors 343.1 mn shares, good for a 2.25% stake in the state-backed lender.

Retail investors had ordered some 9.29 bn shares for the public tranche, so they got about 3.7% of what they asked for, by our math. Orders stood at 2.29 bn shares at Tuesday’s close, so some 7 bn shares (about EGP 37 bn) came in on the final day alone, by our math; the book shut at 2:30 pm on Wednesday. Subscribers had to have 25% of their order value in place before the close, per the offering circular, and brokers began settling allotments and returning the balance on Thursday.

PSA-

WEATHER- Cairo is warming back up today, with a high of 30°C and a low of 22°C, according to our favorite weather app.

It’s just as warm on the coast in Alexandria too, with a high of 30°C and a low of 21°C.

The big story abroad

Binance covers hack losses: Crypto exchange Binance said it has replaced 90% of the amount stolen following a record USD 6.3 bn hack of its platform, using company money to buy new tokens. The outstanding 10% consists of less liquid tokens, which may take longer to recover. Binance said that it, not its users, will “absorb the financial impact of these stolen funds.” The FBI has blamed the attack on North Korea.

Europe protests continue: The wave of protests across European cities continued over the weekend, driven by the rising costs of living and poor public services, with police still bracing for potential violence after recent looting and riots. Demonstrations swept through Germany, France, Spain, Italy and other countries on Halloween day, following youth-led marches across the continent.

Anthropic may not clinch investment-grade rating: Blackstone told investors in a USD 63 bn chip financing deal that Anthropic is expected to receive a “high” junk credit rating rather than an investment-grade score following its upcoming initial public offering, reversing prior guidance. This shift in credit expectations would complicate the AI startup’s ability to fund its ambitious spending plans, which outline over USD 800 bn for computing infrastructure through 2045.