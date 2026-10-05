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Monday, 5 Oct 2026

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The UAE’s space program makes its commercial case as Altair-1 reaches orbit and TII's asteroid probe ships

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Today at a glance

1

THE BIG STORY TODAY

TII sees potential for commercial uses for its asteroid probe.
2

HEALTHCARE

Healthcare in the UAE is expanding beyond the hospital.
3

ECONOMY

Fitch holds RAK at A+ but war is still weighing on the outlook.
4

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

UAE launches Altair into orbit.
5

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

AD Ports finalizes Brazilian takeover + DP World expands in Thailand.
6

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Retail appetite survives the longer tenor.
7

PLANET FINANCE

Turkey pays out fund investors in the dark as asset sales await buyers.
8

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

Regional hotel demand shows signs of recovery ahead of peak season.

Monday, 5 Oct 2026

What We’re Tracking Today
The Big Story Today
Healthcare
Economy
Moves
Also On Our Radar
Planet Finance
Calendar
1

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING TODAY

THIS MORNING: Altair-1 goes into orbit + regional hotel demand shows signs of recovery

Good morning, everyone. It’s Forum Day in Cairo. The EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum: The AI Edition is kicking off in two hours, bringing together 500+ of the people who run the Egyptian economy. We have a couple dozen business leaders joining us on stage to discuss the pertinent questions of our era — what does AI really mean for your business and your people, and what do you do about it? Follow us and stay tuned for coverage on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Also, we launched the latest publication under our umbrella earlier this morning: EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation. Our latest must-read vertical covers what works in this burgeoning sector, who is leading the game, and what is changing and evolving by the week. We’ll help you sort the real threats and prospects from the noise: AI news from MENA and around the world, how it’s reshaping our economies, and how businesses across the region are actually using it. We’ll go deep on the innovation economy too, from chip design to biotech. Edited by Joseph Marks (LinkedIn) — formerly of The Washington Post and Politico — the edition will start off on a twice-a-week cadence and is brought to you with the support of our friends at MNT-Halan. Tap or click here to sign up.

In today’s issue: There’s a distinctive space theme, as the UAE launches the first satellite in a planned 10-strong constellation, just as TII unveils the UAE’s first fully homebuilt deep-space probe that’s ready to ship ahead of its 2028 launch toward the asteroid belt. For TII, there’s potential well beyond deep space for the probe’s AI-capable data processing unit, from Earth observation to defense and monitoring.

In other news, the next wave of UAE healthcare expansion is looking slightly different, and, as providers add day-surgery centers, specialist clinics, and neighborhood medical centers around their networks, we spoke to NMC and Burjeel about this strategy.

In a mix of good and bad news, Fitch has affirmed Ras Al Khaimah at A+ and taken it off downgrade review, though the specter of the war’s fallout is still looming large and threatening to scare off foreign tourists and scupper the potential impact of Wynn Al Marjan Island.

PLUS- UAE logistics players are making waves overseas: AD Ports has finalized its takeover of Brazilian agri-bulk terminal operator CLI, while DP World is expanding in Thailand with a new distribution center.

We’re honored to welcome Dr. Ahmed Heikal as a guest speaker at the 2026 EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum.

Dr. Heikal founded Qalaa Holdings in 2004, building it into Africa’s largest private equity firm with investments spanning 15 countries and 15 industries, before leading its transformation into a holding company spanning energy, cement, transportation & logistics, agrifoods, and mining. Along the way, he built more than 80 businesses across Egypt and Africa, including the Egyptian Refining Company, Egypt's largest private-sector-led infrastructure project, and has since exited more than 20 of them. He also founded the Qalaa Holdings Scholarship Foundation in 2007, which has supported more than 70k beneficiaries.

Earlier in his career, Heikal joined EFG Hermes in 1992 and played a key role in transforming the small financial consultancy into the leading investment bank in the Arab world and emerging markets, holding senior roles across asset management, investment banking, brokerage, and private equity before becoming an executive board member and Managing Director.

Registration is now closed. Thank you to everyone who registered. We look forward to welcoming you today.

Flydubai incident declared “act of terrorism”

A UAE investigation has determined that the co-pilot of the flydubai flight had attempted to carry out an act of terrorism, Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said, according to state news agency Wam. Officials ordered the investigation after a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight was forced to make an emergency landing following an altercation on the flight deck.

What we know now: While the full circumstances are still being investigated, the attorney general said the co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe and tried to take control of the plane.

Altair is in orbit

The UAE launched Altair-1, the first satellite in its planned 10-satellite commercial Earth-observation constellation, according to state news agency Wam. The satellite launched aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission from California and entered its planned orbit.

A satellite with a data-processing habit: Loaded with integrated sensors and onboard Nvidia GPUs, the satellite crunches data directly in space within minutes. That means real-time detection for early wildfires or suspicious maritime activity without ground-station lag. Upon completion in 2027, the satellite constellation will provide four-hour revisit capabilities for any spot on Earth.

IN CONTEXT- UAE-based Marlan Space and Loft Orbital are leading a USD 1 bn consortium investment in France to build a 50-satellite AI-enabled constellation, with the first 10 already in production in Abu Dhabi. Orbitworks, the Marlan-Loft joint venture, is manufacturing the satellites at its Kezad facility, with capacity to scale to 50 units, as part of a wider UAE drive to localize more of its space stack.

Retail appetite survives the longer tenor

The UAE’s second retail T-sukuk drew AED 285 mn in orders — 5.7x the government’s AED 50 mn target — despite stretching the tenor from two to five years, state news agency Wam reports. Retail investors seeking AED 10k or less accounted for 75% of total subscriptions, while UAE nationals generated 69% of overall demand. The offering attracted investors spanning 110 nationalities, with nearly half of unique subscribers returning from the inaugural tranche. The notes are now trading on Nasdaq Dubai at a 5.06% annual coupon rate.

That answers the question we were watching: When the second tranche was announced, we flagged whether demand would hold up under a five-year tenor. It did, though demand cooled compared with the debut, which drew AED 445 mn in orders — nearly 9x its original target — before the government doubled the issuance to AED 100 mn. The next thing to watch is whether the Finance Ministry scales the program further or broadens access beyond the domestic retail base.

Not the final whistle for Man City

Man City appeals ruling: Manchester City filed an appeal against a recent ruling by an independent commission that found the club in breach of 114 financial rule charges, the club said in a statement on Friday. This comes a day after the BBC reported that the club is seeking to link sponsorship agreements to UAE authorities rather than its owners, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The club, which is owned by one of Abu Dhabi's most senior royals, had the charges brought against it by the Premier League.

The club has said it is “innocent of the accusations” in a statement issued following the decision and added that it has “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence [...] in support of all its positions, relating to this case.”

The state of play: The commission found that Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) had participated in “a disguised funding scheme” that topped up revenues by GBP 830.7 mn in order for the club to meet financial rules. The club is reportedly set to argue that the funds came from the Abu Dhabi government rather than ADUG, in which case it would not be in breach of financial rules.

Bad timing? The club’s Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak had met with the UK Business Secretary as part of his role as Mubadala CEO to discuss UAE investments in the UK, Bloomberg reports, citing UK government officials. Sources said the two had discussed UAE investments in the UK across defense, trade, security, and intelligence. Since a period of strain during The Telegraph saga, bilateral ties have been improving, resulting in a new cooperation framework and an expressed desire from the UAE for a specific trade agreement with the UK.

Room for recovery

Middle East hotel demand is beginning to recover heading into peak season, with Marriott’s regional revenue per available room (RevPAR) expected to climb around 70% from 2Q levels and Hilton’s about 65%, Bloomberg reports, citing analyst estimates. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are among the markets expected to benefit from the 4Q rebound.

That tracks with what we were watching: We reported in August that Dubai’s hotel market was expected to turn a corner from 4Q after 1H occupancy fell 30.3% y-o-y to 56.4%. The turn may be arriving, but not enough to close the gap yet: STR data cited by Bloomberg puts RevPAR across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Riyadh around 30% below 4Q 2025 levels.

Airlift will help determine how fast that gap closes: Lufthansa is set to resume Dubai service in late October, and British Airways will return on 3 November. KLM does not expect to restart Dubai flights before the end of October. HVS told us last month that route resumptions and added capacity would be the clearest early signal for hotel demand. Bloomberg says international demand is still returning unevenly, with business travel and visits to friends and relatives recovering faster than leisure.

The Gulf’s sovereign funds and largest companies are committing billions to AI infrastructure at home and to AI companies in the US and beyond. EnterpriseAM AI + Innovation reports on where that capital goes, who controls it and what it is actually buying.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, we also cover the startups and established firms across MENA putting AI to work, and how it is changing jobs, education and the way business runs.

It’s sharp, analytical and skeptical journalism that ignores hype and is laser-focused on informing our readers, not pleasing our sources.

The newsletter launches Monday, 5 October, at the EnterpriseAM Egypt Forum's AI edition.

Sign up here to be among the first to get it straight to your inbox.

PSA

WEATHER- It’ll feel ever so slightly cooler today in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with highs reaching 38°C and overnight lows of 30°C in both emirates, according to our favorite weather app.

The big story abroad

The US Air Force recalled its bombers from RAF Fairford in England following an investigation of a suspected terrorist plot targeting the air base, the Associated Press reports, citing an unnamed Pentagon official. The facility, which served as a launching pad for US strikes against Iran, saw all of its bombers redeployed to their home bases in the United States. British authorities have tied the incident to Iran, which has rejected any role in it.

Right-wing candidate Flávio Bolsonaro won the first round of Brazil’s presidential election, setting up a decisive runoff against incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on 25 October. Defying polls that showed him trailing, Bolsonaro’s first-round surge coincided with key Senate and gubernatorial victories for the country’s right wing.

French energy conglomerate Schneider Electric is close to finalizing its acquisition of US engineering software outfit PTC Inc for more than USD 20 bn. The transaction — which could be announced as soon as today — would be the company’s largest to date, following last month’s acquisition of Bulgaria’s Shelly Group.

***

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2

THE BIG STORY TODAY

TII eyes commercial uses for the AI brain of its homebuilt asteroid probe

The UAE’s first fully homebuilt deep-space probe is ready to ship, and TII sees potential beyond the asteroid belt. The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) recently unveiled the completed probe it built for MBR Explorer in Abu Dhabi, which was designed, built, and tested entirely in Abu Dhabi for the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt. Etihad Airways will be transporting the probe to the University of Colorado Boulder for integration into the spacecraft, which will launch in March 2028 from Japan.

The mothership: The probe will fly aboard MBR Explorer, the UAE Space Agency's spacecraft for the mission, which will fly past six asteroids between Mars and Jupiter on a 5 bn km journey before making contact with the surface of asteroid 269 Justitia in early 2036.

The numbers: The probe was developed in roughly 18 months after funding came through, by a team that grew from 40 to 55 people, the project lead and executive director for space exploration at TII, Dr. Anton Ivanov, said at the press conference. About 60% of the workforce is Emirati, and the project drew on more than 25 UAE-based suppliers. If it succeeds, Justitia would be only the seventh asteroid in history to be reached on the surface by a probe, according to TII.

How local is “local”? The probe itself was built entirely in the UAE, and officials say about 80% of the wider mission's work is now done at home — a step up from the Hope Mars probe. The mission paves the way for them to get closer to having full missions developed and executed here in the UAE, officials said.

Partnerships remain part of the model, but localization is still at the forefront. TII tapped Australia's Hex20 to help develop the MBR Explorer bus, and the company has since opened an office in the UAE. That's the kind of foreign know-how the localization push is designed to attract. “Partnerships help us go faster,” Elias Tsoutsanis, chief researcher at the TII’s Propulsion and Space Research Center, tells EnterpriseAM.

The role of local firms and stakeholders is growing with each mission, Tsoutsanis says. He points to programs and incentives designed to bring more capability and know-how into the country, including the Space Economic Zones program, which encourages space startups to set up shop in the UAE by providing incentives like funding, express permits, and access to advanced space facilities.

The rest still happens abroad, for now. The spacecraft is being integrated at the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, which is again serving as the mission's knowledge transfer partner, as it did on Hope. The UAE also lacks domestic launch vehicles and the spaceports needed for deep-space missions, UAE Space Agency Director-General Salem Al Qubaisi told Khaleej Times previously. MBR Explorer will therefore launch from Japan aboard Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' H3 rocket and keep international partners, including the Italian Space Agency and US universities. “It's not about having everything,” Al Qubaisi said. It's about owning “sovereign things” with strategic and commercial value, he added.

One of those things is the data processing unit built into the probe. The AI-capable board interfaces with the probe's cameras and onboard computer to allow it to make decisions, given that the probe will not be receiving commands from Earth once it’s separated from the spacecraft. The DPU technology could be used for applications well beyond deep space. That includes Earth observation, where downstream analytics, imaging, and intelligence drive much of the industry's activity, Tsoutsanis says, adding that the units could also be deployed on the ground. One of the engineers who worked on the DPU also said the device could find uses in defense and monitoring, as well as in future missions.

Why it matters: That's the commercial case the UAE has been trying to make for its space spending. “Sovereign technology has to have a practical meaning,” Faisal Al Bannai, secretary-general of the Advanced Technology Research Council, said at the press conference. Al Bannai noted that while communications and remote sensing have clear commercial markets, through players like Thuraya and Space42, exploration is harder to justify to government budgets. But Tsoutsanis insists there is “commercial potential” for a technology like the DPU, while Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, chairman of the UAE Space Agency, points to other commercial applications for space exploration like remote sensing.

What’s next: The probe is undergoing final testing, including thermal cycle testing and performance tests.

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3

HEALTHCARE

UAE healthcare is getting smaller — at least when it comes to the buildings

The UAE’s next wave of healthcare expansion is getting smaller — in footprint, not ambition. Providers are increasingly adding day-surgery centers, specialist clinics, and neighborhood medical centers around their hospital networks, shifting more consultations, diagnostics, and even surgery into facilities that cost less and can open faster than traditional hospitals.

Burjeel just put a corporate structure around that wager: Burjeel has brought its four UAE day-surgery centers under a dedicated business vertical as it prepares to add four more locally and another two in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement (pdf). The centers will have their own leadership and accountability for growth, profitability, capital efficiency, and returns — a sign that ambulatory care is moving from the edge of the hospital network into a standalone growth business.

Burjeel isn’t alone: PureHealth’s UAE outpatient volumes rose 7% y-o-y in 1H 2026 after growing 17% in 2025, when it opened six new clinics, including in Saadiyat, Masoudi, and Rowda. Meanwhile, M42 has organized much of its patient-facing business under a platform spanning 480 clinics globally across outpatient care, chronic-disease management, diagnostics, specialty surgery, and other services.

And at NMC, outpatient care is already the bigger business, with consultations, diagnostics, day cases, and outpatient pharmacy accounting for roughly two-thirds of revenue, Chief Strategy Officer Chris Habib tells EnterpriseAM. Day-case activity is growing faster than both traditional outpatient and inpatient care.

Why build a hospital if you don’t need one?

The capital math is hard to ignore: A day-surgery center needs substantially less infrastructure than a full hospital, can open and ramp up operations more quickly, and avoids carrying the hospital cost base once utilization builds, Burjeel CFO Reuben Joseph tells EnterpriseAM. Burjeel’s mature UAE day-surgery centers are already delivering EBITDA margins among the highest in the group.

Its Saudi pipeline puts numbers on the difference: Each planned Burjeel One day-surgery center requires around AED 140 mn of capex and is expected to generate more than AED 200 mn in annual revenue at maturity, with EBITDA margins in the mid-20s. Burjeel expects the centers to break even on EBITDA from their second year and reach around 80% utilization by year three. “Day surgery centers are the most capital-efficient assets in that mix: quicker to build, quicker to fill, and quicker to pay back than any hospital,” Joseph says.

That strategy was already showing up outside the UAE: Burjeel Chairman and CEO Shamsheer Vayalil told us in July that the group was wagering its Saudi expansion on specialized day-surgery centers rather than 200- to 500-bed hospitals, with as many as eight to 10 centers eventually possible once the first facilities are tested.

But smaller doesn’t automatically mean better: NMC says clinics may require less capital and be quicker to develop, but their economics depend heavily on location, insurer-network participation, physician productivity, specialty mix, and whether they feed into a broader clinical network. “A clinic without sufficient demand or a clear referral role can take much longer than expected to mature,” Habib says.

That makes the network more important than the building: A community clinic can capture primary care and diagnostics close to home, a day-surgery center can handle lower-acuity procedures, and a hospital can concentrate its expensive beds, operating theaters, and specialists on patients who need them.

“The objective is not to favor one format, but rather to put each patient into the right clinical setting and each [AED] of capital into the right asset,” Joseph says.

Hospitals are becoming the heavy artillery

The shift only works because more care can leave them: Improvements in minimally invasive surgery, anesthesia, diagnostics, and post-procedure monitoring are allowing a growing range of ophthalmology, orthopedics, endoscopy, gynecology, ENT, and minor general surgery procedures to be completed without an overnight stay, according to NMC and Burjeel.

That doesn’t make the hospital obsolete — it makes its job more specialized. Burjeel says every appropriate procedure shifted into a day-surgery center releases beds and operating-theater capacity for complex tertiary and quaternary cases. NMC similarly reserves hospital infrastructure for emergency care and other more complex services requiring multidisciplinary support.

There’s a revenue upside on both sides of that equation: A day-surgery facility can capture the consultation, diagnostics, procedure, and follow-up while allowing the hospital to use its most expensive infrastructure for higher-acuity cases, Joseph says.

Previous results suggest patients are already moving that way: Burjeel’s medical center revenue grew 15.8% y-o-y in 9M 2025, while outpatient revenue rose 10.8%, as we previously reported. Outpatient traffic continued to rise in 2026, helping push total patient footfall up 9.9% y-o-y to 3.7 mn in 1H.

Patients want convenience, insurers want the bill down

For patients, the proposition is straightforward: closer care to where they live and work means shorter travel times and easier access to consultations, diagnostics, follow-ups, chronic-disease management, and fewer unnecessary overnight stays, Habib says.

The insurer has an even more obvious incentive: Same-day treatment removes the additional cost of the bed, nursing, and other hospital resources, Joseph says. At NMC, Habib says payer design already has a “significant impact” on referral pathways, authorization requirements, and where care can be delivered in the UAE.

And reimbursement pressure is becoming harder for providers to ignore: Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system has already been tightening how money moves through the system. PureHealth’s UAE care revenue fell 13% y-o-y in 1Q after the Unified Purchasing Program centralized drug procurement and standardized reimbursement across government-backed insurance programs, even while outpatient and inpatient volumes continued to rise. We’ve covered the impact here.

PureHealth also sits on both sides of the equation. Its care network includes the rebranded Seha Clinics, while its Daman ins. arm covers more than 3 mn members. Daman’s expansion last year came as PureHealth was further integrating its ambulatory network into Seha. That doesn’t mean the insurer simply dictates where patients are treated, but it illustrates how closely care delivery and payer economics are becoming intertwined.

The sweet spot is where those incentives line up: “The strongest model is not one where patient, provider, and insurer pursue different objectives,” Habib says. “It is one that improves outcomes and convenience while avoiding unnecessary use of high-cost hospital infrastructure.”

A structural shift in terms of capital allocation, not demand

So is this really a structural shift? In capital allocation, increasingly yes. In hospital demand, not quite. None of the providers we looked at are walking away from hospitals. PureHealth’s UAE inpatient admissions were still up 10% y-o-y in 1H, while hospital occupancy reached 75%. Burjeel is adding four day-surgery centers and six medical centers in the UAE through 2028 — but it is also planning two new hospitals.

M42 tells a similar story, as its expansion spans outpatient and chronic care alongside highly specialized hospitals, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and population health. Its 2025 restructuring into specialized operating platforms gave outpatient care a major role without abandoning high-acuity assets.

What’s changing is the default answer to new demand: Another catchment no longer automatically means another large hospital. NMC evaluates demographics, ins. coverage, existing supply, specialty gaps, travel patterns, physician availability, and patient leakage before deciding whether a market needs a hospital, a specialist facility, or a smaller access point. Adding capacity without that case can fragment patient volumes and leave facilities below sustainable utilization, Habib says.

That risk grows as everyone chases the same model: Specialist clinics have relatively lower barriers to entry than hospitals, allowing niche operators to target individual services without competing at hospital scale, NMC says. That also raises the prospect of overcapacity in mature catchments if new centers are opened on population-growth assumptions alone rather than actual gaps in care.

For now, the capital is following the patient out of the hospital — not abandoning the hospital altogether. The gainers will be networks that can move routine and same-day care into cheaper settings without fragmenting the patient journey, while reserving their most expensive infrastructure for cases that actually need it. As Habib puts it: “The future of healthcare is not hospitals replacing clinics or clinics replacing hospitals. It is integrated care pathways.”

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4

ECONOMY

Fitch holds RAK at A+ but keeps negative outlook as war weighs on growth

RAK has escaped a Fitch downgrade — for now: Fitch Ratings affirmed Ras Al Khaimah’s (RAK) long-term issuer default rating at A+ and removed the emirate from a downgrade review, but it maintained a negative outlook as the regional conflict threatens the tourism- and investment-led growth story behind its 2024 upgrade, according to a statement. Direct war-related risks have eased since April, Fitch said, but the impact on RAK’s credit profile “will take longer to discern.”

The war isn’t hitting RAK head-on, but it is hitting where it hurts: As a non-hydrocarbon exporter, RAK is primarily exposed through weaker trade and tourism and higher input costs, with ports, maritime activity, and energy-intensive manufacturing also vulnerable. Fitch assumes that restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz will ease during 1H 2027, allowing regional trade and travel to gradually recover.

Growth has taken a sizeable haircut, although RAK is holding up better than Fitch feared: Real GDP growth is now forecast at 1.5% this year, down from 6% in 2025 but better than Fitch’s previous projection of a 1.8% contraction. Solid domestic demand and stronger intra-Gulf activity helped cushion 1H, particularly in mining and the economic zones. Growth is expected to rebound to 5% in 2027 and 4.5% in 2028, still well below the 7.5% average Fitch expected for 2026-2027 before the conflict.

Then there’s the USD 5.7 bn elephant on Al Marjan Island: Wynn Al Marjan Island’s budget has climbed from USD 5.2 bn before the conflict, reflecting war-related costs and project enhancements, while shipping and supply-chain disruption pushed its opening from 1Q 2027 to September 2027. While the conflict has only slightly delayed what Fitch describes as “a potentially transformative investment project,” the downturn in foreign tourism inflows could still pose a threat.

That delay hits the government too: Gaming taxes, tourism fees, and other destination-related receipts are now not expected to contribute until 2028 — and Fitch expects them to come in below its previous forecasts. The agency warns that demand from the high-value international tourists RAK is targeting “remains exposed to regional security conditions.”

The budget is bending, not breaking: Fitch expects RAK to swing to a fiscal deficit of 1.2% of GDP this year from a 0.2% surplus in 2025 as weaker trade, state-owned company earnings, VAT, and land sales drag on revenues. But the balance is expected to return to zero in 2027 before recording a 2.8% surplus in 2028. Public sector debt should remain around just 11% of GDP through 2028, comfortably below the 59% average for A-rated peers, while government deposits stand at around 18% of GDP.

RAK also has the UAE-sized safety net: Fitch says federation membership supports the rating through the UAE’s USD peg and external reserves, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign assets, federal spending, and shared revenues including VAT redistribution, providing some insulation from emirate-specific shocks.

REMEMBER- S&P is a little less worried: S&P affirmed RAK at A/A-1 with a stable outlook last month, despite similarly cutting its growth expectations on weaker international trade and tourism. The agency sees growth at 1.8% this year, slightly above Fitch’s 1.5%.

What gets the minus sign off the outlook? Fitch wants evidence that the conflict hasn’t materially impaired the medium-term growth and revenue prospects underpinning RAK’s expansion. A sustained deterioration in perceptions of regional security that weighs on investment and tourism — or evidence that the conflict has permanently weakened growth and revenues — could instead put the rating under renewed pressure.

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5

MOVES

Dubai names Malek Sultan Al Malek as Healthcare City Authority chairman

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appointed Malek Sultan Al Malek (LinkedIn) as chairman of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, according to a Dubai Media Office statement. The appointment takes effect from the date of issuance, with the decree to be published in the Official Gazette. Al Malek currently serves as group CEO of Tecom, where he has held various senior positions over the last 24 years.

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6

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Overseas moves from logistics players, more AED for public transport and Dubai CommerCity, CBUAE pushes on regional collaboration

Brazil is now in AD Ports’ bag

AD Ports closed its USD 835 mn acquisition of Brazilian agri-bulk terminal operator CLI, with its Noatum Ports arm taking over operations, after regulators Antaq and Cade signed off, the company said in a press release. The agreement is the group’s largest acquisition to date and its first in South America.

Why it matters: The transaction gives AD Ports control over Brazil’s largest sugar export terminal alongside a strategic grain gateway in the country’s northern corridor. AD Ports bought 100% of CLI Norte at Itaqui and an 80% stake in CLI Sul at Santos from funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management and IG4 Capital. The Santos terminal also handles corn and soybeans.

The wager is on Itaqui: Northern Brazil is one of the country’s fastest-growing export corridors as agricultural producers look for shorter, more efficient routes to global markets, and CLI Norte sits on it.

Abu Dhabi puts AED 300 mn into smarter buses

Abu Dhabi Mobility is pledging over AED 300 mn to modernize the emirate’s digital public transport infrastructure, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office. Awarding the project to France-based Conduent Business Solutions, it will introduce an automated vehicle management system alongside a digital fare-collection platform to improve fleet operations and passenger services.

IN CONTEXT- We’ve been tracking a bigger UAE-wide push to develop the country’s public transport system, including the Etihad Rail rollout, metro expansion, and autonomous public transport developments.

Stacking Thailand

DP World opened a c. 10k sqm contract-logistics distribution center in Bang Na, Thailand, the latest step in a Southeast Asian warehouse build-out that also covers Malaysia and the Philippines, the company said in a statement. The site is built for high-value and time-sensitive cargo such as consumer electronics, semiconductors, and automotive goods. It links to Laem Chabang Port and to manufacturing clusters across Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor.

The warehouse slots into a network DP World already runs in Thailand. The company extended its B5 berth concession at Laem Chabang through April 2031 in May. It also operates trucking and a rail-connected container yard in Khon Kaen.

More sites are due before year-end: Bang Na follows an 11.5k sqm facility in Johor, Malaysia. Next up are a site in the Philippines and a second Malaysian facility in Kuala Lumpur.

UAE turns to Syria’s banking bottlenecks

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Central Bank of Syria are setting up a framework for deeper financial cooperation, spanning payment systems, monetary policy, fintech, licensing, compliance, and credit information, according to a joint statement (pdf). The underlying MoU also covers regulatory and supervisory cooperation — the kind of financial plumbing Syria will need as more Gulf capital starts moving in.

IN CONTEXT- The timing is worth watching: UAE investors have been among the most aggressive entrants into Syria’s rebuild, with some of the biggest commitments including Mohamed Alabbar’s planned USD 18 bn push and DP World’s USD 800 mn Tartous Port investment. We reported last month that banking connectivity and compliance were among the main hurdles between headline commitments and execution. And while this MoU targets that gap, it stops short of creating a new payment rail or financing channel.

Elsewhere in the CBUAE’s regional push: The CBUAE also signed two MoUs with Morocco’s Bank Al-Maghrib covering supervision and Islamic finance, Wam reports. The agreements cover plans to explore linking instant-payment systems and domestic card networks while cooperating on central bank digital currencies and virtual assets.

Dubai CommerCity’s AED 1.8 bn double-down

Dubai CommerCity, the digital commerce freezone joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Group, is investing over AED 1.8 bn (USD 490 mn) in its Phase Two expansion as occupancy reaches 96%, state news agency Wam reports. The numbers explain the urgency: e-commerce parcels shipped through the freezone jumped 152% over the past year. The expansion will start in 1Q 2027 and wrap up in 4Q 2028.

In the pipeline: The expansion will add more than 91k sqm, spanning its business, logistics, and social clusters, as demand from tech and e-commerce companies keeps climbing. The headline logistics addition is The Hive, a 5.6k sqm vertical fulfilment facility with 181 flexible units starting at 5 sqm. It will offer climate-controlled operations, digital loading zones, last-mile facilities, and EV charging.

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7

PLANET FINANCE

Turkey pays out fund investors in the dark as asset sales await buyers

Turkey has started repaying investors in its collapsed funds without knowing what the assets behind them will sell for. Securities regulator SPK approved interim payments of up to TRY 1 mn (USD 20.4k) per investor in funds run by Tera, Pusula, Atlas, and Hedef, starting with money market funds. Anyone with less than TRY 1 mn of net investment gets it back in full. Everyone above that line gets TRY 1 mn now and waits for Isbank and state-owned Ziraat Bank, which are supervising the asset sales, to find buyers for portfolios full of thinly traded small-caps.

Ankara also wants investors who sold before the freeze to return their gains. The Savings Deposit Ins. Fund has opened accounts for investors who sold out before the freeze to voluntarily return their profits, according to Bloomberg. A coordination board chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met for the second time on Friday to work through a payment timetable and changes to the capital markets law.

The liquidation covers 131 funds run by seven managers, with 455.8k investors and some USD 18 bn in assets by SPK’s count. Reuters puts the figure above USD 20 bn. The regulator has already doubled the wind-down period to six months to avoid forced selling. Many of the holdings are small-caps whose marked prices were set in a market the funds themselves dominated.

Tera Portfoy and Pusula Portfoy account for most of it. Tera’s assets rose more than tenfold to USD 14.3 bn over the year to August, and Pusula’s rose 13-fold to USD 13.2 bn, making them the sixth and eighth largest asset managers in Turkey and the biggest outside the banks, Reuters says. Tera’s TRY hedge fund, the largest being liquidated at USD 5 bn and 102.6k investors, had reported a cumulative TRY return above 15k%.

The regulator’s own rules set off the run. The SPK capped how much a fund could hold in a single company in late August; funds began selling to comply, and investors rushed to redeem, Turkish Minute reports. Pusula missed redemptions on 15 September, and the liquidation order came two days later. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek had said publicly in November 2025 that manipulation was running through certain funds.

The damage has reached the wider economy: The main Istanbul index had its worst month since 2008 in September, and central bank reserves fell USD 4.3 bn to USD 174.4 bn in the week of the run, marking a fourth straight weekly drop. JPMorgan sees “meaningful downside risks” to its 3% growth forecast for Turkey this year, Reuters reports. The index closed 2.5% higher on Thursday after the stocks at the center of the probe were removed from it.

The criminal probe keeps widening. Courts jailed another 20 people over the weekend, bringing the total to 85 across the fund and related stock manipulation cases, among them Tera Chairman Emre Tezmen, Pusula Holding Chairman Serdar Turhan, and former central bank deputy governor Erkan Kilimci. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, a deputy chair of the ruling AKP, resigned from her positions in the party over allegations around stock trading that also involved her husband.

MARKETS THIS MORNING-

Asian markets opened in the green earlier today, with Japan’s Nikkei rising around 2.3% amid a rally in tech shares, while MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities index gained 0.5%. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.

ADX

9,973

-0.3% (YTD: -0.2%)

DFM

5,901

-0.5% (YTD: -2.4%)

Nasdaq Dubai UAE20

4,873

-0.5% (YTD: -0.3%)

USD : AED CBUAE

Buy 3.67

Sell 3.67

EIBOR

3.7% o/n

5.1% 1 yr

TASI

10,506

+1.1% (YTD: +0.1%)

EGX30

53,911

+1.6% (YTD: +28.9%)

S&P 500

7,723

+0.7% (YTD: +12.8%)

FTSE 100

10,462

+0.3% (YTD: +5.3%)

Euro Stoxx 50

6,239

+1.0% (YTD: +7.6%)

Brent crude

USD 102.25

-0.1%

Natural gas (Nymex)

USD 3.04

+2.3%

Gold

USD 4,162

-1.0%

BTC

USD 85,911

+1.4% (YTD: -1.9%)

Lunate JP Morgan UAE Bond UCITS ETF

AED 3.53

-0.3% (YTD: -1.3%)

S&P MENA Bond & Sukuk

146.49

+0.3% (YTD: -3.6%)

VIX (Volatility Index)

15.31

-6.6% (YTD: +2.4%)

THE CLOSING BELL-

The ADX fell 0.3% on Friday on turnover of AED 710.8 mn. The index is down 0.2% YTD.

In the green: Rapco Investment (+4.6%), Sharjah Cement and Industrial Development Co. (+3.6%), and Burjeel Holdings (+3.4%).

In the red: Abu Dhabi National Hotels Co. (-2.1%), Al Buhaira National Ins. Company (-2.0%), and Gulf Cement Co. (-1.8%).

Over on the DFM, the index fell 0.5% on turnover of AED 381.4 mn. Meanwhile, Nasdaq Dubai was down 0.5%.

Tags:

CALENDAR

OCTOBER

4-10 October (Sunday-Saturday): World Space Week, Abu Dhabi.

6-7 October (Tuesday-Wednesday): AI Everything Global, Adnec Center, Abu Dhabi.

7 October (Wednesday): Annual Islamic Finance Conference, The Atrium, Level 2, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai.

12-14 October (Monday-Wednesday): Airport Show, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

14-15 October (Wednesday-Thursday): Sharjah Investment Forum, Jawaher Reception and Convention Center, Sharjah.

13-15 October (Tuesday-Thursday): Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, Dubai.

20-22 October (Tuesday-Thursday): Future Health Summit, Adnec Center Abu Dhabi.

21 October (Wednesday): Reuters NEXT Gulf, St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.

27-28 October (Tuesday-Wednesday): Arab Competition Forum, Dubai.

27-28 October (Tuesday-Wednesday): Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

30 October (Friday): Large businesses achieving annual revenues equal to or above AED 50 mn must appoint an accredited service provider for e-invoicing implementation.

Signposted to happen sometime in October 2026:

  • Abu Dhabi Space Week, Abu Dhabi.

NOVEMBER

2-5 November (Monday-Thursday): Adipec, Adnec Center, Abu Dhabi.

2-6 November (Monday-Friday): Dubai Future Finance Week, Dubai.

4 November (Wednesday): Digital Transformation Summit, Sofitel, Abu Dhabi.

9-10 November (Monday-Tuesday): Annual government meetings, Abu Dhabi.

9-12 November (Monday-Thursday): EMEA Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education Conference, Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai.

9-13 November (Monday-Friday): World Congress of Military Medicine, Adnec Center, Abu Dhabi.

10-12 November (Tuesday-Thursday): Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition & Conference, Dubai World Trade Center.

16-18 November (Monday-Wednesday): World Police Summit, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.

18-19 November (Wednesday-Thursday): Touchdown Middle East 2026, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi.

25-26 November (Saturday-Sunday): Doers Summit, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai.

DECEMBER

2-4 December (Wednesday-Friday): UN Water Conference, UAE.

4-6 December (Friday-Sunday): Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi.

8-9 December (Tuesday-Wednesday): Capital Market Summit, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

8-9 December (Tuesday-Wednesday): Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

7-10 December (Monday-Thursday): Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

8-10 December (Tuesday-Thursday): Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week, Adnec Center, Abu Dhabi.

8-10 December (Tuesday-Thursday) Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association Show, DWC, Dubai Airshow Site.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2027:

  • 1 January: Deadline for large businesses to implement e-invoicing;
  • 1Q 2027: Completion of the first phase of Hassyan seawater desalination project;
  • 1-3 February (Monday-Wednesday): World Governments Summit;
  • 31 March: Small businesses with annual revenues of less than AED 50 mn are obliged to contract with an accredited service provider for e-invoicing implementation;
  • 31 March: Government entities are required to appoint an accredited service provider for e-invoicing implementation;
  • 21-22 April (Wednesday-Thursday): Token2049, Dubai;
  • 31 May-2 June (Monday-Wednesday): RailX Dubai, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai.
  • 1 July: Deadline for small businesses to implement e-invoicing;
  • 1 October: Deadline for governments to implement e-invoicing;
  • Abu Dhabi’s solar and battery energy facility, combining 5.2 GW of solar capacity and 19 GWh of battery storage, is set for commissioning.

Signposted to happen sometime in 2028:

Signposted to happen sometime in 2029:

  • Sibos 2029 organized by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), Dubai;
  • Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, Abu Dhabi;
  • The commissioning of the seventh phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
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